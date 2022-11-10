Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Building a Second Brain Review and Complete Guideby@taskade
    573 reads

    Building a Second Brain Review and Complete Guide

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Building a Second Brain is a personal knowledge management system created by productivity expert Tiago Forte. It's designed to help you free up your brain's resources by storing notes, ideas, to-dos, and projects in an external digital brain. Forte's BASB blends all those tools and techniques into an appealing (and-filled) commercial product. There's a lot to unpack here, so let's start from the beginning from the start from here. The book is written by Forte Labs and is available now on Amazon.com.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Building a Second Brain Review and Complete Guide
    science#second-brain#productivity#book
    taskade HackerNoon profile picture

    @taskade

    taskade

    Receive Stories from @taskade

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Team Productivity Doesn’t Have to Suffer When You Go Remote
    Published at Apr 15, 2020 by taskade #productivity
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Maximizing Efficiency: Harnessing AI in Process-Led Businesses
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by bramatwhale #artificial-intelligence
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa