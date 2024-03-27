Casino.Guide Posts Its List Of The Best Canadian Online Casinos For March 2024

**BERLIN, Germany, March 27th, 2024/Chainwire/--**On March 13th, 2024, Casino.Guide published its selection of the Internet’s highest-quality gambling platforms for Canadian game-of-chance enthusiasts. That is a selection of gaming hubs licensed by international regulators, whose games get tested by third-party independent randomness verification agencies like iTech Labs, GLI, and eCOGRA.





The number one spot on this list gets reserved for Stake.com, what many consider the world’s most famous crypto casino, licensed by Curacao Gaming. It is a remote casino/sportsbook that works with various sports franchises, like English Premiership side Everton FC, the UFC, and the Alfa Romeo F1 racing team. Stake has also made the news cycle in recent years for its affiliation with Canadian musical superstar Drake , who is a massive online gambling aficionado.





Casino.Guide followed up Stake.com with Lucky Days, Cloudbet, InstaSpin, and BC.Game, completing its top five rankings with these five sites. All four of these, like Stake, operate from Curacao, accepting virtual currencies as viable payment methods while offering welcome bonuses for new users.





BC.Game is also a notable interactive gaming brand that many online gamblers have gotten familiar with thanks to its affiliation/sponsorship with the Cloud9 eSports team, which has squads that compete in various video games like Counter Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends, Rocket League, Halo Infinite, StarCraft, and Overwatch. BC.Game is also the official betting partner of the Argentinian national football team. Stake is the wagering partner of the UFC. And it is a long-time sponsor of its former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

About Stake

It comes as little surprise that Casino.Guide places Stake.com as the number one Canadian online casino . It debuted in 2017 and quickly established itself as a credible gaming brand. It gets operated by Medium Rare N.V., a company run by Ed Craven, the face of the Stake brand.

In August 2022, Stake.com entered the United States through a social casino offshoot, and the company’s staff manages its operations from offices in Cyprus, Australia, and Serbia.





The site itself gets renowned for its vast collection of games, advanced sportsbook page, and wide range of accepted cryptos.

How Casino.Guide Rates Online Casino Sites. Casino.Guide claims that it is the go-to place for objective reviews and ratings, listing the most trustworthy gaming sites for Canadian players. It also supplies info on the latest casino streamer trends and everything anyone would want to know about crypto gambling.





The site staff evaluates casinos based on their registration promos, game selections, payment options, payout timeframes, and the competence of their customer service staff. Casino.Guide specialists diligently seek to analyze these main areas and others to conclude if a specific website meets their quality control standards. If it does, they rank it accordingly, stacking it up with other crypto-centric competitors that allow Canadians to join their user pools.





A Casino.Guide rating between 95% and 100% means that a platform comes highly recommended. A 94% to 90% rating gets reserved for recommended brands. An 89% to 85% rating is for passable websites, and those that fall under the 85% rating get labeled as casinos in need of improvement. There is also a Best-in-Class group, the crème de la crème of online gaming operators for Canadian remote casino lovers.

Casino.Guide’s Team

The Casino.Guide website got established in 2020, founded by a group of iGaming experts that total over three decades of online gambling sector experience. The pack gets headlined by Vienne Garcia, a resident of Malta, Europe’s prime iGaming hotspot. Garcia has spent much time in British Columbia, so she knows about what Canadians desire concerning gaming, and she looks to put her decade’s worth of experience to good use to cater to their needs.





Christian Webber is the in-house mobile gaming expert at Casino.Guide. He looks to keep up to date with the latest developments on the smartphone gambling side of things. Christian lives in Germany and has spent almost ten years working as a software tester for Novomatic , Austria’s land-based machine gambling juggernaut. Peter Schmidt is the final part of the Casino.Guide puzzle, supplying his unmatched knowledge of all things related to casino play over the Web. He is the chief site analyst, primarily focusing on reviewed gaming platforms.

