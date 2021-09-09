Jailbreaking an iPhone: Everything You Need to Know

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Interested in security? Follow along for content within Cybersecurity
The iPhone is a smartphone created by Apple and accounts for about 47% of all smartphone users in the United States. Fun fact! In 2019, more than 1.5 billion iPhones were sold, making it one of the most popular and used smartphones in the world!
Due to its popularity, this makes it an easy and number one target for not only hackers but also users around the world. Cybercriminals want to hack an iPhone for confidential information while users jailbreak an iPhone to install applications that they typically can’t download on the official App Store. Both have the same goal: to gain more control.
The iPhone comes with restrictions on the types of applications you can purchase from the app store, what you can do on the iPhone, and which cellular network you may use. So how can we bypass this restriction, you may ask? By jailbreaking. In this article, you will learn what jailbreaking is and everything you need to know to jailbreak an iPhone.
Jailbreaking is when you remove the software restrictions that are intentionally built into the iOS devices (i.e., iPhones and iPads) and give you unauthorized root access to the device. Once a phone has been jailbroken, the user is able to do the following:
Jailbreaking Risks
Although there are many things you can do with a jailbroken phone, there are some risks you may come across, including the following:
Types of Jailbreaks
These are different ways to jailbreak an iPhone:
Well, first off, cybercriminals must develop the jailbreak tool, and this is done by finding and exploiting system vulnerabilities that Apple has put into place. You can find jailbreaking codes for free through forums and sites provided by the hacking communities.
Most jailbreaks come with step-by-step instructions on what to do to fully jailbreak your device. There are many ways to jailbreak an iPhone, but we will use the Unc0ver tool as an example. As you will learn, once you have jailbroken your iPhone, you will have the ability to do whatever you would like to your phone.
All iPhones with versions iOS 11.0-14.3 can use this tool. You do not need to connect your iPhone to a computer, but you should create a backup of your device before you start jailbreaking.
Once the backup has been completed, you need to visit the silzee website and follow the step-by-step instructions from your iPhone.
After following the instructions, you should have the unc0ver tool and Cydia on your smartphone.
Cydia
Cydia is a package manager and is the most popular application used on jailbroken devices. It is the independent app store that you will use to download applications that are restricted on non-jailbroken phones.
There are some actions that you can take in order to protect your jailbroken phone, such as turning off remote access and re-enabling code-signing in iOS after a jailbreak. Regarding privacy, the same principles still lie as though you had a regular iOS on your iPhone. Do not download any application you aren’t familiar with and use a VPN to establish an encrypted and secure connection before browsing the Internet.
You can undo your jailbreak, and an easy way to do that is to restore factory settings. However, before restoring to Apple’s factory settings, you should perform a backup on your iPhone. This is imperative because restoring to factory settings will completely wipe your device and restore the iPhone to the configurations of when you purchased a phone.
Follow these steps to reverse the jailbreak:
Obviously, jailbreaking an iPhone gives you more control and a lot of freedom that you wouldn’t normally have. On the other hand, it takes away all of the built-in security that Apple has provided. Jailbreaking isn’t necessarily illegal; however, illegal activities may occur through jailbreaking.
We have discussed the security risks of jailbreaking and what may occur without the built-in security provided by Apple. Make sure that you understand how jailbreaking works before you jailbreak your phone. One last thing to remember: Jailbreaking is not permanent! You can undo your jailbreak.