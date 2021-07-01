Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoBuilding a Website to View Classmates: My Journey with Wix and Velo by@appleipad556

Building a Website to View Classmates: My Journey with Wix and Velo

image
AppleiPad556 Hacker Noon profile picture

@appleipad556AppleiPad556

Just another person in the world :)

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
6 Critical Flaws That Can Crash Your Website or App Under Load by @queueit
#scaling
Is it Safe to Connect to Public WiFi? by @jtruong
#public-wifi

Tags

#velo#build-velo-web-app#web-development#wix#coding-with-velo#school#education#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.