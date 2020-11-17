Calling Shell Commands from Python: OS.system vs Subprocess

1,061 reads

@ marcosdelcueto Marcos del Cueto PhD in Theoretical Chemistry. Interested in Machine Learning applied to materials discovery

If you are a Python programmer, it is quite likely that you have experience in shell scripting. It is not uncommon to face a task that seems trivial to solve with a shell command. Therefore, it is useful to be familiar with how to call these commands efficiently from your Python code and know their limitations.

In this short article, I discuss how to use the older (although still relatively common) os.system command and the newer subprocess command. I will show some of their potential risks, limitations and provide complete examples of their use.

External commands might be an attractive option for small tasks if you are familiar with them and the pythonic alternative would imply more learning/implementation time. However, Python functions will save you time and trouble in the long run.

Option 1: OS.system (deprecated)

I show below a simple example of os.system to print the first line of a file provided by the user, using

head -n 1

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import os # Define command and options wanted command = "head -n 1 " # Ask user for file name(s) - SECURITY RISK: susceptible to shell injection filename = input( "Please introduce name of file of interest:

" ) # Run os.system and save return_value return_value = os.system(command+filename) print( '###############' ) print( 'Return Value:' , return_value)

The

os.system

function is easy to use and interpret: simply use as input of the function the same command you would use in a shell. However, it is deprecated and it is recommended to use subprocess now.

Note that this function will simply execute the shell command and the result will be printed to the standard output, but the output that the function returns is the return value (0 if it ran OK, and different than 0 otherwise).

1.1: Susceptibility to shell injection

Among other drawbacks,

os.system

directly executes the command in a shell, which means that it is susceptible to(aka command injection). You can read more about it in 10 common security gotchas in Python and how to avoid them by Anthony Shaw).

Shell injection is an issue any time that

os.system

is receiving unformatted input, like for example when a user can introduce a filename, as in the example above. You can try to execute the script above and give the following input:

dummy; touch harmful_file

This will result in the shell doing:

head -n 1 dummy; touch harmful_file

As a result, the program will first execute

head -n 1 dummy

touch harmful_file

, as expected, but then it will execute the commandto create a file named 'harmful_file'.

Granted that this empty file is not much of a threat, but you can imagine a user adding extra commands to create a file with actual nefarious purposes. This shell injection can also be used to simply transfer or delete information. For example, one could use

;rm -rf ~

;rm -rf /

Option 2: subprocess.call (recommended for Python<3.5)

2.1: Not-secure way to run external shell commands

or any other potentially dangerous command (pleasetry these!).

A preferable alternative is

subprocess.call

shell=True

os.system

os.system

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import subprocess # Define command and options wanted command = "head -n 1 " # Ask user for file name(s) - SECURITY RISK: susceptible to shell injection filename = input( "Please introduce name of file of interest:

" ) # Run subprocess.call and save return_value return_value = subprocess.call(command+filename, shell= True ) print( '###############' ) print( 'Return value:' , return_value)

2.2: Preferred way to run external commands

. As os.sys, the function subprocess.call returns theas its output. A naive first approach to subprocess is using theoption. This way, the desired command will also be run in a subshell. Note that this isrecommended, as it has the same potential security risks as. For example, the code below would be equivalent to the previousexample.

A preferable way to run

subprocess.call

shell=False

subprocess.call(args)

agrs[0]

args[1:]

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import subprocess # Define command and options wanted command = "head" options = "-n 1" # Ask user for file name(s) - now it's safe from shell injection filename = input( "Please introduce name(s) of file(s) of interest:

" ) # Create list with arguments for subprocess.call args=[] args.append(command) args.append(options) for i in filename.split(): args.append(i) # Run subprocess.call and save return_value return_value = subprocess.call(args) print( '###############' ) print( 'Return value:' , return_value)

2.3: Getting standard output: subprocess.check_output

is by using(it is the default option, so there is no need to specify it). Then, we can simply call, wherecontains the command, andcontains all the extra options to the command.

As mentioned before,

subprocess.call

subprocess.check_output

returns the. However, sometimes we might be interested in the standard output returned by the shell command. In this case, we can make use of

To make our script more robust, we can add a try/exclude statement to deal with situations when

check_output

raises an error (in this case, for example, when no file is found).

As shown below, we can use

subprocess.CalledProcessError

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import subprocess # Define command and options wanted command = "head" options = "-n 1" # Ask user for file name(s) - now it's safe from shell injection filename = input( "Please introduce name(s) of file(s) of interest:

" ) # Create list with arguments for subprocess.check_output args=[] args.append(command) args.append(options) for i in filename.split(): args.append(i) # Run subprocess.check_output and save command output try : output = subprocess.check_output(args) # use decode function to convert to string print( '###############' ) print( 'Output:' , output.decode( "utf-8" )) # If check_output returns an error: except subprocess.CalledProcessError as error: print( 'Error code:' , error.returncode, '. Output:' , error.output.decode( "utf-8" ))

Option 3: subprocess.run (recommended since Python 3.5)

in the except clause to deal with the error in a controlled manner and get information about it.

The recommended way to execute external shell commands, since Python 3.5, is with the subprocess.run function. It is more secure and user-friendly than the previous options discussed.

By default, this function returns an object with the input command and the return code. One can very easily also get the standard output by using the option

capture_output=True

output.returncode

output.stdout

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import subprocess # Define command and options wanted command = "head" options = "-n 1" # Ask user for file name(s) - now it's safe from shell injection filename = input( "Please introduce name(s) of file(s) of interest:

" ) # Create list with arguments for subprocess.run args=[] args.append(command) args.append(options) for i in filename.split(): args.append(i) # Run subprocess.run and save output object output = subprocess.run(args,capture_output= True ) print( '###############' ) print( 'Return code:' , output.returncode) # use decode function to convert to string print( 'Output:' ,output.stdout.decode( "utf-8" ))

Final Note on Shell Commands in Python

, and finally retrieve the return code and command output using:and, respectively.

If you are thinking about using any of the methods discussed here to call an external command, it might be worth considering if there is a standard Python function that allows you to do the same task and will avoid creating a new process. Note that using external commands also makes your program less cross-platform friendly.

External commands might be an attractive option for small tasks if you are familiar with them and the pythonic alternative would imply more learning/implementation time.

However, sticking to Python functions will save you computation time and trouble in the long run, so external commands should be saved for tasks that cannot be achieved with standard Python libraries.

I hope this article helped you to call external commands from your python code!

Featured image by JPuckett Design on Instagram, used with permission.

Tags