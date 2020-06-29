Building a Linux Shell [Part III]

@ MIMA Mohammed Isam GNU/Linux system administrator and programmer

part II. This is part III of a tutorial on how to build a Linux shell. You can read the first two parts of this tutorial from these links: part I

NOTE: You can download the complete source code for Part II & III from : You can download the complete source code for Part II & III from this GitHub repository

Parsing Simple Commands

In the previous part of this tutorial, we implemented our lexical scanner. Now let's turn our eyes to the parser.

Just to recap, the parser is the part of our Command Line Interpreter that calls the lexical scanner to retrieve tokens, then constructs an Abstract Syntax Tree, or AST, out of these tokens. This AST is what we'll pass to the executor to be, well, executed.

parse_simple_command() . In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable our shell to parse loops and conditional expressions. Our parser will contain only one function,. In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable our shell to parse loops and conditional expressions.

parser.h in the source directory, to which you'll add the following code: So let's start coding our parser. You can begin by creating a file namedin the source directory, to which you'll add the following code:

# ifndef PARSER_H # define PARSER_H # include "scanner.h" /* struct token_s */ # include "source.h" /* struct source_s */ struct node_s * parse_simple_command (struct token_s *tok) ; # endif

Nothing fancy, just declaring our sole parser function.

parser.c and add the following code to it: Next, createand add the following code to it:

# include <unistd.h> # include "shell.h" # include "parser.h" # include "scanner.h" # include "node.h" # include "source.h" struct node_s * parse_simple_command (struct token_s *tok) { if (!tok) { return NULL ; } struct node_s * cmd = new_node ( NODE_COMMAND ); if (!cmd) { free_token(tok); return NULL ; } struct source_s * src = tok -> src ; do { if (tok->text[ 0 ] == '

' ) { free_token(tok); break ; } struct node_s * word = new_node ( NODE_VAR ); if (!word) { free_node_tree(cmd); free_token(tok); return NULL ; } set_node_val_str(word, tok->text); add_child_node(cmd, word); free_token(tok); } while ((tok = tokenize(src)) != &eof_token); return cmd; }

tokenize() to retrieve input tokens, one by one, until we get a newline token (which we test for in the line that reads: if(tok->text[0] == '

') ), or we reach the end of our input (we know this happened when we get an eof_token token. See the loop conditional expression near the bottom of the previous listing). We use input tokens to create an AST, which is a tree-like structure that contains information about the components of a command. The details should be enough to enable the executor to properly execute the command. For example, the figure below shows how the AST of a simple command looks like. Pretty simple, right? To parse a simple command, we only need to callto retrieve input tokens, one by one, until we get a newline token (which we test for in the line that reads:), or we reach the end of our input (we know this happened when we get antoken. See the loop conditional expression near the bottom of the previous listing). We use input tokens to create an AST, which is a tree-like structure that contains information about the components of a command. The details should be enough to enable the executor to properly execute the command. For example, the figure below shows how the AST of a simple command looks like.

struct node_s , which we'll use to represent nodes in our AST. Each node in the command's AST must contain information about the input token it represents (such as the original token's text). The node must also contain pointers to its child nodes (if the node is a root node), as well as its sibling nodes (if the node is a child node). Therefore, we'll need to define yet another structure,, which we'll use to represent nodes in our AST.

node.h , and add the following code to it: Go ahead and create a new file,, and add the following code to it:

# ifndef NODE_H # define NODE_H enum node_type_e { NODE_COMMAND, /* simple command */ NODE_VAR, /* variable name (or simply, a word) */ }; enum val_type_e { VAL_SINT = 1 , /* signed int */ VAL_UINT, /* unsigned int */ VAL_SLLONG, /* signed long long */ VAL_ULLONG, /* unsigned long long */ VAL_FLOAT, /* floating point */ VAL_LDOUBLE, /* long double */ VAL_CHR, /* char */ VAL_STR, /* str (char pointer) */ }; union symval_u { long sint; unsigned long uint; long long sllong; unsigned long long ullong; double sfloat; long double ldouble; char chr; char *str; }; struct node_s { enum node_type_e type; /* type of this node */ enum val_type_e val_type; /* type of this node's val field */ union symval_u val; /* value of this node */ int children; /* number of child nodes */ struct node_s * first_child ; /* first child node */ struct node_s * next_sibling , * prev_sibling ; /* * if this is a child node, keep * pointers to prev/next siblings */ }; struct node_s * new_node ( enum node_type_e type) ; void add_child_node (struct node_s *parent, struct node_s *child) ; void free_node_tree (struct node_s *node) ; void set_node_val_str (struct node_s *node, char *val) ; # endif

node_type_e enumeration defines the types of our AST nodes. For now, we only need two types. The first type represents the root node of a simple command's AST, while the second type represents the simple command's child nodes (which contain the command name and arguments). In the next parts of this tutorial, we'll add more node types to this enumeration. Theenumeration defines the types of our AST nodes. For now, we only need two types. The first type represents the root node of a simple command's AST, while the second type represents the simple command's child nodes (which contain theand). In the next parts of this tutorial, we'll add more node types to this enumeration.

val_type_e enumeration represents the types of values we can store in a given node structure. For simple commands, we'll only use strings ( VAL_STR enumeration type). Later on in this series, we'll use the other types when we handle other types of complex commands. Theenumeration represents the types of values we can store in a given node structure. For simple commands, we'll only use strings (enumeration type). Later on in this series, we'll use the other types when we handle other types of complex commands.

symval_u union represents the value we can store in a given node structure. Each node can have only one type of value, such as a character string or a numeric value. We access the node's value by referencing the appropriate union member ( sint for signed long integers, str for strings, etc). Theunion represents the value we can store in a given node structure. Each node can have only one type of value, such as a character string or a numeric value. We access the node's value by referencing the appropriate union member (for signed long integers,for strings, etc).

struct node_s structure represents an AST node. It contains fields that tell us about the node's type, the type of the node's value, as well as the value itself. If this is a root node, the children field contains the number of child nodes, and first_child points to the first child node (otherwise it will be NULL ). If this is a child node, we can traverse the AST nodes by following the next_sibling and prev_sibling pointers. Thestructure represents an AST node. It contains fields that tell us about the node's type, the type of the node's value, as well as the value itself. If this is a root node, thefield contains the number of child nodes, andpoints to the first child node (otherwise it will be). If this is a child node, we can traverse the AST nodes by following theandpointers.

val_type field and, according to what we find there, access the appropriate member of the val field. For simple commands, all nodes will have the following attributes: If we want to retrieve a node's value, we need to check thefield and, according to what we find there, access the appropriate member of thefield. For simple commands, all nodes will have the following attributes:

type => NODE_COMMAND (root node) or NODE_VAR (command name and arguments list)

=> (root node) or (command name and arguments list) val_type => VAL_STR

=> val.str => pointer to the string value

Now let's write some functions to help us work with node structures.

node.c and add the following code: Create a file namedand add the following code:

# include <stdlib.h> # include <string.h> # include <stdio.h> # include <errno.h> # include "shell.h" # include "node.h" # include "parser.h" struct node_s * new_node ( enum node_type_e type) { struct node_s * node = malloc ( sizeof ( struct node_s )); if (!node) { return NULL ; } memset (node, 0 , sizeof (struct node_s)); node->type = type; return node; } void add_child_node (struct node_s *parent, struct node_s *child) { if (!parent || !child) { return ; } if (!parent->first_child) { parent->first_child = child; } else { struct node_s *sibling = parent->first_child; while (sibling->next_sibling) { sibling = sibling->next_sibling; } sibling->next_sibling = child; child->prev_sibling = sibling; } parent->children++; } void set_node_val_str (struct node_s *node, char *val) { node->val_type = VAL_STR; if (!val) { node->val.str = NULL ; } else { char *val2 = malloc ( strlen (val)+ 1 ); if (!val2) { node->val.str = NULL ; } else { strcpy (val2, val); node->val.str = val2; } } } void free_node_tree (struct node_s *node) { if (!node) { return ; } struct node_s * child = node -> first_child ; while (child) { struct node_s * next = child -> next_sibling ; free_node_tree(child); child = next; } if (node->val_type == VAL_STR) { if (node->val.str) { free (node->val.str); } } free (node); }

new_node() function creates a new node and sets it's type field. Thefunction creates a new node and sets it'sfield.

add_child_node() function expands the AST of a simple command by adding a new child node and incrementing the root node's children field. If the root node has no children, the new child is assigned to the first_child field of the root node. Otherwise, the child is appended to the end of the children's list. Thefunction expands the AST of a simple command by adding a new child node and incrementing the root node'sfield. If the root node has no children, the new child is assigned to thefield of the root node. Otherwise, the child is appended to the end of the children's list.

set_node_val_str() function sets a node's value to the given string. It copies the string to a newly allocated memory space, then sets the val_type and val.str fields accordingly. In the future, we'll define similar functions to let us set node values to different data types, such as integers and floating points. Thefunction sets a node's value to the given string. It copies the string to a newly allocated memory space, then sets theandfields accordingly. In the future, we'll define similar functions to let us set node values to different data types, such as integers and floating points.

free_node_tree() function frees the memory used by a node structure. If the node has children, the function is called recursively to free each of them. Thefunction frees the memory used by a node structure. If the node has children, the function is called recursively to free each of them.

That's all for the parser. Now let's write our command executor.

Executing Simple Commands

do_simple_command() . In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable us to execute all sorts of commands, such as loops and conditional expressions. Similar to our parser, the executor will contain only one function,. In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable us to execute all sorts of commands, such as loops and conditional expressions.

executor.h , and add the following code: Create a file named, and add the following code:

# ifndef BACKEND_H # define BACKEND_H # include "node.h" char * search_path ( char *file) ; int do_exec_cmd ( int argc, char **argv) ; int do_simple_command (struct node_s *node) ; # endif

executor.c and define the following functions: Just some function prototypes. Now createand define the following functions:

# include <stdio.h> # include <stdlib.h> # include <unistd.h> # include <string.h> # include <errno.h> # include <sys/stat.h> # include <sys/wait.h> # include "shell.h" # include "node.h" # include "executor.h" char * search_path ( char *file) { char *PATH = getenv( "PATH" ); char *p = PATH; char *p2; while (p && *p) { p2 = p; while (*p2 && *p2 != ':' ) { p2++; } int plen = p2-p; if (!plen) { plen = 1 ; } int alen = strlen (file); char path[plen+ 1 +alen+ 1 ]; strncpy (path, p, p2-p); path[p2-p] = '\0' ; if (p2[ -1 ] != '/' ) { strcat (path, "/" ); } strcat (path, file); struct stat st ; if (stat(path, &st) == 0 ) { if (!S_ISREG(st.st_mode)) { errno = ENOENT; p = p2; if (*p2 == ':' ) { p++; } continue ; } p = malloc ( strlen (path)+ 1 ); if (!p) { return NULL ; } strcpy (p, path); return p; } else /* file not found */ { p = p2; if (*p2 == ':' ) { p++; } } } errno = ENOENT; return NULL ; } int do_exec_cmd ( int argc, char **argv) { if ( strchr (argv[ 0 ], '/' )) { execv(argv[ 0 ], argv); } else { char *path = search_path(argv[ 0 ]); if (!path) { return 0 ; } execv(path, argv); free (path); } return 0 ; } static inline void free_argv ( int argc, char **argv) { if (!argc) { return ; } while (argc--) { free (argv[argc]); } } int do_simple_command (struct node_s *node) { if (!node) { return 0 ; } struct node_s * child = node -> first_child ; if (!child) { return 0 ; } int argc = 0 ; long max_args = 255 ; char *argv[max_args+ 1 ]; /* keep 1 for the terminating NULL arg */ char *str; while (child) { str = child->val.str; argv[argc] = malloc ( strlen (str)+ 1 ); if (!argv[argc]) { free_argv(argc, argv); return 0 ; } strcpy (argv[argc], str); if (++argc >= max_args) { break ; } child = child->next_sibling; } argv[argc] = NULL ; pid_t child_pid = 0 ; if ((child_pid = fork()) == 0 ) { do_exec_cmd(argc, argv); fprintf ( stderr , "error: failed to execute command: %s

" , strerror(errno)); if (errno == ENOEXEC) { exit ( 126 ); } else if (errno == ENOENT) { exit ( 127 ); } else { exit (EXIT_FAILURE); } } else if (child_pid < 0 ) { fprintf ( stderr , "error: failed to fork command: %s

" , strerror(errno)); return 0 ; } int status = 0 ; waitpid(child_pid, &status, 0 ); free_argv(argc, argv); return 1 ; }

search_path() function takes the name of a command, then searches the directories listed in the $PATH variable contains a comma-separated list of directories, such as /bin:/usr/bin . For each directory, we create a pathname by appending the command name to the directory name, then we call stat() to see if a file that exists with the given pathname (for simplicity, we don't check whether the file is actually executable, or whether we have enough permissions to execute it). If the file exists, we assume it contains the command we want to execute, and we return the full pathname of that command. If we don't find the file in the first $PATH directory, we search the second, third, and the rest of the $PATH directories, until we find our executable file. If we fail in finding the command by searching all the directories in the $PATH , we return NULL (this usually means the user typed an invalid command name). Thefunction takes the name of a command, then searches the directories listed in the $PATH variable to try and find the command's executable file. Thevariable contains a comma-separated list of directories, such as. For each directory, we create a pathname by appending the command name to the directory name, then we callto see if a file that exists with the given pathname (for simplicity, we don't check whether the file is actually executable, or whether we have enough permissions to execute it). If the file exists, we assume it contains the command we want to execute, and we return the full pathname of that command. If we don't find the file in the firstdirectory, we search the second, third, and the rest of thedirectories, until we find our executable file. If we fail in finding the command by searching all the directories in the, we return(this usually means the user typed an invalid command name).

do_exec_cmd() function executes a command by calling execv() to replace the current process image with the new command executable. If the command name contains any slash characters, we treat it as a pathname and we directly call execv() . Otherwise, we try to locate the command by calling search_path() , which should return the full pathname that we will pass on to execv() . Thefunction executes a command by callingto replace the current process image with the new command executable. If the command name contains any slash characters, we treat it as a pathname and we directly call. Otherwise, we try to locate the command by calling, which should return the full pathname that we will pass on to

free_argv() function frees the memory we used to store the arguments list of the last command executed. Thefunction frees the memory we used to store the arguments list of the last command executed.

do_simple_command() function is the main function in our executor. It takes the command's AST and converts it to an arguments list (Remember that the zeroth argument, or argv[0] , contains the name of the command we want to execute). Thefunction is the main function in our executor. It takes the command's AST and converts it to an arguments list (Remember that the zeroth argument, or, contains the name of the command we want to execute).

do_exec_cmd() . If the command is executed successfully, this call shouldn't return. If it does return, it means an error happened (e.g., the command wasn't found, the file wasn't executable, insufficient memory, ...). In this case, we print a suitable error message and exit with a The function then forks a new child process. In the child process, we execute the command by calling. If the command is executed successfully, this call shouldn't return. If it does return, it means an error happened (e.g., the command wasn't found, the file wasn't executable, insufficient memory, ...). In this case, we print a suitable error message and exit with a non-zero exit status

waitpid() to wait for our child process to finish execution. We then free the memory we used to store the arguments list and return. In the parent process, we callto wait for our child process to finish execution. We then free the memory we used to store the arguments list and return.

main() function by removing the line that reads printf("%s

", cmd); and replace it with the following lines: Now in order to incorporate the new code into our existing shell, you need to first update thefunction by removing the line that readsand replace it with the following lines:

struct source_s src ; src.buffer = cmd; src.bufsize = strlen (cmd); src.curpos = INIT_SRC_POS; parse_and_execute(&src);

main.c file, go to the beginning of the file and add the following lines after the last #include directive: Now before you close thefile, go to the beginning of the file and add the following lines after the lastdirective:

# include "source.h" # include "parser.h" # include "backend.h"

read_cmd() 's function definition), and add the following function: Then go to the end of the file (after the's function definition), and add the following function:

int parse_and_execute (struct source_s *src) { skip_white_spaces(src); struct token_s * tok = tokenize ( src ); if (tok == &eof_token) { return 0 ; } while (tok && tok != &eof_token) { struct node_s * cmd = parse_simple_command ( tok ); if (!cmd) { break ; } do_simple_command(cmd); free_node_tree(cmd); tok = tokenize(src); } return 1 ; }

Eval-Print part of our Read-Eval-Print-Loop (REPL) away from the main() function. It starts by skipping any leading whitespace characters, then it parses and executes simple commands, one command at a time, until the input is consumed, before it returns control to the REPL loop in the main() function. This function takes thepart of our) away from thefunction. It starts by skipping any leading whitespace characters, then it parses and executes simple commands, one command at a time, until the input is consumed, before it returns control to the REPL loop in thefunction.

shell.h file, right before the closing #endif directive: Finally, don't forget to add the following include and function prototype to yourfile, right before the closingdirective:

# include "source.h" int parse_and_execute (struct source_s *src) ;

And that should be it! Now let's compile our shell.

Compiling the Shell

Let’s compile our shell. Open your favorite terminal emulator, navigate to your source directory and make sure you have 13 files in there:

Now compile the shell using the following command:

gcc -o shell main.c source.c scanner.c parser.c node.c executor.c prompt.c

gcc should not output anything, and there should be an executable file named shell in the current directory: If everything goes well,should not output anything, and there should be an executable file namedin the current directory:

./shell , and try entering a few commands, such as ls , ls -l , and echo Hello World! : Now invoke the shell by running, and try entering a few commands, such as, and

As you can see, our shell can now parse and execute simple commands, regardless of the number of arguments we pass in the command line. Yay!

echo $PATH , you will find that the result is not what you expected! This is because our shell doesn't know how to access its environment, how to store shell variables, and how to perform word expansion. This is what we'll fix in the next part of this tutorial. However, if you try to execute a command such as, you will find that the result is not what you expected! This is because our shell doesn't know how to access its environment, how to store shell variables, and how to perform word expansion. This is what we'll fix in the next part of this tutorial.

What's Next

In order to be able to perform word expansion, we'll first need to access the shell's environment and to find a dynamic way to store shell variables. We'll do this in the next part.

Stay tuned!

