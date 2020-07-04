Building a Linux Shell [Part IV]

GNU/Linux system administrator and programmer
echo $PATH
/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin
command had nothing to do with the output you see on the screen, except for the fact that
echo
printed the path out. It is the shell who actually understood that
echo
stands for a shell variable name.
$PATH
with the actual path value, which was then passed to
$PATH
. The
echo
command simply echoed back the argument it was passed by the shell, which is the executable path you see printed on the screen.
echo
(invoke
symtab
from your terminal emulator). Navigate to that directory (
mkdir symtab
) and create a file named
cd symtab
. Add the following code to the header file you've just created:
symtab.h
#ifndef SYMTAB_H
#define SYMTAB_H
#include "../node.h"
#define MAX_SYMTAB 256
/* the type of a symbol table entry's value */
enum symbol_type_e
{
SYM_STR ,
SYM_FUNC,
};
/* the symbol table entry structure */
struct symtab_entry_s
{
char *name;
enum symbol_type_e val_type;
char *val;
unsigned int flags;
struct symtab_entry_s *next;
struct node_s *func_body;
};
/* the symbol table structure */
struct symtab_s
{
int level;
struct symtab_entry_s *first, *last;
};
/* values for the flags field of struct symtab_entry_s */
#define FLAG_EXPORT (1 << 0) /* export entry to forked commands */
/* the symbol table stack structure */
struct symtab_stack_s
{
int symtab_count;
struct symtab_s *symtab_list[MAX_SYMTAB];
struct symtab_s *global_symtab, *local_symtab;
};
struct symtab_s *new_symtab(int level);
struct symtab_s *symtab_stack_push(void);
struct symtab_s *symtab_stack_pop(void);
int rem_from_symtab(struct symtab_entry_s *entry, struct symtab_s *symtab);
struct symtab_entry_s *add_to_symtab(char *symbol);
struct symtab_entry_s *do_lookup(char *str, struct symtab_s *symtable);
struct symtab_entry_s *get_symtab_entry(char *str);
struct symtab_s *get_local_symtab(void);
struct symtab_s *get_global_symtab(void);
struct symtab_stack_s *get_symtab_stack(void);
void init_symtab(void);
void dump_local_symtab(void);
void free_symtab(struct symtab_s *symtab);
void symtab_entry_setval(struct symtab_entry_s *entry, char *val);
#endif
enumeration defines the types of our symbol table entries. We'll use the type
symbol_type_e
to represent shell variables, and
SYM_STR
to represent functions (we'll deal with shell functions later on in this series).
SYM_FUNC
structure represents our symbol table entries. The structure contains the following fields:
struct symtab_entry_s
=> the name of the shell variable (or function) represented by this entry.
name
=>
val_type
for shell variables,
SYM_STR
for shell functions.
SYM_FUNC
=> string value (for shell variables only).
val
=> indicates the different properties we'll assign to variables and functions, such as the export and readonly flags (we'll deal with these later in this series).
flags
=> pointer to the next symbol table entry (because we're implementing the table as a singly linked list).
next
=> for shell functions, the Abstract Syntax Tree, or AST, of the function body (we talked about AST's in part I of this tutorial).
func_body
structure represents a single symbol table. For starters, we'll use one symbol table, in which we'll define all our shell variables. Later on, when we discuss shell functions and begin working with script files, we'll need to define more symbol tables.
struct symtab_s
structure contains the following fields:
struct symtab_s
=> 0 for the global symbol table, 1 and above for local symbol tables.
level
,
first
=> pointers to the first and last entries in the table's linked list, respectively.
last
structure represents our symbol table stack. The structure contains the following fields:
struct symtab_stack_s
=> the number of symbol tables currently on the stack.
symtab_count
=> an array of pointers to the stack's symbol tables. The zeroth item points to the global symbol table, and the
symtab_list
item points to the last (or local) symbol table. The stack can hold up to
symtab_count-1
entries, which we defined at the beginning of the header file to be 256.
MAX_SYMTAB
,
global_symtab
=> pointers to the global and local symbol tables, respectively (for ease of access).
local_symtab
file (in the
symtab.c
subdirectory) and start by adding the following code:
symtab
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <string.h>
#include "../shell.h"
#include "../node.h"
#include "../parser.h"
#include "symtab.h"
struct symtab_stack_s symtab_stack;
int symtab_level;
void init_symtab(void)
{
symtab_stack.symtab_count = 1;
symtab_level = 0;
struct symtab_s *global_symtab = malloc(sizeof(struct symtab_s));
if(!global_symtab)
{
fprintf(stderr, "fatal error: no memory for global symbol table\n");
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
memset(global_symtab, 0, sizeof(struct symtab_s));
symtab_stack.global_symtab = global_symtab;
symtab_stack.local_symtab = global_symtab;
symtab_stack.symtab_list[0] = global_symtab;
global_symtab->level = 0;
}
=> pointer to our symbol table stack (we only need one stack per shell).
symtab_stack
=> our current level in the stack (0 if we're working with the global symbol table, non-zero otherwise).
symtab_level
function initializes our symbol table stack, then allocates memory for, and initializes, our global symbol table.
init_symtab()
struct symtab_s *new_symtab(int level)
{
struct symtab_s *symtab = malloc(sizeof(struct symtab_s));
if(!symtab)
{
fprintf(stderr, "fatal error: no memory for new symbol table\n");
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
memset(symtab, 0, sizeof(struct symtab_s));
symtab->level = level;
return symtab;
}
function whenever we want to create a new symbol table (for example, when we're about to execute a shell function).
new_symtab()
void free_symtab(struct symtab_s *symtab)
{
if(symtab == NULL)
{
return;
}
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = symtab->first;
while(entry)
{
if(entry->name)
{
free(entry->name);
}
if(entry->val)
{
free(entry->val);
}
if(entry->func_body)
{
free_node_tree(entry->func_body);
}
struct symtab_entry_s *next = entry->next;
free(entry);
entry = next;
}
free(symtab);
}
function when we're done working with a symbol table, and we want to free the memory used by the symbol table and its entries.
free_symtab()
void dump_local_symtab(void)
{
struct symtab_s *symtab = symtab_stack.local_symtab;
int i = 0;
int indent = symtab->level * 4;
fprintf(stderr, "%*sSymbol table [Level %d]:\r\n", indent, " ", symtab->level);
fprintf(stderr, "%*s===========================\r\n", indent, " ");
fprintf(stderr, "%*s No Symbol Val\r\n", indent, " ");
fprintf(stderr, "%*s------ -------------------------------- ------------\r\n", indent, " ");
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = symtab->first;
while(entry)
{
fprintf(stderr, "%*s[%04d] %-32s '%s'\r\n", indent, " ",
i++, entry->name, entry->val);
entry = entry->next;
}
fprintf(stderr, "%*s------ -------------------------------- ------------\r\n", indent, " ");
}
to help us visualize the contents of our shell's global symbol table).
dump_local_symtab()
), add the following function:
symtab.c
struct symtab_entry_s *add_to_symtab(char *symbol)
{
if(!symbol || symbol[0] == '\0')
{
return NULL;
}
struct symtab_s *st = symtab_stack.local_symtab;
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = NULL;
if((entry = do_lookup(symbol, st)))
{
return entry;
}
entry = malloc(sizeof(struct symtab_entry_s));
if(!entry)
{
fprintf(stderr, "fatal error: no memory for new symbol table entry\n");
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
memset(entry, 0, sizeof(struct symtab_entry_s));
entry->name = malloc(strlen(symbol)+1);
if(!entry->name)
{
fprintf(stderr, "fatal error: no memory for new symbol table entry\n");
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
strcpy(entry->name, symbol);
if(!st->first)
{
st->first = entry;
st->last = entry;
}
else
{
st->last->next = entry;
st->last = entry;
}
return entry;
}
(which we'll define in a minute).
do_lookup()
int rem_from_symtab(struct symtab_entry_s *entry, struct symtab_s *symtab)
{
int res = 0;
if(entry->val)
{
free(entry->val);
}
if(entry->func_body)
{
free_node_tree(entry->func_body);
}
free(entry->name);
if(symtab->first == entry)
{
symtab->first = symtab->first->next;
if(symtab->last == entry)
{
symtab->last = NULL;
}
res = 1;
}
else
{
struct symtab_entry_s *e = symtab->first;
struct symtab_entry_s *p = NULL;
while(e && e != entry)
{
p = e;
e = e->next;
}
if(e == entry)
{
p->next = entry->next;
res = 1;
}
}
free(entry);
return res;
}
struct symtab_entry_s *do_lookup(char *str, struct symtab_s *symtable)
{
if(!str || !symtable)
{
return NULL;
}
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = symtable->first;
while(entry)
{
if(strcmp(entry->name, str) == 0)
{
return entry;
}
entry = entry->next;
}
return NULL;
}
.
NULL
struct symtab_entry_s *get_symtab_entry(char *str)
{
int i = symtab_stack.symtab_count-1;
do
{
struct symtab_s *symtab = symtab_stack.symtab_list[i];
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = do_lookup(str, symtab);
if(entry)
{
return entry;
}
} while(--i >= 0);
return NULL;
}
function to search the local symbol table. The difference here is that
do_lookup()
searches the whole stack, starting with the local symbol table. At the moment, this distinction is not important, as our local and global symbol tables refer to the one and same table.
get_symtab_entry()
void symtab_entry_setval(struct symtab_entry_s *entry, char *val)
{
if(entry->val)
{
free(entry->val);
}
if(!val)
{
entry->val = NULL;
}
else
{
char *val2 = malloc(strlen(val)+1);
if(val2)
{
strcpy(val2, val);
}
else
{
fprintf(stderr, "error: no memory for symbol table entry's value\n");
}
entry->val = val2;
}
}
:
symtab.c
void symtab_stack_add(struct symtab_s *symtab)
{
symtab_stack.symtab_list[symtab_stack.symtab_count++] = symtab;
symtab_stack.local_symtab = symtab;
}
struct symtab_s *symtab_stack_push(void)
{
struct symtab_s *st = new_symtab(++symtab_level);
symtab_stack_add(st);
return st;
}
struct symtab_s *symtab_stack_pop(void)
{
if(symtab_stack.symtab_count == 0)
{
return NULL;
}
struct symtab_s *st = symtab_stack.symtab_list[symtab_stack.symtab_count-1];
symtab_stack.symtab_list[--symtab_stack.symtab_count] = NULL;
symtab_level--;
if(symtab_stack.symtab_count == 0)
{
symtab_stack.local_symtab = NULL;
symtab_stack.global_symtab = NULL;
}
else
{
symtab_stack.local_symtab = symtab_stack.symtab_list[symtab_stack.symtab_count-1];
}
return st;
}
struct symtab_s *get_local_symtab(void)
{
return symtab_stack.local_symtab;
}
struct symtab_s *get_global_symtab(void)
{
return symtab_stack.global_symtab;
}
struct symtab_stack_s *get_symtab_stack(void)
{
return &symtab_stack;
}
adds the given symbol table to the stack, and assigns the newly added table as the local symbol table.
symtab_stack_add()
creates a new, empty symbol table and pushes it on top of the stack.
symtab_stack_push()
removes (or pops) the symbol table on top of the stack, adjusting the stack pointers as needed.
symtab_stack_pop()
and
get_local_symtab()
return pointers to the local and global symbol tables, respectively.
get_global_symtab()
returns a pointer to the symbol table stack.
get_symtab_stack()
in your source directory, and add the following code:
initsh.c
#include <string.h>
#include "shell.h"
#include "symtab/symtab.h"
extern char **environ;
void initsh(void)
{
init_symtab();
struct symtab_entry_s *entry;
char **p2 = environ;
while(*p2)
{
char *eq = strchr(*p2, '=');
if(eq)
{
int len = eq-(*p2);
char name[len+1];
strncpy(name, *p2, len);
name[len] = '\0';
entry = add_to_symtab(name);
if(entry)
{
symtab_entry_setval(entry, eq+1);
entry->flags |= FLAG_EXPORT;
}
}
else
{
entry = add_to_symtab(*p2);
}
p2++;
}
entry = add_to_symtab("PS1");
symtab_entry_setval(entry, "$ ");
entry = add_to_symtab("PS2");
symtab_entry_setval(entry, "> ");
}
header file:
shell.h
void initsh(void);
function, before we enter the REPL loop. To do this, add the following line to
main()
, right before the loop body:
main()
initsh();
. We'll also write our first builtin utility,
initsh()
.
dump
file. Remove the line in the body of the
prompt.c
and replace it by the following code:
print_prompt1()
void print_prompt1(void)
{
struct symtab_entry_s *entry = get_symtab_entry("PS1");
if(entry && entry->val)
{
fprintf(stderr, "%s", entry->val);
}
else
{
fprintf(stderr, "$ ");
}
}
.
$
function are similar, so I won't show it here, but you can check it at the GitHub repo link I provided at the top of this page.
print_prompt2()
line:
#include "shell.h"
#include "symtab/symtab.h"
,
cd
,
echo
, and
export
are in fact builtin utilities. You can read more about shell builtin utilities in this POSIX standard link.
readonly
header file and add the following code at the end, right before the
shell.h
directive:
#endif
/* shell builtin utilities */
int dump(int argc, char **argv);
/* struct for builtin utilities */
struct builtin_s
{
char *name; /* utility name */
int (*func)(int argc, char **argv); /* function to call to execute the utility */
};
/* the list of builtin utilities */
extern struct builtin_s builtins[];
/* and their count */
extern int builtins_count;
. The
dump
structure defines our builtin utilities, and has the following fields:
struct builtin_s
=> the builtin utility name, which we'll use to invoke the utility.
name
=> function pointer to the function that implements the builtin utility in our shell.
func
array to store information about our builtin utilities. The array contains
builtins[]
number of elements.
builtins_count
. This is where we'll define all of our builtin utilities. Next, create the file
builtins
and add the following code to it:
builtins.c
#include "../shell.h"
struct builtin_s builtins[] =
{
{ "dump" , dump },
};
int builtins_count = sizeof(builtins)/sizeof(struct builtin_s);
, which we'll use to dump or print the contents of the symbol table, so we know what's going on behind the scenes (I mainly wrote this utility so that our discussion doesn't sound too abstract and theoretical).
dump
subdirectory, create the file
builtins
and add the following code to it:
dump.c
#include "../shell.h"
#include "../symtab/symtab.h"
int dump(int argc, char **argv)
{
dump_local_symtab();
return 0;
}
builtin utility, which prints the contents of the local symbol table.
dump
, the shell executes our
dump
function, instead of searching for an external command with the name dump.
dump()
function.
do_simple_command()
source file and navigate to the
executor.c
function's definition. Now find the two lines:
do_simple_command()
argv[argc] = NULL;
pid_t child_pid = 0;
int i = 0;
for( ; i < builtins_count; i++)
{
if(strcmp(argv[0], builtins[i].name) == 0)
{
builtins[i].func(argc, argv);
free_argv(argc, argv);
return 1;
}
}
gcc -o shell executor.c initsh.c main.c node.c parser.c prompt.c scanner.c source.c builtins/builtins.c builtins/dump.c symtab/symtab.c
should not output anything, and there should be an executable file named
gcc
in the current directory:
shell
from the source directory, and it will take care of compiling the shell).
make
, and try our new builtin utility,
./shell
:
dump