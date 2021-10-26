Can NFTs Sustain as the Backbone for Digital Ownership?

410 reads

NFTs are creating a global economy that connects people and allows new thinkers to grow into a highly supportive global marketplace. With the kind of money that has flowed into NFTs in 2021, the development side of the blockchain economy is taking notice. The next stage of this rapidly evolving digital ecosystem is likely to be a Metaverse. People want to have digital ownership over their assets, and NFTs make that possible. People no longer have to settle for whatever large tech companies will offer them, they can take their autonomy into their own hands and become a participant in the system, not a product/consumer.