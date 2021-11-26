Apple 15 iOS's New Vehicle Safety Features

1,674 reads Apple’s iOS 15 was released on September 20, 2021, and comes with new safety features for its customers. Do Not Disturb While Driving feature allows iPhone users to turn off notifications while driving. Apple Watch and Apple Watch features are constantly being developed and updated to provide more convenience and value for customers. The company has been testing and developing a crash detection feature for its phones and watches for over a year using data collected anonymously from iPhone and Watch users. Apple products have detected over 10 million suspected vehicle impacts so far. It's likely Apple will incorporate this feature into its iPhones next year.

There is no denying that using a cell phone while driving is extremely dangerous — not only does it put the driver in danger, but it can also put pedestrians and passengers in harm’s way.

Because the issue of distracted driving is becoming more prevalent as new technologies emerge, tech giants like Google and Apple are looking for innovative ways to make driving safer.

For example, Google’s Pixel smartphones are equipped with a feature that calls emergency services when it detects a car crash. Most modern cars use various car services to increase driver safety. One example is GM’s OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system.

iOS 15 was released on September 20, 2021, and comes with new safety features for its customers. Below is more information about Apple’s iOS 15 and how its features will improve safety for drivers everywhere.

iOS 15 Will Bring New Car Safety Features

Apple Watch and iPhone features are constantly being developed and updated to provide more convenience and value for customers. Apple first introduced its Do Not Disturb While Driving feature in iOS 11 back in 2018.

This feature allows iPhone users to turn off notifications while driving. When someone sends a text message, an automatic response is sent back, letting them know that the person they are trying to contact is driving and cannot answer. If the message is urgent, the original message is sent through.

Do Not Disturb While Driving can be turned on manually by iPhone users, but if the phone detects motion or connects to the vehicle via Bluetooth, it will turn on automatically. Users can turn the feature off if they prefer. The feature also allows users to select the “I’m a passenger” option, so if they are in a moving vehicle but not driving, they’ll be able to use their phone as they normally would.

Because car crash fatalities have risen about 10% since 2010, it’s no surprise that Apple has taken it upon themselves to offer this feature on iPhones. It’s likely that Apple competitors will also try and create more safety features for its customers based on the alarming rate of distracted driving.

Drivers can now turn on Driving Focus in the newest operating system, iOS 15. This setting helps drivers stay focused on the road and not their smartphones. It’s essentially the same feature as Do Not Disturb While Driving, but Apple offers different Focus options depending on the activity the user is engaged in.

For example, there are Focus features for Work, Fitness, Sleep, and Personal as well, and users can create their own Focus modes to turn on when they want to spend some time away from their phone and limit distractions.

iPhones and Watches May Detect Car Crashes in the Future

Apple is known for developing safety and health features. For example, the company released an Apple Watch feature to detect if someone has fallen. Suppose a user falls and does not respond to a notification. In that case, the Watch will immediately call for help on the user’s behalf.

According to reports on the matter, Apple has been testing and developing a crash detection feature for its phones and watches for over a year using data collected anonymously from iPhone and Apple Watch users. So far, Apple products have detected over 10 million suspected vehicle impacts.

It’s unclear when Apple will incorporate this feature into its iPhones, but it’s likely it could be next year or when iPhone 14 is released. However, the feature will undoubtedly improve driver safety and has the potential to save lives.

Until then, drivers should always prioritize focus while on the road, as distracted drivers claimed over 3,000 lives in 2020 alone. Teens, parents, and educators can all play a part in the fight against distracted driving to keep everyone safe, including other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Technology Keeping Drivers, Passengers, and Pedestrians Safe

As the new year approaches and everyone prepares to enter 2022, one thing to look forward to is more safety features for Apple iPhones and Watches.

The potential crash detection feature will use sensors from iPhones and Apple Watches to measure a sudden spike in gravitational force (g-force) upon impact. Apple needs to perfect its crash detection algorithm to ensure emergency services are only called when there’s been an actual emergency. Keep an eye out in 2022 for this feature, as it’s likely to hit the market next year.