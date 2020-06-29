Building a Linux Shell [Part III]

GNU/Linux system administrator and programmer
. In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable our shell to parse loops and conditional expressions.
parse_simple_command()
in the source directory, to which you'll add the following code:
parser.h
#ifndef PARSER_H
#define PARSER_H
#include "scanner.h" /* struct token_s */
#include "source.h" /* struct source_s */
struct node_s *parse_simple_command(struct token_s *tok);
#endif
and add the following code to it:
parser.c
#include <unistd.h>
#include "shell.h"
#include "parser.h"
#include "scanner.h"
#include "node.h"
#include "source.h"
struct node_s *parse_simple_command(struct token_s *tok)
{
if(!tok)
{
return NULL;
}
struct node_s *cmd = new_node(NODE_COMMAND);
if(!cmd)
{
free_token(tok);
return NULL;
}
struct source_s *src = tok->src;
do
{
if(tok->text[0] == '\n')
{
free_token(tok);
break;
}
struct node_s *word = new_node(NODE_VAR);
if(!word)
{
free_node_tree(cmd);
free_token(tok);
return NULL;
}
set_node_val_str(word, tok->text);
add_child_node(cmd, word);
free_token(tok);
} while((tok = tokenize(src)) != &eof_token);
return cmd;
}
to retrieve input tokens, one by one, until we get a newline token (which we test for in the line that reads:
tokenize()
), or we reach the end of our input (we know this happened when we get an
if(tok->text[0] == '\n')
token. See the loop conditional expression near the bottom of the previous listing). We use input tokens to create an AST, which is a tree-like structure that contains information about the components of a command. The details should be enough to enable the executor to properly execute the command. For example, the figure below shows how the AST of a simple command looks like.
eof_token
, which we'll use to represent nodes in our AST.
struct node_s
, and add the following code to it:
node.h
#ifndef NODE_H
#define NODE_H
enum node_type_e
{
NODE_COMMAND, /* simple command */
NODE_VAR, /* variable name (or simply, a word) */
};
enum val_type_e
{
VAL_SINT = 1, /* signed int */
VAL_UINT, /* unsigned int */
VAL_SLLONG, /* signed long long */
VAL_ULLONG, /* unsigned long long */
VAL_FLOAT, /* floating point */
VAL_LDOUBLE, /* long double */
VAL_CHR, /* char */
VAL_STR, /* str (char pointer) */
};
union symval_u
{
long sint;
unsigned long uint;
long long sllong;
unsigned long long ullong;
double sfloat;
long double ldouble;
char chr;
char *str;
};
struct node_s
{
enum node_type_e type; /* type of this node */
enum val_type_e val_type; /* type of this node's val field */
union symval_u val; /* value of this node */
int children; /* number of child nodes */
struct node_s *first_child; /* first child node */
struct node_s *next_sibling, *prev_sibling; /*
* if this is a child node, keep
* pointers to prev/next siblings
*/
};
struct node_s *new_node(enum node_type_e type);
void add_child_node(struct node_s *parent, struct node_s *child);
void free_node_tree(struct node_s *node);
void set_node_val_str(struct node_s *node, char *val);
#endif
enumeration defines the types of our AST nodes. For now, we only need two types. The first type represents the root node of a simple command's AST, while the second type represents the simple command's child nodes (which contain the command name and arguments). In the next parts of this tutorial, we'll add more node types to this enumeration.
node_type_e
enumeration represents the types of values we can store in a given node structure. For simple commands, we'll only use strings (
val_type_e
enumeration type). Later on in this series, we'll use the other types when we handle other types of complex commands.
VAL_STR
union represents the value we can store in a given node structure. Each node can have only one type of value, such as a character string or a numeric value. We access the node's value by referencing the appropriate union member (
symval_u
for signed long integers,
sint
for strings, etc).
str
structure represents an AST node. It contains fields that tell us about the node's type, the type of the node's value, as well as the value itself. If this is a root node, the
struct node_s
field contains the number of child nodes, and
children
points to the first child node (otherwise it will be
first_child
). If this is a child node, we can traverse the AST nodes by following the
NULL
and
next_sibling
pointers.
prev_sibling
field and, according to what we find there, access the appropriate member of the
val_type
field. For simple commands, all nodes will have the following attributes:
val
=>
type
(root node) or
NODE_COMMAND
(command name and arguments list)
NODE_VAR
=>
val_type
VAL_STR
=> pointer to the string value
val.str
and add the following code:
node.c
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <string.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <errno.h>
#include "shell.h"
#include "node.h"
#include "parser.h"
struct node_s *new_node(enum node_type_e type)
{
struct node_s *node = malloc(sizeof(struct node_s));
if(!node)
{
return NULL;
}
memset(node, 0, sizeof(struct node_s));
node->type = type;
return node;
}
void add_child_node(struct node_s *parent, struct node_s *child)
{
if(!parent || !child)
{
return;
}
if(!parent->first_child)
{
parent->first_child = child;
}
else
{
struct node_s *sibling = parent->first_child;
while(sibling->next_sibling)
{
sibling = sibling->next_sibling;
}
sibling->next_sibling = child;
child->prev_sibling = sibling;
}
parent->children++;
}
void set_node_val_str(struct node_s *node, char *val)
{
node->val_type = VAL_STR;
if(!val)
{
node->val.str = NULL;
}
else
{
char *val2 = malloc(strlen(val)+1);
if(!val2)
{
node->val.str = NULL;
}
else
{
strcpy(val2, val);
node->val.str = val2;
}
}
}
void free_node_tree(struct node_s *node)
{
if(!node)
{
return;
}
struct node_s *child = node->first_child;
while(child)
{
struct node_s *next = child->next_sibling;
free_node_tree(child);
child = next;
}
if(node->val_type == VAL_STR)
{
if(node->val.str)
{
free(node->val.str);
}
}
free(node);
}
function creates a new node and sets it's
new_node()
field.
type
function expands the AST of a simple command by adding a new child node and incrementing the root node's
add_child_node()
field. If the root node has no children, the new child is assigned to the
children
field of the root node. Otherwise, the child is appended to the end of the children's list.
first_child
function sets a node's value to the given string. It copies the string to a newly allocated memory space, then sets the
set_node_val_str()
and
val_type
fields accordingly. In the future, we'll define similar functions to let us set node values to different data types, such as integers and floating points.
val.str
function frees the memory used by a node structure. If the node has children, the function is called recursively to free each of them.
free_node_tree()
. In the upcoming parts of this tutorial, we'll add more functions to enable us to execute all sorts of commands, such as loops and conditional expressions.
do_simple_command()
, and add the following code:
executor.h
#ifndef BACKEND_H
#define BACKEND_H
#include "node.h"
char *search_path(char *file);
int do_exec_cmd(int argc, char **argv);
int do_simple_command(struct node_s *node);
#endif
and define the following functions:
executor.c
#include <stdio.h>
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <unistd.h>
#include <string.h>
#include <errno.h>
#include <sys/stat.h>
#include <sys/wait.h>
#include "shell.h"
#include "node.h"
#include "executor.h"
char *search_path(char *file)
{
char *PATH = getenv("PATH");
char *p = PATH;
char *p2;
while(p && *p)
{
p2 = p;
while(*p2 && *p2 != ':')
{
p2++;
}
int plen = p2-p;
if(!plen)
{
plen = 1;
}
int alen = strlen(file);
char path[plen+1+alen+1];
strncpy(path, p, p2-p);
path[p2-p] = '\0';
if(p2[-1] != '/')
{
strcat(path, "/");
}
strcat(path, file);
struct stat st;
if(stat(path, &st) == 0)
{
if(!S_ISREG(st.st_mode))
{
errno = ENOENT;
p = p2;
if(*p2 == ':')
{
p++;
}
continue;
}
p = malloc(strlen(path)+1);
if(!p)
{
return NULL;
}
strcpy(p, path);
return p;
}
else /* file not found */
{
p = p2;
if(*p2 == ':')
{
p++;
}
}
}
errno = ENOENT;
return NULL;
}
int do_exec_cmd(int argc, char **argv)
{
if(strchr(argv[0], '/'))
{
execv(argv[0], argv);
}
else
{
char *path = search_path(argv[0]);
if(!path)
{
return 0;
}
execv(path, argv);
free(path);
}
return 0;
}
static inline void free_argv(int argc, char **argv)
{
if(!argc)
{
return;
}
while(argc--)
{
free(argv[argc]);
}
}
int do_simple_command(struct node_s *node)
{
if(!node)
{
return 0;
}
struct node_s *child = node->first_child;
if(!child)
{
return 0;
}
int argc = 0;
long max_args = 255;
char *argv[max_args+1]; /* keep 1 for the terminating NULL arg */
char *str;
while(child)
{
str = child->val.str;
argv[argc] = malloc(strlen(str)+1);
if(!argv[argc])
{
free_argv(argc, argv);
return 0;
}
strcpy(argv[argc], str);
if(++argc >= max_args)
{
break;
}
child = child->next_sibling;
}
argv[argc] = NULL;
pid_t child_pid = 0;
if((child_pid = fork()) == 0)
{
do_exec_cmd(argc, argv);
fprintf(stderr, "error: failed to execute command: %s\n", strerror(errno));
if(errno == ENOEXEC)
{
exit(126);
}
else if(errno == ENOENT)
{
exit(127);
}
else
{
exit(EXIT_FAILURE);
}
}
else if(child_pid < 0)
{
fprintf(stderr, "error: failed to fork command: %s\n", strerror(errno));
return 0;
}
int status = 0;
waitpid(child_pid, &status, 0);
free_argv(argc, argv);
return 1;
}
function takes the name of a command, then searches the directories listed in the
search_path()
variable to try and find the command's executable file. The
$PATH
variable contains a comma-separated list of directories, such as
$PATH
. For each directory, we create a pathname by appending the command name to the directory name, then we call
/bin:/usr/bin
to see if a file that exists with the given pathname (for simplicity, we don't check whether the file is actually executable, or whether we have enough permissions to execute it). If the file exists, we assume it contains the command we want to execute, and we return the full pathname of that command. If we don't find the file in the first
stat()
directory, we search the second, third, and the rest of the
$PATH
directories, until we find our executable file. If we fail in finding the command by searching all the directories in the
$PATH
, we return
$PATH
(this usually means the user typed an invalid command name).
NULL
function executes a command by calling
do_exec_cmd()
to replace the current process image with the new command executable. If the command name contains any slash characters, we treat it as a pathname and we directly call
execv()
. Otherwise, we try to locate the command by calling
execv()
, which should return the full pathname that we will pass on to
search_path()
.
execv()
function frees the memory we used to store the arguments list of the last command executed.
free_argv()
function is the main function in our executor. It takes the command's AST and converts it to an arguments list (Remember that the zeroth argument, or
do_simple_command()
, contains the name of the command we want to execute).
argv[0]
. If the command is executed successfully, this call shouldn't return. If it does return, it means an error happened (e.g., the command wasn't found, the file wasn't executable, insufficient memory, ...). In this case, we print a suitable error message and exit with a non-zero exit status.
do_exec_cmd()
to wait for our child process to finish execution. We then free the memory we used to store the arguments list and return.
waitpid()
function by removing the line that reads
main()
and replace it with the following lines:
printf("%s\n", cmd);
struct source_s src;
src.buffer = cmd;
src.bufsize = strlen(cmd);
src.curpos = INIT_SRC_POS;
parse_and_execute(&src);
file, go to the beginning of the file and add the following lines after the last
main.c
directive:
#include
#include "source.h"
#include "parser.h"
#include "backend.h"
's function definition), and add the following function:
read_cmd()
int parse_and_execute(struct source_s *src)
{
skip_white_spaces(src);
struct token_s *tok = tokenize(src);
if(tok == &eof_token)
{
return 0;
}
while(tok && tok != &eof_token)
{
struct node_s *cmd = parse_simple_command(tok);
if(!cmd)
{
break;
}
do_simple_command(cmd);
free_node_tree(cmd);
tok = tokenize(src);
}
return 1;
}
function. It starts by skipping any leading whitespace characters, then it parses and executes simple commands, one command at a time, until the input is consumed, before it returns control to the REPL loop in the
main()
function.
main()
file, right before the closing
shell.h
directive:
#endif
#include "source.h"
int parse_and_execute(struct source_s *src);
gcc -o shell main.c source.c scanner.c parser.c node.c executor.c prompt.c
should not output anything, and there should be an executable file named
gcc
in the current directory:
shell
, and try entering a few commands, such as
./shell
,
ls
, and
ls -l
:
echo Hello World!
, you will find that the result is not what you expected! This is because our shell doesn't know how to access its environment, how to store shell variables, and how to perform word expansion. This is what we'll fix in the next part of this tutorial.
echo $PATH