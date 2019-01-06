CES 2019 Show Guide

Talking refrigerators, flying taxis, supercute robots and more!

The Consumer Electronics Show aka CES is finally upon us, and for the 182,000 people about to descend upon the world’s largest technology show, they’re in for a fun week. The show officially runs Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11, but press begin arriving today to preview the hottest gadgets.

Some mainstays are noticeably absent this year like Gibson who had a full roster of rock stars last year including Tommy Shaw of Styx and Iggy Azalea. It’s also not clear if anything is going to top Intel’s breathtaking reveal of drones hauntingly dropping down on the Bellagio fountains. It could very well be a quiet year where the major players sit this one out and leave room for a breakout hit to come from the over 4400 companies exhibiting across 24 product categories.

Another marked difference from 2018 is the increase in diversity of the speaker mix. Of the 1000 speakers, nearly 400 appear to be women (including me!), that’s in sharp contrast to the zero women keynotes of 2018. There’s also a bonus Female Quotient Girls’ Lounge that’s offering two days of panels featuring high profile female entertainment executives and a special “Girls Gone Walking” floor tour at the show opening led by Engadget and Quartz. The event is impressively sponsored by dozens of leading brands including NBC, Facebook, Spotify, L’Oreal, Viacom, Twitter, Hulu,The New York Times, Quartz, and Google. Seems like progress.

Celebrities making appearances include Arianna Huffington, Jenny McCarthy, Jack Dorsey, Nolan Bushnell, Steve Harvey, Dr. Oz and Daughtry. Additionally, blockchain billionaires will be front and center at the CES Digital Money Forum where I’ll be onstage interviewing Brock Pierce and other crypto pioneers for The Great Crypto Debate.

If you go, please know that CES is not a show where you can drop and rage. There’s 2.5 million square feet of exhibitor space sprawled across 11 official venues that stretch for miles on the Las Vegas Strip. If you’re new to the show, you’re going to need a guide.

Lay of the land

To plan your visit, try to focus on just one venue per day. There are three main areas: Tech East, Tech West and Tech South. Here’s a map of where they’re located and here is the interactive map to find specific exhibitors by name, booth number, or product category.

TechEast better known as LVCC (convention center), Westgate and Renaissance is where you’ll find autonomous vehicles, the home of the future with lots of adorable robots, maker bots, drones, and very smart, voice enabled audio/video devices. Show floor hours are Tuesday 10–6, Wednesday 9–6, Thursday 9–6 and Friday 9–4. North Hall is mostly cars (Booths 3000–9999) and meeting rooms (Upper Level N250-N264, Lower Level N101–120, N201–249). In the center is the Grand Lobby (G1-GL15), Central Plaza for cars (CP1-CP45) and Central Hall (Booths 10000–18999) is for audio video and stunning atttractions like LG and Samsung. Near 5G, you’ll find the South Hall Connector (Upper Level S219-S233) which will save you from having to walk outside if it’s raining. It’s also where the media room (S229) is if you’re press. South Hall has smaller exhibitors. Hall 1 (20000–22999 AR VR Gaming), Hall 2 (25000–27999, S101-S118 AI, robotics, drones), Hall 3 (30000–32999) and Hall 4 (350000–37999) features 3D printing, computers, iproducts, high tech retailing, lifestyle, and security. South Plaza (60000–64999) is the Design & Source Showcase. Central Plaza (CP1-CP45) and Platinum Lot tend to have self-driving cars.

TechWest is the Venetian, Sands Expo, Wynn and Encore, and is where you’ll find healthtech, fitness, lifestyle, sleep, family tech, digital money, and the startups of Eureka Park.Halls A-D (40000–46999) Show floor hours are the same as LVCC Tuesday 10–6, Wednesday 9–6, Thursday 9–6 and Friday 9–4.

Tech South is Aria, Park MGM and Vdara and is focused on Hollywood and gaming content, brand engagement, advertising, marketing and monetizing communities. Many great panels are featured here. Show floor hours are the same as LVCC Tuesday 9–5, Wednesday 9–5, Thursday 9–5.

There are several places to pick up your badge including McCarran airport baggage claims (tends to have long lines), and Mandalay Bay front desk and Convention Center L1 Bayside Foyer where the Sunday press activites are. Here’s the complete listing of badge locations.

There is a free shuttle bus between the venues, details here.

Show Guide

Below are my top picks for the show. For the complete listing, download the CES app and follow me @contentnow.

Sunday, January 6









WHAT: Living In Digital TimesWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 1–1:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Reef DEFDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: iFLYTEKWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 2–2:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Oceanside FDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: P&G PresserWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 2–2:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L3 Banyan ABDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Byton PresserWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 3–3:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Oceanside ADETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Trends to Watch > CES UnveiledWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 4–4:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Oceanside CDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/event/CES-2019-Trends-to-Watch-Presentation.aspx





WHAT: CES UnveiledWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 5–8:30pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay, Shorelines Exhibit HallDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Events-Programs/CES-Unveiled/Las-Vegas.aspx





WHAT: NVIDIA presserWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 8pmWHERE: MGM Grand Conference CenterDETAILS: https://www.cnet.com/news/ces-2019-watch-the-nvidia-press-conference-live-sunday-8-p-m-pt/ (livestream)





WHAT: CoinAgenda ShowcaseWHEN: Sunday, January 6, 8pm-MidnightWHERE: press/invitation only

Monday, January 7





WHAT: LG PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 8–8:45amWHERE: Mandalay Bay L3 South Seas ABEDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Monster PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 9–9:45amWHERE: Mandalay Bay L3 South Seas CDDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Bosch PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 9–9:45amWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Mandalay BCDDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx





WHAT: Digital Hollywood/AR VR MR Gaming with Unity, GoogleWHEN: Monday, January 7, 9–10amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Hollywood/ARVRMR-Think-Tank-Top-Technology-and-Entertainment-Companies.aspx





WHAT: Digital Hollywood/Bleacher Report, Refinery29, TwitterWHEN: Monday, January 7, 10:15–11:15amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N253DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Hollywood/The-Future-of-Brand-Partnerships-and-Influencer-Marketing.aspx





WHAT: Digital Hollywood/AR VR MR Gaming with Don DaglowWHEN: Monday, January 7, 10:15–11:15amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Don-Daglow.aspx





WHAT: Panasonic PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 10–10:45amWHERE: Mandalay Bay L3 Jasmine BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Hisense PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 11–11:45amWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Mandalay LDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Digital Hollywood/VR AR MR Hospitality, Arcades, Theme ParksWHEN: Monday, January 7, 11:30–12:30pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Hollywood/VRARMR-Everywhere-Hospitality-Arcades-and-Theme-Parks.aspx









WHAT: Qualcomm PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 12–12:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Lagoon CDEFDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Toyota PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 1–1:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Oceanside DDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx













WHAT: Samsung PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 2–2:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Mandalay GHDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspxWatch here.









WHAT: Female Quotient Girls LoungeWHEN: Monday, January 7, 2–7pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: Digital Hollywood/Paramount’s Ted SchilowitzWHEN: Monday, January 7, 2:15–3:15pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Hollywood/The-Immersive-Media-Leadership-Think-Tank-ARVRMR.aspx









WHAT: Entertainment AI, Stanford’s Dr. Poppy CrumWHEN: Monday, January 7, 2:30–3:15pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N256DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Artificial-Intelligence/The-Future-of-Entertainment-with-AI.aspx









WHAT: ShowStoppers LaunchItWHEN: Monday, January 7, 2:30–5pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L3 Palm ADETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Hyundai PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 3–3:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Oceanside BDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Ethics of AIWHEN: Monday, January 7, 3:30–4:15pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N256DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Anna-Bethke.aspx









WHAT: Intel PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 4–4:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L2 Mandalay EFDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Impossible Foods PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 5–5:45pmWHERE: Mandalay Bay L1 Border GrillDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: Sony PresserWHEN: Monday, January 7, 5–5:45pmWHERE: LVCC Central Hall 17300DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx









WHAT: LG KeynoteWHEN: Monday, January 7, 6:30pmWHERE: Park MGM, TheaterDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: NPD CocktailsWHEN: Monday, January 7, 7–9:30pmWHERE: Mirage 1OAKDETAILS: https://www.npd.com/ces









WHAT: Pepcom/Digital ExperienceWHEN: Monday, January 7, 7–10:30pmWHERE: Mirage 1OAKDETAILS: press/invite only









WHAT: Medialink PartyWHEN: Monday, January 7, 8pm-12amWHERE: Encore XS ClubDETAILS: invite only









WHAT: Official CES C Space PartyWHEN: Monday, January 7, 10:30pm-12amWHERE: Aria JewelDETAILS: free with badge, https://www.ces.tech/Topics/Advertising-Entertainment-Content/Entertainment-Content.aspx

Tuesday, January 8









WHAT: CTA Gary Shapiro & Karen Chupka > IBM KeynoteWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 8:30amWHERE: Venetian L5 Palazzo BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Fitness & FinanceWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 8:30–9amWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money/Fitness--Finance-How-AI-and-Behavior-Elevate-Wellness.aspx









WHAT: Fintech Meets Techfin/What’s Your Crypto IQWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 9–9:45, 9:45–10:15amWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx

WHAT: Girls Gone Walkin Floor Tour — Engadget’s Olivia Kristiansen, Quartz’s Georgia Frances KingWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10am-12pmWHERE: Departs LVCC Grand Lobby, Engadget booth GL-23





WHAT: Show Floor Opening!WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10–6pmWHERE: LVCC + Venetian









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Great Crypto Debate: Brock Pierce, MakerDAO’s Steven Becker, Bullpen Capital’s Duncan Davidson, Chia’s Ryan Singer, TheFinTech Times’s Martine ParisWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10:15–10:45amWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money/The-Great-Crypto-Debate.aspx









WHAT: Kevin Harrington, As Seen On TVWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10:30–1:30pmWHERE: Westgate TechEast 2107DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/event/Kevin-Harrington-at-PowerSphyr-Inc.aspx









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/MIT Michael Casey, Entertainment AI Ann Greenberg, Bicameral Ventures Alex McDougallWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10:50–11:!5pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money/How-Blockchain-is-Remaking-the-MediaEntertainment-Business.aspx









WHAT: Made in SpaceWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 11–12pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream)









WHAT: Future of Tech Content w Jesse Angelo, NY PostWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 11–12pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Jesse-Angelo.aspx









WHAT: Could your DNA be keeping you up at night with Dr OzWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 11:30–1pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4305DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Dr-Mehmet-Oz.aspx









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Rob Pegoraro, Tim Draper, Matthew Roszak, Michael Terpin, Alex MashinskyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 11:30–1pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money/True-Confessions-ICOs-Crypto-Tokens-and-VCs.aspx









WHAT: Arianna Huffington on SleepWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 12:30–2pmWHERE: Sands Expo Level 2 Halls A-D, Sleep Number Booth 43308DETAILS: https://www.cta.tech/News/Press-Releases/2019/January/CES-2019-Announces-Celebrity-Lineup.aspx









WHAT: Jenny McCarthyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 12:30–2pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall, 6419, FCA Group/Fiat ChryslerDETAILS: https://www.cta.tech/News/Press-Releases/2019/January/CES-2019-Announces-Celebrity-Lineup.aspx









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/MIT’s Michael Casey, Prince of The NetherlandsWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 1–1:30pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx













WHAT: FCC Chair Ajit Pai w CTA Gary ShapiroWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 1:30–2pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream) *might be cancelled due to government shutdown)









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/ Digital Times’ Robin Raskin, Fortune’s Robert Hackett, Ledger’s Eric Larcheveque, McAfee’s Gary DavisWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 1:30–2:15pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx









WHAT: C Space/CNET’s Next Big Thing with CBSi’s Brian CooleWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 1:45–2:30pmWHERE: Aria L2 Mariposa BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Brian-Cooley.aspx









WHAT: Female Quotient/Jen Howard, Facebook Entertainment LeadWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2–2:45pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/On RegulationWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:15–2:455pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx









WHAT: All About the (Podcast) Money with iHeartPodcast’s Conal ByrneWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:15–3:15pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Conal-Byrne.aspx









WHAT: Techlash in the 21st Century with Mike Allen of AxiosWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:15–3:15pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream)









WHAT: Media Partner Roundtable with The Verge’s Dieter Bohn, Good Housekeeping’s Jane Francisco, Reviewed.com’s David KenderWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:30–3pmWHERE: LVCC Grand Lobby CTA StageDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/event/Media-Partner-Roundtable.aspx









WHAT: Tech’s Innovators and DisruptorsWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:30–3:30pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream)









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Nolan Bushnell: Like A Block-trepreneur WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 2:45–3:15pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Nolan-Bushnell.aspx









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Future is DecentralizedWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 3:15–4pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx









WHAT: Female Quotient/Khartoon Weiss, SpotifyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 3:30–4:15pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: FCC & FTC Commissioner Roundtable WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 3:30–4:30pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Innovation-Policy/FCC-and-FTC-Commissioner-Roundtable.aspx









WHAT: Verizon KeynoteWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 4pmWHERE: Venetian L5 Palazzo BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: Female Quotient/Cadie Thompson, Business InsiderWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 4:15–5:15pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: Female Quotient/Jason Wagenheim, BustleWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 5:15–6pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: CES Digital Money Forum Reception-Fortune’s Robert Hackett, MIT’s Michael Casey, Bloq’s Matthew Roszak, Chia’s Ryan SingerWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 5:30–6:30–8:30pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4202DETAILS: https://thedigitalmoneyforum.com









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/Token Slugfest — Michael TerpinWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 6–6:30pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Money.aspx









WHAT: NOMAD CES PartyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 6pmWHERE: Mirage, 34000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Luxury VillaDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: DEG ReceptionWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 6pmWHERE: Cosmopolitan Marquee NightclubDETAILS: https://www.degonline.org/event/deg-reception-ces (invite only)









WHAT: Digital Money Forum/VIP Reception-Robert Hackett, Fortune, Michael Casey MIT Media Lab, Matthew Roszak, Bloq, Ryan Singer, ChiaWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 6:30–8:30pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: VIP invite only









WHAT: Showstoppers WHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 6–10pmWHERE: Wynn, Lafite BallroomDETAILS: press/invite only









WHAT: LiveXlive PartyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 9:30–11pmWHERE: Aria CatchDETAILS: by invitation only









WHAT: CNET PartyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 9:30pmWHERE: Drai’s NightclubDETAILS: invite only









WHAT: CES Opening PartyWHEN: Tuesday, January 8, 10pm-12am (open bar 10–11pm)WHERE: Caesar’s OMNIADETAILS: free with badge, https://www.ces.tech/event/CES-Opening-Party-presented-by-OMNIA-Nightclub.aspx

Wednesday, January 9









WHAT: Show floor hoursWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 9–6pmWHERE: LVCC and Sands Expo









WHAT: IDC BreakfastWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 9–11amWHERE: Waldorf Astoria (fka Mandarin Oriental)DETAILS: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp









WHAT: Wunderman BreakfastWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 9–11amWHERE: Palazzo, LavoDETAILS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wunderman-membrain-breakfast-ces-2019-tickets-53118728547









WHAT: AMD KeynoteWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 9amWHERE: Venetian L5 Palazzo BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: Headliner Viacom’s Bob BakishWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 10–10:30amWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Bob-Bakish.aspx









WHAT: Finding New Collar Workers in Tight Market-WSJ’s Gary BeachWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 10:15–11:15amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N258DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Future-of-Work/Finding-New-Collar-Workers-in-a-Tight-Market.aspx









WHAT: Beauty and Tech w Cosmopolitan’s Jessica PelsWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 10:20–11amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N253DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/HighTech-Retailing/Beauty-and-the-Tech.aspx









WHAT: BabyTech Gets Smart w Jessica NaziriWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 10:30–11amWHERE: Sands Halls A-D 43901DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/BabyTech-Summit/Feeding-Gets-Smart-Tech-Delivers-Full-Bellies.aspx









WHAT: C Space BYOB w Brit + Co’s Jill BraffWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 10:30–11amWHERE: Aria L2 Mariposa BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Jill-Braff.aspx









WHAT: Mobility Revolution— Reuters, Audi, Intel, DOTWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 11amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: Rules of Engagement in the Disrupted Age — Variety’s Janko Roettgers, Spotify, YouTube, Reddit, MGM Resorts, E&YWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 11–11:40amWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS:https://ces.tech/conference/Entertainment-Summit/New-Rules-of-Engagement-in-the-Disrupted-Age.aspx









WHAT: Tech of Sports and Fan Experiences — Blizzard’s Daniel Cherry, Twitch’s Kristen SalvatoreWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 11:40–12:20pmWHERE: Aria L3, Primrose 2–3DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/CES-Sports-Zone/The-Technology-of-Sports-and-Fan-Experiences.aspx









WHAT: DtoC with Hulu, Fandango, Discovery, Conde Nast, YouTubeWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 11:40–12:20pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS:https://www.ces.tech/conference/Entertainment-Summit/Into-the-Zeitgeist-The-DirectToConsumer-Entertainment-Economy.aspx









WHAT: Brain Interventions with MSNBC’s Richard Lui, Good Housekeeping’s Rachel Rothman, Mike FeibusWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1–2:55pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4305DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Digital-Health-Summit/A-Brain-and-Mental-Health-Crises-Intervention.aspx









WHAT: Media Roundtable with IBD’s Patrick Seitz, Tom’s Guide’s Mark Spoonauer, Innovation and Tech Today’s Charles WarnerWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1:30–2pmWHERE: LVCC Grand Lobby, CTA StageDETAILS: CES App









WHAT: #NBATWITTER NBA’s Adam Silver, Twitter’s Jack DorseyWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1:30–2pmWHERE: Aria L3 Primrose BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/CES-Sports-Zone/NBATwitter-A-Conversation-with-Adam-Silver-and-Jack-Dorsey.aspx









WHAT: Steve HarveyWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1:35–2:05pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Entertainment-Summit/Headliner-Conversation-with-Steve-Harvey.aspx









WHAT: C Space/Elle’s Jenna Blaha with Instagram & HPWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1:30–2:30pmWHERE: Aria L2 Mariposa BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/C-Space-Storytellers/C-Space-Storyteller-Elle.aspx









WHAT: eSports w Twitch, Razer, ImmortalsWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 1:30–2:30pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream)









WHAT: New Frontiers in Mobile — ATT, NatGeo, Magic Leap, Cannes LionsWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 2pmWHERE: Park MGM, Park TheaterDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/Keynote-Addresses.aspx









WHAT: Female Quotient/Jenna Blaha, ElleWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 2:15–3pmWHERE: Encore Tower, Penthouse SuiteDETAILS: https://www.thefemalequotient.com/event/the-girls-lounge-ces/









WHAT: Fireside Chat — Variety’s Janko Roettgers, BroadbandTV’s Shahrzad RafatiWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 2:25–2:40pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://ces.tech/conference/Entertainment-Summit/Conversation-with-Shahrzad-Rafati-BroadbandTV-Corp.aspx









WHAT: Trends Shaping Global InnovationWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 3–3:45pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N257DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/Conference/SuperSessions.aspx (livestream)









WHAT: Headliner: American Idol’s Chris DaughtryWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 4:50–5:15pmWHERE: Aria L1 Joshua 9DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Entertainment-Summit/Headliner-Conversation-with-Chris-Daughtry.aspx









WHAT: TechCrunch Las Vegas Hardware & Crypto Meetup hosted by John BiggsWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 6–9pmWHERE: Work In Progress, 317 South 6th Street, 89101DETAILS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techcrunch-las-vegas-hardware-and-crypto-meetup-tickets-53994527084









WHAT: Amazon CocktailsWHEN: Wednesday, January 9, 6–10pmWHERE: Wynn, Parasol DownDETAILS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/amazon-seller-ces-2019-cocktail-reception-by-agent-zera-tickets-53499529533

Thursday, January 10









WHAT: Show floor hoursWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 9–6pmWHERE: LVCC and Sands Expo









WHAT: C Space: HuluWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 9:30–10amWHERE: Aria L2 Mariposa BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/C-Space-Storytellers/C-Space-Storyteller-Hulu.aspx









WHAT: Shark Tank’s Daymond John at Eureka ParkWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 10–11:30amWHERE: Tech West, Sands Expo, L1, Hall GDETAILS: https://www.cta.tech/News/Press-Releases/2019/January/CES-2019-Announces-Celebrity-Lineup.aspx









WHAT: Future Challenges for Retail — NPD’s Steve BakerWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 10:15–11:15amWHERE: LVCC North Hall N256DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/Research-Summit/Future-Challenges-Current-Performance-Opportunities-for-Retail.aspx









WHAT: Future of Smart Entertainment w Turner’s David BeckWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 1–2pmWHERE: Aria L2 Mariposa BallroomDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/David-Beck.aspx









WHAT: Media Partner Roundtable: VentureBeat’s Dean Takahashi, TechRadar’s Matt Swider, Engadget’s Dana WollmanWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 1–2pmWHERE: LVCC Grand LobbyDETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/cesapp









WHAT: Adding the Human Touch to Smart Homes and IoT — Tom’s Guide’s Michael Prospero, Brava’s John PleasantsWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 3:15–3:45pmWHERE: Venetian L4 Lando 4302DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/KidsPlayFamily-Tech-Summit/Adding-the-Human-Touch-to-Smart-Homes-and-IoT.aspx









WHAT: Should Robots Be Humanoid? Omar Abdelwahed, Softbank RoboticsWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 3:30–4:30pmWHERE: LVCC North Hall N262DETAILS: https://www.ces.tech/conference/speaker-directory/Omar-Abdelwahed.aspx









WHAT: CES AfterpartyWHEN: Thursday, January 10, 10pm-12amWHERE: MGM Hakkasan ClubDETAILS: free with badge, https://www.ces.tech/event/CES-After-Party-presented-by-Hakkasan.aspx

Friday, January 11









WHAT: Show floor hoursWHEN: Friday, January 11, 9–4pmWHERE: LVCC and Sands Expo