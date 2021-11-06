Search icon
Build a Real-time Stock Price Dashboard With Python, QuestDB and Plotly by@gaborboros

Build a Real-time Stock Price Dashboard With Python, QuestDB and Plotly

In this tutorial, we will create a real-time streaming dashboard using QuestDB, Celery, Redis, Plotly, and Dash. The project will be built from two main components: a backend that periodically fetches user-defined stock data from [Finnhub] and a front-end that utilizes Plotly and Dash to visualize the gathered data on interactive charts. We will use Celery backed by Redis as the message broker and QuestDB as storage to periodically fetch data.
Gábor Boros Hacker Noon profile picture

@gaborboros
Gábor Boros

I'm hacking open-source software all day and loving it.

