Can You Jailbreak iOS 15? - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Here is everything you need to know about IOS 15 Jailbreak, best Cydia tweaks, new features, jailbreak solutions & common Q&As.

Apple has released their latest beta of iOS 15 beta 2 to developers. iOS 15 now supports iPhone devices from iPhone 6 to iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iOS 15 Jailbreak Status:

As of the writing of this article, there is no reliable jailbreak for iOS 15 and its betas.

We hope the checkra1n tool will be compatible with iOS 15 soon, because checkra1n is based on a hardware bug-based exploit. Apple can't fix that bug by updating software alone.

7 Potential iOS 15 Jailbreak Tools:

As mentioned above, there is no jailbreak for iOS 15 yet, but without a doubt, there will be one soon. Consider the following apps, which are likely to release an update for iOS 15 very soon.

1. Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 15

As we mentioned before, checkra1n works on hardware bugs by checkm8 exploit.

The latest version of checkra1n 0.12.4 supports iPhone 5s through iPhone X, iOS 12.0 and, up.

Checkra1n v 0.12.4 comes with the following changes.

Bug fixes:

Hotfix for A9X devices, which could not boot on 14.5 at all with 0.12.3

Fix package dependency issues on the deb repo

Notes

A11 devices on iOS 14.0 and above require removing the passcode and enabling “Skip A11 BPR check” in the options. This is not recommended, but it’s there.

Known issues

A7 devices will currently not work with the Linux version

The exploit may not work as reliably on some devices, such as the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 3

Linux GUI build when using CLI mode doesn’t support the auto assertion of DFU mode on advanced Apple TV 4K breakout boards

bridgeOS: If you disconnect the cable, then as soon as macOS boots it’ll take over the USB connection and disallow communication with the T2

Some users have reported checkra1n crashing when Chinese is set as the only system language. It is unknown whether any other language is affected.

Checkra1n supported devices:

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 and 7 Plus

iPad 5th, 6th, and 7th generations

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 4

iPad Pro 1st and 2nd generations

iPod touch 7

A11 Support Device list

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

Unsupported Devices for checkra1n

A13 and A14 Devices:

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max,

iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max,

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max

Checkra1n Tool iOS version compatibility:

iOS 12 / iOS 12.0.1 / iOS 12.1 / iOS 12.1.1 / iOS 12.1.2 / iOS 12.1.3 / iOS 12.1.4 / iOS 12.2 / iOS 12.3 / iOS 12.3.1 / iOS 12.4 / iOS 12.4.1 / iOS 12.4.8 / iOS 13 / iOS 13.1.1 / iOS 13.1.2 / iOS 13.1.3 / iOS 13.2 / iOS 13.2.2 / iOS 13.2.3 iOS 13.3 and iOS 13.3.1 / iOS 13.4 / 13.4.1 / iOS 13.5/ iOS 13.5.1/ iOS 13.5.5 Beta 1 / iOS 13.6 / iOS 13.6.1 / iOS 13.7 / iOS 14 / iOS 14.0.1 / iOS 14.1 / iOS 14.2 / iOS 14.3 / iOS 14.4 / iOS 14.4.1 / iOS 14.4.2 / iOS 14.5 / iOS 14.5.1 / iOS 14.6 / iOS 14.7

Download checkra1n Jailbreak

2. unc0ver for iOS 15

The unc0ver jailbreak team has not yet confirmed tool compatibility for iOS 15. Because there is no powerful kernel exploit for iOS 15 yet.

But we can assume that the unc0ver jailbreak team will soon release an updated jailbreak tool with iOS 14.4 -14.6 support. Because iOS 14.4 -14.6 versions have major security bugs.

unc0ver is compatible with all iPhones and iPads including iPhone 12 Pro Max (A12-A13-A14). and for now, unc0ver supports only iOS 11- iOS 14.3

Download unc0ver Jailbreak

3. Taurine Jailbreak

Also, Taurine jailbreak is not compatible with iOS 15, because it is also dependent on the software-based kernel exploit. As we discussed above, there is no powerful kernel exploit for iOS 15.

Taurine is only supported for iOS 14 - iOS 14.3, The lead developer cool star released the updated version of taurine 1.0.6 with bug fixes.

You can download taurine by visiting ODDYStore or Directly go to taurine.app website.

4. Cripzi Repo Signer

Cripzi repo signer is the best ios jailbreak solution in 2021, this software can extract some useful repos and sign it with its own certificate. This will help iOS users to achieve the jailbreak experience without having a full jailbreak.

Cripzi is initially supported for iOS 13 - iOS 14.0, but the cripzi team released an updated version of their tool with adding support iOS 14.1 - iOS 15.

You can simply download cripzi by googling "Cripzi Repo Signer". Also, you can get cripzi from zeejb.com.

5. Pikzo Repo Extractor

The main difference between Pikzo Repo Extractor and Cripzi is that it does not use any certificate to extract repo sources.

Pikzo Uses a Safari-based bug to inject some code into the iOS kernel.

You can also download pikzo by goolge "Pikzo repo extracter".

6. AppDB PRO

AppDB pro contains 1000+ tweak applications, +jailbreak apps, games, and much more. With latest appdbpro, you can sideload multiple applications at once.

And also you can install apps without revoke and crashing issues. Go to appdbpro.com website and free download AppDBPro.

7. Esign-Patch

E-sign patch is another application sideloader. It allows you to install tweaked apps with out revoke. With this tool, you can install unc0ver, Taurine, Chimera, and Electra jailbreak tools.

