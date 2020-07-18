Building Serverless Smart Contract Automation Project

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Read on to learn why we need automation and how it works.
Imagine that we want to implement a smart contract with a function that should be automatically executed every 1 hour. ⏳⚙️
How can you accomplish this?
function runMe() public {
require(block.timestamp >= lastTriggeredAt + 1 hour);
...
}
Technically, it is possible to use function modifiers to automatically execute certain operations. One example of this is Compound Governance’s COMP distribution. Once an address has earned 0.001 COMP, any Compound transaction (e.g. supplying an asset, or transferring a cToken) will automatically transfer COMP to their wallet.
You can implement the above logic in a function modifier (a decorator), wrap the modifier around a function, and have the logic automatically executed whenever the function is called. The caller will pay the gas required for the additional logic.
However, not all smart contract systems follow this approach. One reason is that it can lead to unpredictable gas usage, since these modifiers may only run under certain conditions. It also forces additional gas fees onto a random subset of users, who just happened to be the unlucky few selected to ‘rebalance’ the contract.
Finally, somebody still needs to call the smart contract for the code to run.
> npm install -g serverless
> serverless -v
x.x.x
You can skip ahead if you’re just interested in seeing things working. Read on to learn more about the Serverless framework.
service: serverless-ethers
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
environment:
CHAIN_ID: 3
DEFAULT_GAS_PRICE: 60000000000
functions:
myFunc:
handler: functions/myFunc.handler
events:
- schedule: rate(2 hours)
property, you define your serverless functions. In the above example:
functions
.
myFunc
property points to the file and module containing the code you want to run in your function.
handler
property specifies Event triggers for the function to be executed.
events
// functions/myFunc.js
exports.handler = async function(event, context) {
// Do anything
};
.
serverless.yml
# serverless.yml
functions:
myFunc:
handler: functions/myFunc.handler
events:
- schedule: rate(2 hours)
# serverless.yml
events:
- schedule: cron(0 12 * * ? *) # 12PM UTC
To learn more about the Serverless framework, check out the docs.
service.
serverless-ethers
is a fully-functional Serverless service that you can deploy and run out-of-the box.
serverless-ethers
git clone git@github.com:yosriady/serverless-ethers.git
cd serverless-ethers
nvm use
npm install
project is structured as follows:
serverless-ethers
├── contracts/
│ ├── abis/
│ ├── abis.js
│ └── addresses.js
├── functions/
│ └── exec.js
└── serverless.yml
contain smart contract ABIs and addresses.
contracts/
contain JS functions that implement the business logic.
functions/
describe the service’s configuration.
serverless.yml
// SPDX-License-Identifier: GPL-3.0
pragma solidity ^0.6.10;
contract DummyStorage {
event Write(address indexed source, uint256 value);
uint internal _currentValue;
function get() public view returns (uint) {
return _currentValue;
}
function put(uint value) public {
emit Write(msg.sender, value);
_currentValue = value;
}
}
smart contract has the following functions:
DummyStorage
is a read-only function that returns the contract’s current value.
get
is a write function that updates the contract’s current value.
put
The sample contract is verified and live on Ropsten. Feel free to use it to test your functions!
├── contracts/
│ ├── abis/
│ │ └── DummyStorage.json
│ ├── abis.js
│ └── addresses.js
// functions/exec.js
const { abis, addresses } = require('../contracts');
const DummyStorageABI = abis.DummyStorage;
const DummyStorageAddress = addresses.DummyStorage;
// Initialize contract
const contract = new ethers.Contract(
DummyStorageAddress,
DummyStorageABI,
wallet,
)
// Call smart contract function `put(uint)`
const RANDOM_INTEGER = Math.floor(Math.random() * 100); // returns a random integer from 0 to 99
const tx = await contract.put(RANDOM_INTEGER)
abstraction with all the functions of our smart contract, including
ethers.Contract
and
get()
.
put()
function, we call
exec
with a random integer.
contract.put()
# serverless.yml
service: serverless-ethers
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs12.x
region: ap-southeast-1
timeout: 30
environment:
DEFAULT_GAS_PRICE: 60000000000
MNEMONIC: ...
SLACK_HOOK_URL: ...
uses the following environment variables:
serverless-ethers
: Default gas price used when making write transactions.
DEFAULT_GAS_PRICE
: 12-word mnemonic used to derive an Ethereum address. Make sure it’s funded with Ether if you intend to write data to Ethereum!
MNEMONIC
: The example sends messages to Slack using Incoming Webhooks. You can get this URL from your Slack dashboard. (Optional)
SLACK_HOOK_URL
Important Note: make sure you do not store keys in plaintext in production. Use a secure parameter store such as AWS Secrets Manager when storing credentials such as mnemonics and API keys. Since every project has its own security requirements and setup, we leave it up to readers to decide how they want to approach storing secrets.
> serverless invoke local -f exec
Starting...
Contract ABIs loaded
Ethers wallet loaded
Contract loaded
Sending transaction...
:white_check_mark: Transaction sent https://ropsten.etherscan.io/tx/0x72204f07911a319b4e5f7eb54ad15ed666cfc1403b53def40c9d60188b176383
Completed
true
y:
serverless deplo
> serverless deploy
Serverless: Packaging service...
Serverless: Excluding development dependencies...
Serverless: Creating Stack...
Serverless: Checking Stack create progress...
........
Serverless: Stack create finished...
Serverless: Uploading CloudFormation file to S3...
Serverless: Uploading artifacts...
Serverless: Uploading service serverless-ethers.zip file to S3 (2.95 MB)...
Serverless: Validating template...
Serverless: Updating Stack...
Serverless: Checking Stack update progress...
.....................
Serverless: Stack update finished...
Service Information
service: serverless-ethers
stage: dev
region: ap-southeast-1
stack: serverless-ethers-dev
resources: 8
api keys:
None
endpoints:
None
functions:
exec: serverless-ethers-dev-exec
layers:
None
The serverless-ethers sample application is open source and available on Github. Star the repo if you found it useful!
const successMessage = `:white_check_mark: Transaction sent https://ropsten.etherscan.io/tx/${tx.hash}`;
await postToSlack(successMessage);
function makes use of a
postToSlack
environment variable that you can get from your Slack console. Once set up, you’ll be able to notify Slack whenever a transaction was sent successfully:
SLACK_HOOK_URL
// Given the following Event:
// event Transfer(bytes32 indexed node, address owner)
// Get the filter (the second null could be omitted)
const filter = contract.filters.Transfer(userAccount, null);
// Query the filter
const logs = contract.queryFilter(filter, 0, "latest"); // from block 0 to latest block
// Print out all the values:
logs.forEach((log) => {
console.log(log.args._to, log.args._value);
});