CGC|LIVE: Cutting-edge Games Conference Coming September 22 - 26

Cutting-edge Games Conference invites all game industry professionals and enthusiasts to plunge into a completely different world for five days, to explore new capabilities of technology and creativity during the game developers’ conference sessions and on the online exhibition area!

Keeping in mind all restrictions and travel limitations cast upon the game industry by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CGC team decided to choose a different event format for the upcoming fifth edition of the conference. This time, CGC is going to be digital, which means it will be even bigger and brighter than before, featuring gaming companies and products in mobile, console and Esports sectors, in addition to VR/AR, blockchain and NFT games, traditionally strongly represented at our shows.

PINE mobile and web app, specially designed to handle such kinds of online events, will serve as a platform for talks and panels, games showcase, pitching sessions, networking and virtual expo. You will have access to the latest games industry insights, forefront technologies and developments, as well as a variety of networking opportunities – ranging from group chats to personal and random meetings.

Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to talk about modern trends in the games industry, evaluate and enjoy the newest tech and products, listen to talks and debates by the gaming world’s thought leaders, participate in activities at exhibitors’ booths and get inspired for new accomplishments and partnerships!

Are you ready?

On September 22-26, the online edition of Cutting-edge Games Conference (AKA #CGCLIVE) will take place at the PINE events platform. This will be a fully digital event with all features of an offline show, combining everything you are used to in one dedicated web and mobile app. The expected attendance will be over 1500 delegates from more than 50 countries. CGC | LIVE will make it possible to participate for people from all over the globe without the need to travel and book accommodation!

So, what makes CGC so popular among game industry professionals?

CGC's doors are always open to everyone fascinated with products and opportunities provided by the synergy of advanced technologies and games.

Networking!

CGC | LIVE attracts rockstar developers, investors, media companies and platforms for five days of networking, sharing of knowledge and doing business. Five days raining with bold ideas, breakthrough approaches, win-win collaboration, and possibilities. Mingle and brainstorm with the like-minded crowd ranging from indies to C-levels in a unique friendly atmosphere only available at CGC events.

Sessions!

If the previous paragraph isn’t convincing enough on its own, #CGCLIVE has got some of the best presentations from stellar speakers to educate, share insights and inspire. Combined with fiery panel discussions and fireside chats these talks are set to change your mind about the future of gaming and what disruptive changes are coming. Be among the first ones to learn and harness the wisdom and capitalize on paradigm-shifting tech!

Well-known and beloved speakers, as well as CGC newcomers, flaming with bright ideas, ready to share them with the whole world. Over 100 speakers will cover 10 most wanted tracks you cannot miss:

Game Design

Esports

Mobile

Blockchain and NFTs

Console and PC

VR, AR, MR, XR

Indie Games

Hypercasual Games

Fundraising

Marketing and Monetization

But that’s not all…

Hurry up to grab your ticket to get all of that and stay up to date with the rapidly changing and evolving gaming world!

Use our promo code CGC_HACKERNOON_PROMO to get 20% off and join CGC | LIVE here.

Contact person:

Mary Yakovleva

mary@cgc.one

