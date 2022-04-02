Global health😍 art&music NFTs 🎇Surfing🌊
Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is HERE.
Creating! Of course, many people will also choose to spend their lives playing games, locked in Twitter feuds, or doing nothing at all and, hopefully collecting income from passive businesses.
I’ll be surfing.
I think about a web, a network, where people on the strands can make an impact and their contribution impacts the whole network. Everyone will be riding their own wave, on a collective ocean.
With surfing, anything is possible. But also, no. It’s built into the human condition, only education, self-awareness and hard work can do that.
The ocean.
I would desalinate water and use it to grow the necessary food to survive.
I would lash all my surfboards together and create a surf boat and sail along the coast of California surfing, fishing seaweed, and hosting oddly themed raves.
No, I am NOT! Robots love me.
I would convince them to join me, it’s only logical as a seafaring individuals they would rust quickly in a fight on the high seas. But, together we would fight for peace and freedom!
Obviously, it would be disgusting. But I would do what is necessary, like using pigeons to relay information, secret coded languages, and imagining myself surfing the waves.
Surfing is awesome.
Waking up and pressing snooze on your phone alarm 10 times.
Yes, but do we use it?
I like to be utilitarian about these things. Can we all stop killing each other and just recycle?
If you want it to be interesting.
Nevermind over matter.
It is a matter over mind.
Action over everything.
Yes.
Gazing into all of existence.
I see the flow of creation.
Everything that has been.
That is.
That will be.
Everything and nothing.
Forever.
I say so - the energy you put into the world flows back around and affects you.
You can realize your dreams!
Life is what you make it dude
I know, you want me to say I know things.
What can your brain do?
Show me.
Brains need a hobby.
OR is it our perception of time?
