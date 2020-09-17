Build an eCommerce Mobile App using Google Sheets, Stripe And Glide

Last week, one of my Product2kit customers who bought a no-code template asked if I can create a template for eCommerce use cases. I took his idea and came up with this online sneaker store. Here’s my app building process:

1. Startup idea 👟🏃‍♂️🏀

Let’s name this mobile app — SneakerHypo, an online store for authentic sneaker brands with a community photo-sharing platform.

I ideated the sneaker store concept from Goat.com. I incorporated some of its branding elements in this app: bold, high-end, black-and-white, and minimalist design. Next, I came up with a list of app features:

Key functionalities

List of sneaker brands

Filter by product categories & collections

Show recommended sneaker products

Product details (image, slideshow, price, brand name)

Select shoe sizes (men and women)

User comment section

Community photo-sharing (upload your sneaker outfits)

Add to cart

Customer payment via Stripe

👉 Preview the mobile app

2. Tools I use 🔨

Instead of spending months to build a working product, I have used these tools to quickly build the online sneaker eCommerce app:

Glide

A mobile app generator with app-like features. I use Glide to build the functional features including sign-in via Google, sneakers listing, upload style images, customize shoe sizes, add to cart, and payment integration.

Stripe

I set up Stripe with the Glide app to handle customer checkout and payment processing. Customers can enter shipping addresses to get their sneakers delivered.

Google Sheets

I use Google Sheets to create and store the mobile app database such as user data (i.e. email addresses, comment, photo upload) and app content (i.e. sneaker images, item listing, product price, product details). You can also edit the Glide app design and content via this spreadsheet:

Behance

Instead of designing the app from scratch, I use Behance for UI/UX inspiration. I filtered the search based on the keywords and colors I want:

Unsplash

I use Unsplash for high-quality free stock photos for all the sneaker images I used in this mobile app (i.e. product display, slideshow, and gallery).

👉 Preview the mobile app

3. Map out the flow 🗺

The next step is to map out the user stories — how users will go through the steps in interacting with your app. This will help you visualize the app features, organize app screens, item listings, and category tags.

👉 Preview the mobile app

4. Build the app features 🚀

Check out the result of the mobile app:

(1) Showcase the best sneakers on the home screen

The home🏠 screen includes the new arrivals, trending sneaker brands, and special collection series. I’ve also included a promo video on the storefront to create emotional connections with target customers.

(2) Explore sneakers, filter and save to favorite list

The “Search” screen will show all sneaker items and price tags. Users can also search for sneakers by product category (i.e. Lifestyle, New Pick, Performance, Timeless, Trending) and then save to ❤️ list.

(3) Product details, shoe sizes, checkout with Stripe

I have included sneaker images, slideshow, price, brand name, description for each product listing. Users can customize shoe 👟 sizes (men & women) before they place orders at the checkout.

(4) Find sneaker inspiration from community posts

This “Instagram-ish” feature: Users can browse inspiration or upload a photo with caption to post their favorite sneaker outfits on the “Community” section.

(5) User comment and recommended products

Users can leave a comment on a specific product to create a sense of community interaction on the app. I have also built a “similar product” listing to display relevant products based on category type.

