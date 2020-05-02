Can You Really Code Without IF Statements?

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
#send_payment
class Employee
attr_reader :name, :payment_details
def initialize(name, payment_details = {})
@name = name
@payment_details = payment_details
end
def send_payment
if !payment_details[:hourly_rate].nil?
hourly_rate = payment_details[:hourly_rate].to_f
number_of_hours = payment_details[:number_of_hours]
amount = (hourly_rate * number_of_hours).round(2)
puts "Sending $#{amount} to #{name}"
else
amount = (payment_details[:salary].to_f / 12).round(2)
puts "Sending $#{amount} to #{name}"
end
end
end
jennifer = Employee.new("Jennifer Smith", { salary: 135000 })
jennifer.send_payment
max = Employee.new("Max Baxter", { hourly_rate: 92.50, number_of_hours: 122 })
max.send_payment
statement out of the method, we can refactor this using the Strategy Pattern.
if
class SalaryStrategy
attr_reader :payment_details
def initialize(payment_details = {})
@payment_details = payment_details
end
def amount
(payment_details[:salary].to_f / 12).round(2)
end
end
class HourlyStrategy
attr_reader :payment_details
def initialize(payment_details = {})
@payment_details = payment_details
end
def amount
hourly_rate = payment_details[:hourly_rate].to_f
number_of_hours = payment_details[:number_of_hours]
amount = (hourly_rate * number_of_hours).round(2)
end
end
class Employee
attr_reader :name, :payment_details
def initialize(name, payment_details = {})
@name = name
@payment_details = payment_details
end
def send_payment(strategy_class)
strategy = strategy_class.new(payment_details)
amount = strategy.amount
puts "Sending $#{amount} to #{name}"
end
end
jennifer = Employee.new("Jennifer Smith", { salary: 135000 })
jennifer.send_payment(SalaryStrategy)
max = Employee.new("Max Baxter", { hourly_rate: 92.50, number_of_hours: 122 })
max.send_payment(HourlyStrategy)
class PaymentsController < ApplicationController
...
def run
if @employee.hourly?
@employee.send_payment(HourlyStrategy)
else
@employee.send_payment(SalaryStrategy)
end
end
...
end
statement?
if
payment_details = { salary: 135000, type: "salary" }
jennifer = Employee.new("Jennifer Smith", payment_details)
jennifer.send_payment(SalaryStrategy)
payment_details = { hourly_rate: 92.50, number_of_hours: 122, type: "hourly" }
max = Employee.new("Max Baxter", payment_details)
max.send_payment(HourlyStrategy)
class StrategyFactory
def self.for(payment_details)
Module.const_get("#{payment_details[:type].capitalize}Strategy")
end
end
payment_details = { salary: 135000, type: "salary" }
jennifer = Employee.new("Jennifer Smith", payment_details)
jennifer.send_payment(StrategyFactory.for(payment_details))
payment_details = { hourly_rate: 92.50, number_of_hours: 122, type: "hourly" }
max = Employee.new("Max Baxter", payment_details)
max.send_payment(StrategyFactory.for(payment_details))
attribute is coming from the database (or similar), we can now add new payment strategies without ever modifying the
type
class. We just need to tag people with the right
Employee
in the database and then add a new strategy class.
type