Can AI Help Us Drive Better?

Men and women have many differences, and this is even more prominent when inspecting our performance as drivers.

Recent research provides a comprehensive look into how men and women fare on the roads, not just in terms of driving skills but also about safety, accident rates, and driving behaviors.





A noteworthy point from the research indicates that women are 13% better at parking than men, challenging the age-old stereotypes about women's driving abilities. Furthermore, women have been shown to be 12% better at multitasking behind the wheel. However, it's essential to note that multitasking while driving, regardless of gender, increases the risk of accidents and is not advisable for safe driving practices.





Statistically speaking, women emerge as safer drivers compared to men. In 2020, men were involved in 75% of fatal crashes, highlighting a significant gender disparity in driving safety. Despite this, female drivers exhibit a higher fatality rate in serious accidents than their male counterparts.





Another recent study shows that when in a fatal crash, a younger female occupant is approximately 20% more likely to suffer a fatal injury than a male occupant of the same age, regardless of seating position, airbag deployment, or seatbelt usage.





This is a startling statistic that warrants further investigation to understand the underlying causes.





When it comes to accident rates per 100 million miles traveled, men have a crash rate of 2.1, making them 61% more likely to be involved in an accident than women, who have a crash rate of 1.3. This difference is underscored by the fact that men drive 62% more miles than women (16,000 vs. 10,000 miles annually) and account for 59% of vehicle accidents.





In 2020, the division of drivers involved in all road traffic accidents was 59% male and 41% female. Moreover, male drivers were more than three times as likely to be involved in fatal car crashes compared to female drivers. Despite these figures, 2021 saw a slight majority of female licensed drivers in the U.S., with 117.6 million female licensees compared to 115.2 million male licensees.





Men accounted for 73% of all traffic violations and 75% of speeding offenses based on data from 2017 to 2020. This propensity for risky behavior extends to driving under the influence, with 22% of male drivers in fatal crashes having a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.8, compared to 16% of female motorists.





Aggressive driving behaviors further differentiate male and female drivers. In 2020, 37.8% of male drivers admitted to tailgating to prevent vehicle merging, compared to 29.3% of female drivers. Similarly, a higher percentage of male drivers reported engaging in aggressive lane switching or following too closely behind another car.





These statistics paint a nuanced picture of gender differences in driving, highlighting areas where women excel, such as parking and multitasking, and areas of concern, such as the higher fatality rate in serious accidents. The data also emphasize the need for continued efforts to promote safe driving practices for all, regardless of gender.





Luckily, it’s 2024, and the whole point of technology is to make our lives easier – and safer. Enter artificial intelligence (AI).





Can AI assist men and women in driving better?

At least one study shows that there is “no significant difference between male and female drivers in reaction to sudden traffic events alarmed by warning systems.”





According to the study, in terms of driving behavior, men behaved more dangerously than women. The findings also revealed that the number of crashes in critical situations was higher for female drivers.





But when it comes to AI, women in the United States are more skeptical than men about some of its uses, particularly the possible widespread use of driverless passenger vehicles, according to a recent analysis of Pew Research Center survey data.





Notwithstanding this skepticism, AI is expected to reduce accidents and is poised to dramatically transform driving by enhancing safety and honing driving skills. AI-powered Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) provide real-time hazard detection and intervention capabilities, such as automatic braking and lane-keeping assistance, by analyzing data from vehicle sensors and cameras. Predictive analytics extend the safety net by foreseeing vehicle maintenance issues, thereby preventing accidents caused by vehicle malfunctions.





To tackle accidents caused by human factors, AI systems scrutinize driver behavior to detect distractions or signs of fatigue, prompting drivers to take necessary breaks. Additionally, AI contributes to traffic management by analyzing and predicting traffic flows and conditions, guiding drivers away from congestion and potential accident hotspots.





The advent of autonomous vehicles represents a significant leap forward. These vehicles, albeit still controversial, are guided by AI and aim to eliminate human error— a major factor in accidents—without the distractions or impairments humans might experience.





AI could actually help us improve our driving by analyzing individual driving habits and offering customized feedback and improvement strategies. This approach not only enhances driver skills but also paves the way for insurance companies to tailor policies based on actual driving behavior, incentivizing safer driving practices.





Through these comprehensive capabilities, AI is on course to significantly reduce accidents and refine our own driving practices, embedding safety and efficiency into the very fabric of road travel.



