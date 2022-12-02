Building an API in Rust with Rocket.rs and Diesel.rs Following Clean Architecture

In this guide I’m going to walk you through the process of building a simple CRUD API from scratch in Rust using Rocket.rs. I will show you how to create migrations and access a PostgreSQL database using Diesel.rs and connect everything up to a React + Typescript front-end. When building the project we will follow Clean Architecture, although I won’t go into talking too much about what that is as it’s not the focus of this guide. This guide assumes: You already have a PostgreSQL database setup You have the latest version of Rust (this guide uses v1.65.0) You have a basic-to-decent understanding of Rust concepts and the language syntax Now that that’s sorted, let’s begin! Building the project architecture The first step is to setup the architecture of the application. Start by creating a overarching Rust project: cargo new rust-blog\ncd rust-blog After this, delete the folder as we won’t be needing it. The next thing we’re going to do is generate a new project for each layer in the Clean Architecture model. Our architecture will follow as such that the: src API Layer will handle the API requests and act as our route handler. Application layer will handle the logic behind the API requests. Domain layer will hold our database models and schemas. Infrastructure layer will hold our migrations and database connections. Shared layer will hold any other models our project will need such as response structures. cargo new api --lib\ncargo new application --lib\ncargo new domain --lib\ncargo new infrastructure --lib\ncargo new shared --lib By the end of this, our project should be looking something like this: .\n├── Cargo.lock\n├── Cargo.toml\n├── api\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ └── lib.rs\n├── application\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ └── lib.rs\n├── domain\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ └── lib.rs\n├── infrastructure\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ └── lib.rs\n└── shared\n ├── Cargo.toml\n └── src\n └── lib.rs We’re now going to link all of these projects in the top-level file. Delete everything inside the file and enter the following: Cargo.toml [workspace]\nmembers = [\n "api",\n "domain",\n "infrastructure",\n "application",\n "shared",\n] Nice! That’s the majority of our templating finished, now we can get into some actual fun. Migrations Since we’re using as the database manager, we will need to install the CLI tool. Diesel CLI has a few dependencies that need to be installed beforehand depending on what database you’re planning on using: Diesel.rs for PostgreSQL libpq for Mysql libmysqlclient for SQlite libsqlite3 For this project, we will be using PostgreSQL. This means we only need as a dependency. libpq Please refer to the docs for each dependency required to find out how to install it on your operating system. With installed, we can now run the following command to install Diesel CLI: libpq cargo install diesel_cli --no-default-features --features postgres With that installed, let’s set up a connection string to our database. In the top-level project directory, run the following command with your connections details: echo DATABASE_URL=postgres://username:password@localhost/blog > .env Now, we can use the Diesel CLI to do the heavy lifting for us. Navigate into the infrastructure folder and run the following command: diesel setup This will generate a few things: A migrations folder used to store all migrations. An empty migration we can use to manage our database schema. Using the Diesel CLI tool, we can create a new migration to handle the initial setup of our posts table. diesel migration generate create_posts Diesel CLI will generate a new migration consisting of a name similar to . The first part is the date the migration was generated with a unique code followed by the migrations name. Inside this migration folder will be two files: , telling Diesel CLI what to apply in the migration, and , telling Diesel CLI how to revert a migration. 2022–11–18–090125_create_posts up.sql down.sql Now, let’s go ahead and write some SQL for the migrations. -- up.sql\n\nCREATE TABLE posts (\n id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY,\n title VARCHAR NOT NULL,\n body TEXT NOT NULL,\n genre VARCHAR NOT NULL,\n published BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false\n) -- down.sql\n\nDROP TABLE posts Using the Diesel CLI, we can apply the new migration we just created. diesel migration run For more information on running migrations with , visit the official getting started guide here. Diesel.rs Creating a connection With our first set of migrations finished and our project architecture laid out, let’s finally write some Rust code to connect our application to the database. # infrastructure/Cargo.toml\n\n[package]\nname = "infrastructure"\nversion = "0.1.0"\nedition = "2021"\n\n[dependencies]\ndiesel = { version = "2.0.0", features = ["postgres"] }\ndotenvy = "0.15" // infrastructure/src/lib.rs\n\nuse diesel::pg::PgConnection;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\nuse dotenvy::dotenv;\nuse std::env;\n\npub fn establish_connection() -> PgConnection {\n dotenv().ok();\n\n let database_url = env::var("DATABASE_URL").expect("DATABASE_URL must be set.");\n\n PgConnection::establish(&database_url).unwrap_or_else(|_| panic!("Error connecting to {}", database_url))\n} With our connection made, we need to create some models for our database, namely and . Post NewPost Models and Schemas Start by navigating into and adding the following modules to . domain lib.rs // domain/src/lib.rs\n\npub mod models;\npub mod schema; We’ll use to define the structs our database and code will use, while will be auto-generated by Diesel CLI. When we generated our migration, a file was created in . Simply move that to . If for some reason wasn’t generated, you can run in the terminal to view the schema. models schema schema.rs infrastructure domain/src schema.rs diesel print-schema # domain/Cargo.toml\n\n[package]\nname = "domain"\nversion = "0.1.0"\nedition = "2021"\n\n[dependencies]\nrocket = { version = "0.5.0-rc.2", features = ["json"] }\ndiesel = { version = "2.0.0", features = ["postgres"] }\nserde = { version = "1.0.147", features = ["derive"] } // domain/src/models.rs\n\nuse crate::schema::posts;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\nuse rocket::serde::{Deserialize, Serialize};\nuse std::cmp::{Ord, Eq, PartialOrd, PartialEq};\n\n// Queryable will generate the code needed to load the struct from an SQL statement\n#[derive(Queryable, Serialize, Ord, Eq, PartialEq, PartialOrd)]\npub struct Post {\n pub id: i32,\n pub title: String,\n pub body: String,\n pub genre: String,\n pub published: bool,\n}\n\n#[derive(Insertable, Deserialize)]\n#[serde(crate = "rocket::serde")]\n#[diesel(table_name = posts)]\npub struct NewPost {\n pub title: String,\n pub body: String,\n pub genre: String,\n} // domain/src/schema.rs\n\n// @generated automatically by Diesel CLI.\n\ndiesel::table! {\n posts (id) {\n id -> Int4,\n title -> Varchar,\n body -> Text,\n genre -> Varchar,\n published -> Bool,\n }\n} The code in schema.rs may vary slightly for you, but the concept still remains. This file will be updated whenever we run or revert a migration. It’s important to note that the order of fields in our struct and the table must match. Post posts As well as defining database models, let’s create a model to structure how our API responses are going to be formatted. Navigate to and create a new file . shared/src response_models.rs # shared/Cargo.toml\n\n[package]\nname = "shared"\nversion = "0.1.0"\nedition = "2021"\n\n[dependencies]\ndomain = { path = "../domain" }\n\nrocket = { version = "0.5.0-rc.2", features = ["json"] }\nserde = { version = "1.0.147", features = ["derive"] } // shared/src/lib.rs\n\npub mod response_models; // shared/src/response_models.rs\n\nuse domain::models::Post;\nuse rocket::serde::Serialize;\n\n#[derive(Serialize)]\npub enum ResponseBody {\n Message(String),\n Post(Post),\n Posts(Vec<Post>)\n}\n\n#[derive(Serialize)]\n#[serde(crate = "rocket::serde")]\npub struct Response {\n pub body: ResponseBody,\n} The enum will be used to define what types of data can be returned from our API and the struct will define how the response will be structured. ResponseBody Response Setting up Rocket.rs Wow! That was a lot of setup just for our database, just so we’re all up-to-date, here’s what the project structure should look like currently: .\n├── Cargo.lock\n├── Cargo.toml\n├── api\n│ └── ...\n├── application\n│ └── ...\n├── domain\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ ├── lib.rs\n│ └── models.rs\n├── infrastructure\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ ├── migrations\n│ │ └── 2022–11–18–090125_create_posts\n│ │ ├── up.sql\n│ │ └── down.sql\n│ └── src\n│ ├── lib.rs\n│ └── schema.rs\n└── shared\n ├── Cargo.toml\n └── src\n ├── lib.rs\n └── response_models.rs With the bulk of our database setup done, let’s begin the setup of the API portion for the project. Navigate to and import the following dependencies: api # api/Cargo.toml\n\n[package]\nname = "api"\nversion = "0.1.0"\nedition = "2021"\n\n[dependencies]\ndomain = { path = "../domain" }\napplication = { path = "../application" }\nshared = { path = "../shared" }\n\nrocket = { version = "0.5.0-rc.2", features = ["json"] }\nserde_json = "1.0.88" With our dependencies and references to other folders set, let’s create a folder to hold . bin main.rs .\n└── api\n ├── Cargo.toml\n └── src\n ├── bin\n │ └── main.rs\n └── lib.rs is going to be the entry point of our API, this is where we will define the routes we plan to use. We’ll start by defining a single route at a time as we build the application up. main.rs // api/src/lib.rs\n\npub mod post_handler; // api/src/bin/main.rs\n\n#[macro_use] extern crate rocket;\nuse api::post_handler;\n\n#[launch]\nfn rocket() -> _ {\n rocket::build()\n .mount("/api", routes![\n post_handler::list_posts_handler, \n post_handler::list_post_handler,\n ])\n} We are going to use to define the routes themselves. To avoid constant errors from our LSP, we’ll use the macro to let Rust know that these functions/routes are incomplete. post_handler.rs todo!() Create a new file called in and write the following template code: post_handler.rs src // api/src/post_handler.rs\n\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse application::post::{read};\nuse domain::models::{Post};\nuse rocket::{get};\nuse rocket::response::status::{NotFound};\nuse rocket::serde::json::Json;\n\n#[get("/")]\npub fn list_posts_handler() -> String {\n todo!()\n}\n\n#[get("/post/<post_id>")]\npub fn list_post_handler(post_id: i32) -> Result<String, NotFound<String>> {\n todo!()\n} Here we define two requests: GET /api/ (used to list all posts) GET /api/post/<post_id> (used to list a post by id) Handling API logic With the request handlers templated, let’s write the logic required for the routes. Inside of , create a new folder called . This folder will contain a file for each of our routes logic. application post # application/Cargo.toml\n\n[package]\nname = "application"\nversion = "0.1.0"\nedition = "2021"\n\n[dependencies]\ndomain = { path = "../domain" }\ninfrastructure = { path = "../infrastructure" }\nshared = { path = "../shared" }\n\ndiesel = { version = "2.0.0", features = ["postgres"] }\nserde_json = "1.0.88"\nrocket = { version = "0.5.0-rc.2", features = ["json"] } // application/src/lib.rs\n\npub mod post; // application/src/post/mod.rs\n\npub mod read; // application/src/post/read.rs\n\nuse domain::models::Post;\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse infrastructure::establish_connection;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\nuse rocket::response::status::NotFound;\n\npub fn list_post(post_id: i32) -> Result<Post, NotFound<String>> {\n use domain::schema::posts;\n\n match posts::table.find(post_id).first::<Post>(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(post) => Ok(post),\n Err(err) => match err {\n diesel::result::Error::NotFound => {\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Message(format!("Error selecting post with id {} - {}", post_id, err))};\n return Err(NotFound(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap()));\n },\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n } \n }\n }\n}\n\npub fn list_posts() -> Vec<Post> {\n use domain::schema::posts;\n\n match posts::table.select(posts::all_columns).load::<Post>(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(mut posts) => {\n posts.sort();\n posts\n },\n Err(err) => match err {\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n }\n }\n }\n} It’s important to note that when using Rocket.rs, the macro will return a and crash your program. panic!() 500 InternalServerError not With the logic for our route written, let’s return back to our post handler to finish off our two GET routes. // api/src/post_handler.rs\n\n// ...\n\n#[get("/")]\npub fn list_posts_handler() -> String {\n // 👇 New function body!\n let posts: Vec<Post> = read::list_posts();\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Posts(posts) };\n\n serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap()\n}\n\n#[get("/post/<post_id>")]\npub fn list_post_handler(post_id: i32) -> Result<String, NotFound<String>> {\n // 👇 New function body!\n let post = read::list_post(post_id)?;\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Post(post) };\n\n Ok(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap())\n} Congratulations! You’ve just written your first two routes, hooked them up to a database, and have them both successfully reading content from it. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to read yet as there are no blog posts in our table. Let’s change that. Creating Posts Like before, we’ll start by templating out the route handler. This will be a POST request that will accept JSON data. // api/src/post_handler.rs\n\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse application::post::{create, read}; // 👈 New!\nuse domain::models::{Post, NewPost}; // 👈 New! \nuse rocket::{get, post}; // 👈 New! \nuse rocket::response::status::{NotFound, Created}; // 👈 New! \nuse rocket::serde::json::Json;\n\n// ...\n\n#[post("/new_post", format = "application/json", data = "<post>")]\npub fn create_post_handler(post: Json<NewPost>) -> Created<String> {\n create::create_post(post)\n} With that done, we can start the implementation of the function. create_post() // application/src/post/mod.rs\n\npub mod read;\npub mod create; // 👈 New! // application/src/post/create.rs\n\nuse domain::models::{Post, NewPost};\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse infrastructure::establish_connection;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\nuse rocket::response::status::Created;\nuse rocket::serde::json::Json;\n\npub fn create_post(post: Json<NewPost>) -> Created<String> {\n use domain::schema::posts;\n\n let post = post.into_inner();\n\n match diesel::insert_into(posts::table).values(&post).get_result::<Post>(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(post) => {\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Post(post) };\n Created::new("").tagged_body(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap())\n },\n Err(err) => match err {\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n }\n }\n }\n} The final thing we need to do is register the route so it can be used. // api/src/bin/main.rs\n\n#[macro_use] extern crate rocket;\nuse api::post_handler;\n\n#[launch]\nfn rocket() -> _ {\n rocket::build()\n .mount("/api", routes![\n post_handler::list_posts_handler, \n post_handler::list_post_handler,\n post_handler::create_post_handler, // 👈 New!\n ])\n} Now that’s done, lets finally test the API with some data! CR__ Testing With two of our four letters implemented, let’s give it a small test run. Navigate back to the root directory and run the application. cargo run After the project has built, open up your favourite API testing tool and check the routes work as expected. The final two letters The final two operations we need is updating and deleting. We’ll implement updating via “publishing” a post and deleting by, well… deleting a post. Like with the past two letters, let’s create our handlers. // api/src/post_handler.rs\n\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse application::post::{create, read, publish, delete}; // 👈 New!\nuse domain::models::{Post, NewPost};\nuse rocket::{get, post};\nuse rocket::response::status::{NotFound, Created};\nuse rocket::serde::json::Json;\n\n// ...\n\n#[get("/publish/<post_id>")]\npub fn publish_post_handler(post_id: i32) -> Result<String, NotFound<String>> {\n let post = publish::publish_post(post_id)?; \n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Post(post) };\n\n Ok(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap())\n}\n\n#[get("/delete/<post_id>")]\npub fn delete_post_handler(post_id: i32) -> Result<String, NotFound<String>> {\n let posts = delete::delete_post(post_id)?;\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Posts(posts) };\n\n Ok(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap())\n} And implement the logic for them. // application/src/post/mod.rs\n\npub mod create;\npub mod read;\npub mod publish; // 👈 New!\npub mod delete; // 👈 New! // application/src/post/publish.rs\n\nuse domain::models::Post;\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse infrastructure::establish_connection;\nuse rocket::response::status::NotFound;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\n\npub fn publish_post(post_id: i32) -> Result<Post, NotFound<String>> {\n use domain::schema::posts::dsl::*;\n\n match diesel::update(posts.find(post_id)).set(published.eq(true)).get_result::<Post>(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(post) => Ok(post),\n Err(err) => match err {\n diesel::result::Error::NotFound => {\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Message(format!("Error publishing post with id {} - {}", post_id, err))};\n return Err(NotFound(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap()));\n },\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n } \n }\n }\n} // application/src/post/delete.rs\n\nuse shared::response_models::{Response, ResponseBody};\nuse infrastructure::establish_connection;\nuse diesel::prelude::*;\nuse rocket::response::status::NotFound;\nuse domain::models::Post;\n\npub fn delete_post(post_id: i32) -> Result<Vec<Post>, NotFound<String>> {\n use domain::schema::posts::dsl::*;\n use domain::schema::posts;\n\n let response: Response;\n\n let num_deleted = match diesel::delete(posts.filter(id.eq(post_id))).execute(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(count) => count,\n Err(err) => match err {\n diesel::result::Error::NotFound => {\n let response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Message(format!("Error deleting post with id {} - {}", post_id, err))};\n return Err(NotFound(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap()));\n },\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n } \n }\n };\n\n if num_deleted > 0 {\n match posts::table.select(posts::all_columns).load::<Post>(&mut establish_connection()) {\n Ok(mut posts_) => {\n posts_.sort();\n Ok(posts_)\n },\n Err(err) => match err {\n _ => {\n panic!("Database error - {}", err);\n }\n }\n }\n } else {\n response = Response { body: ResponseBody::Message(format!("Error - no post with id {}", post_id))};\n Err(NotFound(serde_json::to_string(&response).unwrap()))\n } \n} And finally, register our new routes. // api/src/bin/main.rs\n\n#[macro_use] extern crate rocket;\nuse api::post_handler;\n\n#[launch]\nfn rocket() -> _ {\n rocket::build()\n .mount("/api", routes![\n post_handler::list_posts_handler, \n post_handler::list_post_handler,\n post_handler::create_post_handler,\n post_handler::publish_post_handler, // 👈 New!\n post_handler::delete_post_handler, // 👈 New!\n ])\n} And that’s it! You now have a fully functioning API written in Rocket.rs, which connects to a PostgreSQL database via Diesel.rs. Not only that, but the application is structured following Clean Architecture. Your project should now look close to the following: .\n├── Cargo.lock\n├── Cargo.toml\n├── api\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ ├── bin\n│ │ └── main.rs\n│ ├── lib.rs\n│ └── post_handler.rs\n├── application\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ ├── lib.rs\n│ └── post\n│ ├── create.rs\n│ ├── delete.rs\n│ ├── mod.rs\n│ ├── publish.rs\n│ └── read.rs\n├── domain\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ └── src\n│ ├── lib.rs\n│ ├── models.rs\n│ └── schema.rs\n├── infrastructure\n│ ├── Cargo.toml\n│ ├── migrations\n│ │ └── 2022–11–18–090125_create_posts\n│ │ ├── up.sql\n│ │ └── down.sql\n│ └── src\n│ └── lib.rs\n└── shared\n ├── Cargo.toml\n └── src\n ├── lib.rs\n └── response_models.rs Further Improvements There are a few things that could be improved when looking at the application as a whole. Firstly, whenever we want to use the database we open up a new connection. This can become costly and resource intensive when on a larger scale. One way this could be fixed is by using a connection pool, Rocket.rs includes built in support for , a connection pool handler for Rust. R2D2 Secondly, Diesel.rs is not asynchronous — this isn’t too much of an issue on this scale. However, it can become a bigger problem for larger applications. There is, at the time writing, from the official team behind Diesel.rs. As an alternative, an is available to provide this functionality. no asynchronous implementation external crate Finally, a front-end UI could be created alongside the Rust API. Inside the root directory you would create a new project called using your front-end language of choice. All you’d then need to do is run both projects separately, calling the Rust API from your front-end client. Here’s my implementation of a front-end for some inspiration: web_ui Conclusion Phew! What a journey. Not only have we learnt how to use Rocket.rs and Diesel.rs but we’ve learnt how to use them together to create a blogging API in Rust. Along with that, we’ve built a front-end for it and packaged it all together in a single project file following Clean Architecture. All code along with my implementation of the front-end can be found here: https://github.com/BrookJeynes/blog-rust I hope you guys learnt a lot today, and give the process a go yourself and create something new! Make sure to star the and let me know what I should cover next or any feedback you have. Github repository Thanks for reading, - Brook ❤ References Crates: Diesel.rs Rocket.rs Serde-rs/serde Serde-rs/json Other guides/docs followed: Diesel.rs — Getting started Rocket.rs — Getting started (Uses deprecated packages for current rust version (v1.65.0) 🙁) A Simple Crud on Rust (With Rocket.rs and Diesel.rs) Too many posts to mention Stackoverflow