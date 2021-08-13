Cannabis tech: some people love it, some hate it, some make money out of it

Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud
As more and more U.S. states legalize marijuana for medical and recreational uses, the business is seemingly thriving. The global legal cannabis market is expected to amount to $70.6 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028.
However, despite appearances, this sector is facing numerous challenges related to cannabis itself and the regulations around it.
If you are interested in capitalizing on your state’s legalization and developing cannabis tech solutions for weed companies, this article will help you better understand the peculiarities of the cannabis business and identify lucrative opportunities in the booming market.
Background
Cannabis was essentially legal until the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, which outlawed the plant across the US. Despite its prohibition on the federal level, most US states legitimized the use of medical cannabis, with many authorizing it for recreational purposes. California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996, followed by Alaska, the District of Columbia, Oregon, and Washington in 1998. Colorado was the first state to authorize weed for recreational purposes in 2012, while Connecticut was the last, giving recreational cannabis the green light in June 2021.
At the moment of writing this article, 36 U.S. states and four territories authorized medical marijuana, and 19 states legalized its recreational use.
Products from cannabidiol (CBD) oil, a compound in hemp plants, are legal at the US federal level. Commercial hemp production was authorized back in 2018. But individual states' laws are dynamic, so it's best to check for updates regularly.
Cannabis technology plays a crucial role in the field as it helps automate the cultivation process and measure weed’s quality and intensity. Marijuana tech enables users to have a safer and better experience while consuming the final product. Moreover, it supplies users with a platform where they can socialize and search for products and dispensaries in their neighborhood.
There is a spectrum of companies producing devices and software for the cannabis industry. Some weed technology firms aim at helping people cultivate marijuana both at home and at the industrial level, some want to connect cannabis consumers and ease the delivery process, and some are building high-tech vaporizers and other devices that facilitate marijuana consumption.
Below you will find an overview of prominent cannabis technology companies based on the segments they’re targeting.
Cannabis cultivation
This segment includes cannabis technology companies that build and sell devices for weed cultivation and vendors that develop apps, which help users monitor and improve their plant growth.
Seedo
This cannabis tech startup offers a self-contained ecosystem with internal cameras and LED lighting in a device the size of a small refrigerator. After planting a seed in the device’s basin, users do not need to open it until harvest time. Seedo’s home growing kit includes an app that helps select the right cannabis strain to start with and controls the whole cultivation process.
Damatex
This Quebec-based company offers Damatex Control Systems, which is a highly sophisticated control system for greenhouse operations in industrial settings. It can monitor aspects such as heating, cooling, humidity, ventilation, etc. This system also has an alarm function that notifies growers by sending alert notifications to their mobile phones if anything goes wrong.
SimLeaf
Cannabis technology company SimLeaf built a 3D Medicinal Plant Growing Simulator app. This software enables users to grow virtual plants and experiment with growing conditions to examine how the crop will behave under different circumstances before committing to growing real cannabis.
This app is available on Google Play and the Apple Store.
Cannabis Consumption Devices
Such devices include vaporizers, product storage equipment, and product potency evaluators, among others. Here are a few examples:
Syqe Medical
This Tel Aviv-based marijuana technology company produces vaporizers that ensure a consistent 100 mg marijuana dosage with each inhale. This venture is backed by a $20 million investment from Philip Morris.
Lobo Genetics
Toronto-based hemp tech company Lobo manufactured a device that can measure a user’s ability to metabolize the THC and CBD compounds by using a mouth swab. This device makes sure consumers are safe and no one bites on more than they can chew.
Kassi Labs Inc.
Another company from Tel Aviv mixing cannabis and technology, Kassi, built a connected device to store marijuana and track its consumption. The equipment is controlled by a feature-packed app that allows for monitoring humidity levels inside and evaluating the effectiveness of marijuana treatment.
Cannabis Marketing and Distribution
Marijuana technology companies under this segment offer platforms that help cannabis firms manage their business and connect with consumers.
Just recently, a unity of six founders approached ITRex with an ambitious project. They want to provide a comprehensive marketplace for B2B and B2C sectors that would serve the whole country. This platform would be built as a SaaS solution enabling cannabis business owners to have a legal web representation without putting in any development efforts and access clients without investing in marketing. Simultaneously, buyers will be able to browse stores in their area without the need to look up multiple websites.
Signum.ai
New York-based Signum.ai offers an AI-based platform for marketing and sales. Participating weed businesses can use AI to run ad campaigns and reach out to consumers. They can also benefit from the AI Content Generation tool to craft marketing texts, product descriptions, and even parts of their landing pages.
Baker
This cannabis tech company offers an innovative CRM platform tailored to cannabis businesses. Baker helps them create customer lists, improve consumer relationships, launch targeted SMS campaigns, and reward active users.
Headset
It offers a business intelligence platform that gives retailers, cultivators, and dispensaries real-time sales data and rich market insights to help them manage their inventory and keep up with the industry trends.
Under traditional cultivation conditions, crops remained at the mercy of outdoor events and could be easily ruined. Innovative light technologies such as LEDs allow cultivators to grow cannabis indoors. This is also possible with high-pressure sodium bulbs, but they are relatively expensive, have a short life span, and generate a lot of warmth. LED light is a more affordable and practical substitute.
An increasing number of cannabis growers have adopted a data-driven lighting strategy to ensure their crops receive enough light at the right intensity and within the appropriate light spectrum. According to a survey published by Cannabis Business Times, 72% of the responding cultivators used at least one light meter in their practice in 2020. This number is up from 55% in 2016. This shift presents an opportunity for marijuana technology companies to include smart lighting options.
Even though marijuana is classified as one plant, there are many variations in DNA sequencing, which can offer thousands of different options. Combining DNA sequencing with artificial intelligence, researchers can experiment with cannabis genetics to create unique experiences suited for patients’ needs. Such genetic modification can lead to products with different colors and flavors.
For example, a Colorado-based company claims to have developed a method to use CRISPR gene editing to grow cannabis with no CBD at all. This breed would taste differently and would be easier to cultivate.
Adding AI to the mix largely facilitates the task. Frelii, a medical technology company, uses AI in genome sequencing, and they are very happy with the results. Here is what the firm’s CEO, Ian Jenkins, said, “This is a fundamentally different approach to DNA sequencing and analysis. We produce 60 million data points, vs. the typical 400-700 thousand, as with typical consumer-level DNA kits.”
Ecommerce apps are driving the cannabis industry, especially in the COVID-19 era when limitations on movement have been imposed. This marijuana technology covers different aspects of the sector. For example, Eaze delivers marijuana-based products without breaching social distancing rules, Leafly helps new users learn more about cannabis, and WeedMaps helps discover the nearest weed dispensary.
Another valuable cannabis technology is the internet of things. Here’s how it contributes to the field:
Many industries are successfully adopting AI, such as healthcare, retail, and agriculture. The Cannabis sector is no exception.
If you are planning to develop any digital products related to the cannabis industry in the US, there are several issues that you need to consider as those aspects might impose a very particular ecosystem structure. ITRex Business Adviser and Analyst, Anton Pitsukov, sheds light on the most prominent ones:
When speaking of weed technology, mainly AI and IoT, there are several opportunities:
As you can see, the weed industry is challenged by different aspects, such as legalization and limited payment/delivery options. Still, marijuana technology can offer substantial value to weed cultivators and product manufacturers.
If you have a cannabis tech product idea in mind, don’t hesitate to contact ITRex experts. They stay up to date with the regulations and will help you create a solution that is functional and compliant.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.