If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing?





Creating! Of course, many people will also choose to spend their lives playing games, locked in Twitter feuds, or doing nothing at all and, hopefully collecting income from passive businesses.





I’ll be surfing.

In such a case, what do you think the governance structure will look like?

Governance in a world where most people work remotely from home will need to be inventive in order to engage individuals into communities.





I think about a web, a network, where people on the strands can make an impact and their contribution impacts the whole network. Everyone will be riding their own wave, on a collective ocean.

Do you think it’s possible technological advancement will be able to outsmart human greed? Why?





With surfing, anything is possible. But also, no. It’s built into the human condition, only education, self-awareness and hard work can do that.

In the race against Armageddon Vs. technology, which do you think will win, why?

The ocean.

Could you survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland?

I would desalinate water and use it to grow the necessary food to survive.





I would lash all my surfboards together and create a surf boat and sail along the coast of California surfing, fishing seaweed, and hosting oddly themed raves.





Are you afraid of a robot army? How would you fight against one if you had to?

No, I am NOT! Robots love me.





I would convince them to join me, it’s only logical as a seafaring individuals they would rust quickly in a fight on the high seas. But, together we would fight for peace and freedom!

Could you survive in a bunker? How would you do it? How would you go without trackers picking up your radio frequencies?

Obviously, it would be disgusting. But I would do what is necessary, like using pigeons to relay information, secret coded languages, and imagining myself surfing the waves.





What in life is truly objective and not subjective?

Surfing is awesome.

What is consciousness?

Waking up and pressing snooze on your phone alarm 10 times.

Do we have free will?

Yes, but do we use it?

Would you kill 10 people to save 100? Why?

I like to be utilitarian about these things. Can we all stop killing each other and just recycle?

Does life require a purpose and a goal?

If you want it to be interesting.

Is mind or matter more real?

Nevermind over matter.

It is a matter over mind.

Action over everything.

Does observation alter an event?

Yes.





What is infinity?

Gazing into all of existence.

I see the flow of creation.

Everything that has been.

That is.

That will be.

Everything and nothing.

Forever.

Does fate exist?

I say so - the energy you put into the world flows back around and affects you.

Is life all a dream?

You can realize your dreams!

Life is what you make it dude

What is intelligence?

I know, you want me to say I know things.

What can your brain do?





Show me.

Why do we dream?

Brains need a hobby.





Is it possible time is being altered right now?

OR is it our perception of time?





