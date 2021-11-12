Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Build a CLI App with Oclif and Node.js Using Test-Driven Development: Part 2 by@brennon

Build a CLI App with Oclif and Node.js Using Test-Driven Development: Part 2

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
In summary, we laid out plans for using TDD to build a CLI application using the oclif framework. We spent some time getting to know the @oclif/test package and some of the helpers provided by that library. Specifically, we talked about: - Using the command method for calling our command and passing it arguments. - Methods provided by @oclif/fancy-test for stubbing parts of our application, catching errors, mocking stdout and stderr, and asserting on those results. - Using TDD to build out a large portion of a CLI using a red-green cycle by writing tests first and then writing the minimal amount of code to get our tests to pass.
image
Brennon Loveless Hacker Noon profile picture

@brennon
Brennon Loveless

Programmer by day, author by night.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Adding IoT To My Home Office Desk (Part 2) by @brennon
#heroku
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming

Tags

#testing#software-testing#test-driven-development#software-development#nodejs#javascript#cli#oclif#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading