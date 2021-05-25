Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Review

Nowadays, whenever you're buying a new Smartphone, one of the best decisions that you can make is to purchase a compatible Protection Case for your Smartphone along with your newly purchased device. That said, for any Apple fans that are the proud owners of Apple's recently released iPhone 12 Series, consider getting yourself a Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Series.

The Catalyst Total Protection Cases for iPhone 12 Series are fully sealed and submersible protection cases for all iPhone 12 models that are both waterproof and drop-proof, as well as fully compatible with Apple's brand-new Qi Charger, the MagSafe Charger.

These iPhone 12 Protection Cases are designed by Catalyst, who's a lifestyle design and innovation company that's specialized in manufacturing drop-proof and water-proof protection cases for iPhones, as well as for both Samsung Smartphones and for Google Smartphones.

Now, not only are these iPhone 12 Protection Cases designed to keep your iPhone 12 perfectly safe, as they're thoroughly tested to be completely waterproof up to 33 ft. (10 m) when submerged underwater as well as drop-proof up to 6.6 ft. (2 m) high, but they're also designed to keep YOU (the user) safe too!

What does that mean, you ask? To put simply, each Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Series is manufactured while following the CDC GUIDELINES, meaning that these iPhone 12 Protection Cases are also both cleanable as well as disinfectable, which can be done by simply using 70% isopropanol or 70% ethanol [both products are listed on the Environmetal Protection Agency's List N: Disinfectants for Coronavirus (COVID-19)].

All that makes these iPhone 12 Protection Cases one of the best waterproof and drop-proof cases that you can get for any iPhone 12 model, and that goes for whether you're planning to go diving, snorkeling, or even hiking.

So, let's have a more detailed look at the Catalyst Total Protection Cases for iPhone 12 Series and see exactly how these iPhone 12 Protection Cases are designed to be extremely durable, waterproof and drop-proof, safe-to-use during a pandemic such as this one (COVID-19 pandemic), and even fully compatible with Apple's MagSafe Charger.

DESIGN & SPECS

Starting with the cases' design, each Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Series features a very slim design, and each case also integrates very smooth, yet still vey "grippy" Rubber Bumpers around its body, which ultimately offer you a very comfortable grip when holding the case.

Overall, these iPhone 12 Cases feature a very minimalist look that makes their use quite discrete, yet still ultra-functional.

That's mainly because of the fact that each of these Total Protection Case for the iPhone 12 Series integrates both a crystal-clear Touchscreen Film Protector (at their front-side), as well as a Frosted Clear Back (at their back-side).

Moving on to their overall construction, each iPhone 12 Total Protection Case also features a very solid and ultra-durable construction, as each case is designed to meet (or even to exceed) the requirements for all the military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G), and that goes for both any unexpected drops and/or shocks.

As mentioned earlier, each of these Total Protection Cases for the iPhone 12 (all models) are tested to be completely waterproof up to 33 ft. (10 m) when submerged underwater, as they feature a IP68 Waterproof Rating, and each case is also tested to be drop-proof up to 6.6 ft. (2 m) high.

Once again, I'd like to point out that each Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Series is manufactured while following the CDC GUIDELINES, which ultimately makes these cases both cleanable and disinfectable, and that can be done by using 70% isopropanol or 70% ethanol.

Right at the backside of each of these iPhone 12 Total Protection Cases, we also have a Hard-Coated Dual Optical Lens that's fully sealed from water, snow, dirt, and dust, which is designed to protect your iPhone 12's back-side camera.

Additionally, this Hard-Coated Dual Optical Lens also integrates a set of reinforced Acoustic Membranes that separately protect each of your iPhone 12's camera lenses.

Now, these cases also blend in very well with your iPhone 12's body, as they perfectly match all of its buttons and contours. As such, right at the top left corner of each case, we also have a Glove-Friendly Rotating Mute Switch that makes muting your iPhone 12's sound a very easy task. And the same goes for the case's integrated Volume Increase and Volume Decrease buttons.

Moreover, while these cases are designed to keep your iPhone 12 perfectly protected from all the elements, as well as to keep it protected from any unexpected shocks and/or drops, they still offer you complete and unhindered access to all of your iPhone 12's ports.

Right at the bottom of each case, you'll also find a Double Seal Waterproof Plug that can be conveniently opened whenever you need to recharge your iPhone 12's battery.

Not only that, but you also have two (x2) Attachment Points integrated at the bottom side of the case, which allow for further functionality and flexibility.

That said, it's also worth to mention that each of these iPhone 12 Protection Cases also come together with their own premium Lanyard accessory included, which ultimately offers both you and the case one more point of security from drops.

Additionally, the company also has some other ultra-versatile accessories that you could purchase separately to use with the case's two Attachment Points, which include a Crux Gear Carabiner & Coiled Extender, as well as a somewhat more simple Crux Gear Carabiner Attachment, and there's also a Crux Gear Shoulder Strap & Stick on Wallet that’s perfect for those looking for the most secure accessory possible.

COMPATIBILITY FEATURES

As stated before, other than the case's level of protection and its integrated screen protector, the Total Protection Case is still compatible with Apple's MagSafe Qi Wireless Charger, as well as with any other Qi Wireless Charger that's compatible with the iPhone 12 Series.

Thanks to that, you'll always be able to charge up your iPhone 12 without ever having to remove its Catalyst Total Protection Cases from it.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, these Protection Cases for the iPhone 12 Series are without a doubt some of the best waterproof and drop-proof cases that you can get for any iPhone 12 model, and that goes for whether you're planning to go diving, snorkeling, or even hiking.

If you're interested in buying one, each case is currently going for just $89.99 (no matter for what iPhone 12 model you require to go with), and each purchase also comes accompanied by both a 1-Year Manufacturing Warranty as well as by a spectacular Customer Service (really, the Catalyst's Customer Team is amazingly dedicated to its customers - take my word for it).

