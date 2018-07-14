Building a HackerNews Clone in VueJS

In this project series we are going to be building a simplistic version of HackerNews in VueJS from scratch. This will hopefully cover some of the key topics you will need to become familiar with if you wish to develop your own applications using the framework.

After playing a lot with VueJS over the past few months and I’m a huge fan of the framework. Thus, I thought it would be the perfect candidate to base the first ever project series for TutorialEdge on. I hope you enjoy this and find it worthwhile!

Throughout this project we will be integrating with the HackerNews API so that we can focus on the frontend JavaScript code and not have to worry about implementing the backend.

The goal of this project is to show you everything it takes to build a complete, fully functioning frontend application using the VueJS framework. We’ll walk through everything from setting up your project, to hitting a few APIs in order to retrieve any articles and rendering these nicely on our site!

We’ll cover the following topics:

Setting up a VueJS project using the vue-cli

Creating your first component

An introduction to routing in your Single Page Application

Hitting API endpoints in your components

Dynamic routing in a Single Page Application

If you wish for me to extend this or feel I should expand upon anything then please let me know by tweeting me: @Elliot_F

Github Source Code!

The full source code for this project can be found here: elliotforbes/hackernews-vuejs

Feel free to steal this and use this for your own personal gain, but if you do end up making a million off it, I expect at least a beer if you ever stumble across me in the wild!

The Finished Product!

After following this series through to completion, you should hopefully have a finished product that will look a little something like this:

Nothing too fancy I am sure you will agree, but a very decent starting point that developers new to the framework can extend and make their own!

Check out the next tutorial in this series here: Part 1 — Setting Up Your Development Environment

Tutorials

Part 1 — Setting Up Our VueJS Project 3 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to be setting up our basic project that will form the base of our HackerNews clone

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 2 — Creating a Few Components 5 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to be creating a few components to our HackerNews clone and fleshing out our project.

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 3 — Adding a Few Routes To Our App 4 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to setting up our application to use the vue router and add a few simple routes to our application.

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 4 — Hitting The HackerNews API 5 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to start hitting some APIs and showing some of the top stories on our HackerNews clone.

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 5 — Viewing Individual News Articles 6 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to add some more routes and components to our application to view individual news items and the comments

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 6 — Advanced Components 5 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to split out our application into more components and use some of the more advanced features such as props and transitions.

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Part 7 — Managing State with Vuex in your VueJS Applications 7 Minutes

In this tutorial, we are going to look at how you can manage state within your VueJS applications using vuex

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

2 Minutes

In this series we look at how you can build your own HackerNews clone using Vue.JS

Published: Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Originally published at tutorialedge.net.