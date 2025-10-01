Building a Great Product at a Bad Time: Our First Venture Into B2B

by
byJane Fisher@janefisher

Former journo gone tech. Founder of a social impact startup Imii. Communications expert.

October 1st, 2025
featured image - Building a Great Product at a Bad Time: Our First Venture Into B2B
    Speed
    Voice
Jane Fisher
    byJane Fisher@janefisher

    Former journo gone tech. Founder of a social impact startup Imii. Communications expert.

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting
← Previous

Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals

About Author

Jane Fisher HackerNoon profile picture
Jane Fisher@janefisher

Former journo gone tech. Founder of a social impact startup Imii. Communications expert.

Read my storiesAbout @janefisher

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

startups#startup#b2b#healthcare#startup-lessons#b2b-saas#immigration#female-founders#founder-stories

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Mas

Related Stories