Can You Jailbreak iOS 15? - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Apple has released their latest beta of iOS 15 beta 2 to developers. iOS 15 now supports iPhone devices from iPhone 6 to iPhone 12 Pro Max.
As of the writing of this article, there is no reliable jailbreak for iOS 15 and its betas.
We hope the checkra1n tool will be compatible with iOS 15 soon, because checkra1n is based on a hardware bug-based exploit. Apple can't fix that bug by updating software alone.
As mentioned above, there is no jailbreak for iOS 15 yet, but without a doubt, there will be one soon. Consider the following apps, which are likely to release an update for iOS 15 very soon.
1. Checkra1n Jailbreak for iOS 15
As we mentioned before, checkra1n works on hardware bugs by checkm8 exploit.
The latest version of checkra1n 0.12.4 supports iPhone 5s through iPhone X, iOS 12.0 and, up.
Checkra1n v 0.12.4 comes with the following changes.
Bug fixes:
Notes
Known issues
Checkra1n supported devices:
A11 Support Device list
Unsupported Devices for checkra1n
A13 and A14 Devices:
Checkra1n Tool iOS version compatibility:
iOS 12 / iOS 12.0.1 / iOS 12.1 / iOS 12.1.1 / iOS 12.1.2 / iOS 12.1.3 / iOS 12.1.4 / iOS 12.2 / iOS 12.3 / iOS 12.3.1 / iOS 12.4 / iOS 12.4.1 / iOS 12.4.8 / iOS 13 / iOS 13.1.1 / iOS 13.1.2 / iOS 13.1.3 / iOS 13.2 / iOS 13.2.2 / iOS 13.2.3 iOS 13.3 and iOS 13.3.1 / iOS 13.4 / 13.4.1 / iOS 13.5/ iOS 13.5.1/ iOS 13.5.5 Beta 1 / iOS 13.6 / iOS 13.6.1 / iOS 13.7 / iOS 14 / iOS 14.0.1 / iOS 14.1 / iOS 14.2 / iOS 14.3 / iOS 14.4 / iOS 14.4.1 / iOS 14.4.2 / iOS 14.5 / iOS 14.5.1 / iOS 14.6 / iOS 14.7
The unc0ver jailbreak team has not yet confirmed tool compatibility for iOS 15. Because there is no powerful kernel exploit for iOS 15 yet.
But we can assume that the unc0ver jailbreak team will soon release an updated jailbreak tool with iOS 14.4 -14.6 support. Because iOS 14.4 -14.6 versions have major security bugs.
unc0ver is compatible with all iPhones and iPads including iPhone 12 Pro Max (A12-A13-A14). and for now, unc0ver supports only iOS 11- iOS 14.3
Also, Taurine jailbreak is not compatible with iOS 15, because it is also dependent on the software-based kernel exploit. As we discussed above, there is no powerful kernel exploit for iOS 15.
Taurine is only supported for iOS 14 - iOS 14.3, The lead developer cool star released the updated version of taurine 1.0.6 with bug fixes.
You can download taurine by visiting ODDYStore or Directly go to taurine.app website.
Cripzi repo signer is the best ios jailbreak solution in 2021, this software can extract some useful repos and sign it with its own certificate. This will help iOS users to achieve the jailbreak experience without having a full jailbreak.
Cripzi is initially supported for iOS 13 - iOS 14.0, but the cripzi team released an updated version of their tool with adding support iOS 14.1 - iOS 15.
You can simply download cripzi by googling "Cripzi Repo Signer". Also, you can get cripzi from zeejb.com.
The main difference between Pikzo Repo Extractor and Cripzi is that it does not use any certificate to extract repo sources.
Pikzo Uses a Safari-based bug to inject some code into the iOS kernel.
You can also download pikzo by goolge "Pikzo repo extracter".
AppDB pro contains 1000+ tweak applications, +jailbreak apps, games, and much more. With latest appdbpro, you can sideload multiple applications at once.
And also you can install apps without revoke and crashing issues. Go to appdbpro.com website and free download AppDBPro.
E-sign patch is another application sideloader. It allows you to install tweaked apps with out revoke. With this tool, you can install unc0ver, Taurine, Chimera, and Electra jailbreak tools.
