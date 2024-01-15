BYOK (BringYourOwnKey) in Generative AI is a Double-edged Sword
Too Long; Didn't ReadBring Your Own Key (BYOK) in generative AI refers to a model where users bring their pre-trained language models for use in an AI application or platform. Users can choose the specific language model that aligns with their needs, preferences, or the application's requirements.
This approach contrasts with the conventional model, where developers make decisions on behalf of the users regarding the algorithms that power the AI.