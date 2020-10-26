5 Proven B2B Content Marketing Tactics You Can Implement Today

Content Marketing plays an important role in any B2B Marketing Strategy. B2B marketers are beginning to depend less on traditional marketing tactics. They are replacing these with content marketing. According to the Content Marketing Institute, 93% of B2B Marketers use it, and Demand Metric says that it costs 62% less than traditional marketing.

Junta42 defined content marketing as:

“Basically, content marketing is the art of communicating with your customers and prospects without selling. It is non-interruption marketing. Instead of pitching your products or services, you are delivering information that makes your buyer more intelligent. The essence of this content strategy is the belief that if we, as businesses, deliver consistent, ongoing valuable information to buyers, they ultimately reward us with their business and loyalty.”

However, many startups and businesses still haven’t utilized it properly or don’t know where to start.

So here are 5 content marketing tactics that you’ll love.

Proven B2B Content Marketing Tactics

1. Create Blogs and more

Blogging is one of the most highly effective ways to meet your goals. Creating blog content consistently will help establish your authority in your niche and help you in brand-building. If leveraged properly, it can even act as a lead generation machine.

Although having a blog is a necessity as a business, you need to be mindful that the Content Marketing landscape is always evolving. Hence, you need to offer value and other types of content along with your blog.

Other forms of content that will complement your blog have been listed below:

Conduct interviews with industry experts.

Create educational and visually appealing infographics.

Use a screencast with voiceover and film yourself explaining a topic.

2. Write for humans, not bots

B2B businesses primarily generate content for other companies. However, that doesn’t mean that your tone has to be robotic and content filled with technical jargon. Remember you are communicating with people.

Include storytelling in your content and connect with your prospects on an emotional or personal level. Add personality to your content marketing efforts.

Another way to connect with your target audience is to personalize your content. Study your prospects based on purchase behavior, demographics, job title, and so on. Then use the information gathered to map out consumer personas.

Below are a few examples of how you can humanize your content:

Share your brand’s story.

Show the people behind your business and what it is like to work in your company.

Share your CSR initiatives as it is a great way to depict the values your business espouses.

3. Create a Resource Library

A resource library or a page is a collection of your best content on the problems your business solves and the solutions it provides. It includes webinars, whitepapers, case studies, e-books, templates, checklists, etc.

It is essential as it can help convert someone simply looking to learn into a loyal customer. It is also an enticing way to show prospects how you have helped clients in the past and the results you have helped them achieve. A resource page can help someone trying to find out how you can help solve their problem.

One thing to keep in mind is that the person most likely will write the topic as the search query and not really ‘whitepaper’ or ‘case study’. He or she may not know if an e-book will solve their problem or a webinar, so make sure to categorize the resources based on both topics and content.

Here are some examples:

Write an e-book on your niche.

Create a case study on how your company has helped your clients achieve great results.

Share a whitepaper on your customers' pain points and how your product or service can solve their problems.

4. Experiment with Content on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a gold mine for B2B if leveraged properly. According to Omnicore, 92% of B2B marketers use it, and more than 50% of all traffic to websites and blogs comes from LinkedIn.

First of all, to excel on this platform and get hundreds of targeted leads from LinkedIn everyday, create an optimized and complete profile for your business. Include relevant keywords, videos, logo, and compelling copy to create a professional-looking company page.

Then identify and understand your target audience, such as their pain points and how you can solve their problems. Now, create valuable content regularly to attract your audience’s attention. Don’t create spammy or salesy content instead, create content that offers something useful to those reading it.

You can even try LinkedIn Ads to increase brand awareness and generate leads. Their ad formats are Sponsored InMail, Text Ads, Sponsored Content, and LinkedIn Video Ads.

Below are types of content you can create to supercharge your LinkedIn Marketing Strategy:

Create an all-text post sharing Industry Insights that will help your Target Audience.

A video introducing new features of your product.

Long-form blog posts related to your industry or niche.

5. Leverage Email Marketing

Email Marketing continues to be an essential strategy for B2B brands and companies. Why? First, it is a great medium for content promotion and distribution. Second, it helps increase awareness of your brand and build trust with your customers. Third, it acts as a lead generation tool and drives sales.

Now, as a B2B business, your marketing emails should talk about the value you provide and the quality of your service and products. It should answer how you can help your client. You also need to focus on your clients' pain points and how you can solve their problems.

To create an email marketing plan in simple steps, first identify the businesses you cater to. Then create a customer persona and set SMART goals for your business. Lastly, analyze to find out what’s working and what’s not working.

CONCLUSION

So these were the top 5 B2B Content Marketing tactics that you can implement today. These are evergreen tactics that will stay here for a while and help you supercharge your content marketing strategy.

