Building a Second Brain Review and Complete Guide

Building a Second Brain is a personal knowledge management system created by productivity expert Tiago Forte. It's designed to help you free up your brain's resources by storing notes, ideas, to-dos, and projects in an external digital brain. Forte's BASB blends all those tools and techniques into an appealing (and-filled) commercial product. There's a lot to unpack here, so let's start from the beginning from the start from here. The book is written by Forte Labs and is available now on Amazon.com.