Centralization and Decentralization: Who Wins?

Traditional business models are built on centralization and the power of one decision-making hub. Centralized businesses are aimed to create sales and the growth of numbers of users. As the numbers increase — profit margins increase, and the business grows around the hub. People remain disconnected from each other but inseparably connected to the hub to generate profit.

The decentralized power of blockchain produces a new kind of business that is revolutionizing lots of industries. Blockchain helps to create a new business model that is built on technology, rather than people or top management.

The technology does not receive profits of its own, nor does it make decisions based on emotion or self-preservation. Which is fundamentally important for recruitment, where the subjectivity plays a prominent role in hiring a candidate. It’s still a common practice to choose not the best employee, but the one who knows how to talk their way at the interview. What’s more, the decentralization creates a strong connection between users in a way that makes sharing of information and values seamless and simple. This is another significant issue in today’s HR industry because job seekers keep lying in CV and portfolio to impress the recruiter during the interview.

Blockchain transforms HR industry

One of the areas which will be changed by blockchain is definitely recruitment sector. Decentralization provides all the opportunities to cope with current issues in HR industry, such as:

Candidates and companies are disconnected, so they do not trust each other;

The only way to check the real competencies if a candidate is through recommendations from previous workplaces;

So much to do, so little time, — meaning recruiters get tons of resumes from insufficiently qualified or unsuitable candidates which is a significant waste of time.

Linda Gratton in her book “The Shift: The Future of Work is Already Here.” says: “The future will be less about general skills and more about in-depth mastery”. We agree with that quote. That’s why we’ve created an infographic to show you the main differences between centralized and decentralized HR systems.

The future is Decentralization

It is highly possible that the next breakthrough in the HR market will occur precisely through decentralization. Aworker is a platform for professionals who want to build a career regardless of your location. It’s a document with the list of verified professional and communication skills that show the real abilities and achievements of an employee. Decentralization provides the best opportunities for creating a new professional ecosystem. According to TechInvest, each person will be able to show how qualified he/she is and build a good professional reputation with just a couple of mouse clicks.

According to the Aworker Whitepaper, companies will receive an application for hiring and communicating with relevant job seekers. HR managers will be able to create a vacancy, using the opportunities of smart contracts, and to check core information about the candidate in the blockchain: what are his/her confirmed skills, achievements at the job position, completed projects, etc. With the power of decentralization the blockchain will provide more reliable information about applicants, which is now lacking in companies.

“We want to create the world where people are rewarded for their skills and achievements at work. And companies receive a reliable rating of specialists to facilitate the candidates’ selection process.“