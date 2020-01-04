How To Build WordPress Client App with React Native Part #14: Implementing Settings Screen

@ krissanawat101 krissanawat React native Developer ,Coffee addict

Now, we need to goto Setting.js file and implement a Contact menu option UI in order to navigate to the Contact screen. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet in the Setting.js file:

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {View, TouchableOpacity} from 'react-native' ; import {List, Icon} from 'react-native-paper' ; class Setting extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = {}; } render() { return ( < View > <TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.props.navigation.navigate('Contact')}> <List.Item title="Contact Us" left={() => <List.Icon icon="chevron-right" />} /> </TouchableOpacity> </View> ); } } export default Setting;

TouchableOpacity component wrapping the List component in order to show the Contact option in the Settings screen. Then, we have set up the navigation config in the TouchableOpacity component. Here, we have imported all the necessary packages and components in order to implement the Settings screen UI. Then, we used thecomponent wrapping the List component in order to show the Contact option in the Settings screen. Then, we have set up the navigation config in thecomponent.

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulator screen:

As we can see, we have got the Contact option in the Settings screen.

Implementing Contact Screen

Contact.js in the ‘./screens/’ folder. Then, we need to import the Contact.js file to the App.js file and then add it to the stack navigator as shown in the code snippet below: Here, we need to create a new screen called Contact screen. For that, we need to create a new file calledin thefolder. Then, we need to import thefile to thefile and then add it to the stack navigator as shown in the code snippet below:

const StackNavigator = createStackNavigator({ DashboardTabNavigator : DashboardTabNavigator, SinglePost : SinglePost, CategorieList : CategorieList, Contact :Contact });

Now, we need to go back to the Contact.js file and import the required packages. Here, we are going to make use of the react-native-firebase and tcomb-form-native packages as shown in the code snippet below:

import { View, StyleSheet, TouchableHighlight, Text, Alert, ActivityIndicator, Image, } from 'react-native' ; import firebase from 'react-native-firebase' import t from 'tcomb-form-native' ; // 0.6.9 export default class Contact extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { submit : false }; } }

Here, we have defined a state called submit which will handle the submitting of form to firebase.

Now, we are going to make use of tcomb-form-native package to initialize the form instance and define the structure of the form. Then, we are going to use it in the render() function as shown in the code snippet below:

render() { const Form = t.form.Form; const ContactForm = t.struct({ email : t.String, name : t.String, message : t.String, }); return ( < View style = {styles.container} > <Form type={ContactForm} /> </View> ); const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { justifyContent: 'center', marginTop: 50, padding: 20, backgroundColor: '#ffffff', }, buttonText: { fontSize: 18, color: 'white', alignSelf: 'center', }, button: { height: 36, backgroundColor: '#48BBEC', borderColor: '#48BBEC', borderWidth: 1, borderRadius: 8, marginBottom: 10, alignSelf: 'stretch', justifyContent: 'center', }, });

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulator screens:

As we can, we have got the form interface in the Contact screen.

Now, instead of using the text field in the message input, we are going to implement the text area into it. For that, we need to use the code from the following code snippet:

const Form = t.form.Form; const options = { fields : { message : { multiline : true , stylesheet : { ...Form.stylesheet, textbox : { ...Form.stylesheet.textbox, normal : { ...Form.stylesheet.textbox.normal, height : 150 , }, error : { ...Form.stylesheet.textbox.error, height : 150 , }, }, }, }, }, };

Form component. Now, we need to integrate the options constant to the Form component as shown in the code snippet below: Here, we have defined the options object in order to configure thecomponent. Now, we need to integrate the options constant to thecomponent as shown in the code snippet below:

<Form type={ContactForm} options={options} />

Hence, we will get the result as shown in the following emulator screen on the next page:

Saving message to Firebase database

Now, we are going to implement the feature to save the users message to the Firebase database. For that, we need to use the ref prop to get the value from the form as shown in the code snippet below:

<Form type={ContactForm} ref={c => ( this ._form = c)} options={options} />

Next, we need to create a function called handleSubmit which will get the value from the form and submit to the firebase. For now, we are going to add a simple log to it as shown in the code snippet below:

handleSubmit = async () => { // this.setState({submit: true}); const value = this ._form.getValue(); console .log(value) }

Now, we will add the firebase configuration to it as shown in the code snippet below:

firebase .database() .ref( 'contact/' ) .push(value) .then( res => { Alert.alert( 'thank for reaching me' ) }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Here, we have used the firebase module to call the database function. Then, we have used the contact ref function and pushed tie value. As a result, we have shown an alert box.

Hence, we will get the following result in the emulator screens on the next page:

The result on firebase:

Summary

In this chapter we leaned how to set up the react-native-firebase in the react native application.Then, we learned how to make use of components from tcomb-form-native package in order to implement the form in the Contact screen. Then, we implemented the sending of message to the firebase.

This series intends to show how I build an app to serve content from my WordPress blog by using react-native. Since my blog is talking about react-native, the series and the articles are interconnected. We will learn how to set-up many packages that make our lives comfortable and learn how to deal with WordPress APIs. Here, the most prominent features talked about in the book are the dark theme, offline mode, infinite scroll and many more. You can discover much more in this series. this inspiration to do this tutorial series came from the React Native App Templates from instamobile

Tags