CAST AI Extends Support to AWS, Azure, and GCP After Raising $10M

CAST AI platform now supports all three major cloud service providers: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. The company raised $10 million in a Series A round led by the San Francisco-based [Cota Capital], with Samsung Next and other investors participating. The new funding round will accelerate our product development initiatives in this direction. Join us at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon North America from October 13th through October 16th, 2021! Visit our booth virtually or in-person if you’re attending the event.