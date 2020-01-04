How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #14: Implementing Settings Screen

React native Developer ,Coffee addict
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, TouchableOpacity} from 'react-native';
import {List, Icon} from 'react-native-paper';
class Setting extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {};
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() => this.props.navigation.navigate('Contact')}>
<List.Item
title="Contact Us"
left={() => <List.Icon icon="chevron-right" />}
/>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
}
}
export default Setting;
component wrapping the List component in order to show the Contact option in the Settings screen. Then, we have set up the navigation config in the
TouchableOpacity
component.
TouchableOpacity
folder. Then, we need to import the Contact.js file to the App.js file and then add it to the stack navigator as shown in the code snippet below:
‘./screens/’
const StackNavigator = createStackNavigator({
DashboardTabNavigator: DashboardTabNavigator,
SinglePost: SinglePost,
CategorieList: CategorieList,
Contact:Contact
});
import {
View,
StyleSheet,
TouchableHighlight,
Text,
Alert,
ActivityIndicator,
Image,
} from 'react-native';
import firebase from 'react-native-firebase'
import t from 'tcomb-form-native'; // 0.6.9
export default class Contact extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
submit: false
};
}
}
render() {
const Form = t.form.Form;
const ContactForm = t.struct({
email: t.String,
name: t.String,
message: t.String,
});
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Form type={ContactForm} />
</View>
);
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
justifyContent: 'center',
marginTop: 50,
padding: 20,
backgroundColor: '#ffffff',
},
buttonText: {
fontSize: 18,
color: 'white',
alignSelf: 'center',
},
button: {
height: 36,
backgroundColor: '#48BBEC',
borderColor: '#48BBEC',
borderWidth: 1,
borderRadius: 8,
marginBottom: 10,
alignSelf: 'stretch',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
const Form = t.form.Form;
const options = {
fields: {
message: {
multiline: true,
stylesheet: {
...Form.stylesheet,
textbox: {
...Form.stylesheet.textbox,
normal: {
...Form.stylesheet.textbox.normal,
height: 150,
},
error: {
...Form.stylesheet.textbox.error,
height: 150,
},
},
},
},
},
};
component. Now, we need to integrate the options constant to the
Form
component as shown in the code snippet below:
Form
<Form
type={ContactForm}
options={options}
/>
<Form
type={ContactForm}
ref={c => (this._form = c)}
options={options}
/>
handleSubmit = async () => {
// this.setState({submit: true});
const value = this._form.getValue();
console.log(value)
}
firebase
.database()
.ref('contact/')
.push(value)
.then(res => {
Alert.alert('thank for reaching me')
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});