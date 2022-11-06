Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Build a Chat Room With Socket.io and Expressby@zt4ff
    7,626 reads

    Build a Chat Room With Socket.io and Express

    November 6th 2022
    13m
    by @zt4ff 7,626 reads
    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this article, we are going to create a chat application that connects people, anonymously, to different rooms together in pairs of two rooms. The chat application would make use of **[Express.js] for the server-side code, and the client-side will be developed with vanilla JavaScript. We will create a JavaScript file, and name, and create a simple Node HTTP server. We would be creating a simple UI using Vanilla JavaScript and we serve the web page as a static file from our express app.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Build a Chat Room With Socket.io and Express
    programming#javascript#beginners#tutorial
    Kayode Oluwasegun HackerNoon profile picture

    @zt4ff

    Kayode Oluwasegun

    Receive Stories from @zt4ff

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Find Insecure MongoDB Connection Strings in Public GitHub Repositories
    Published at Mar 08, 2022 by zt4ff #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Continuously Run a NodeJS or Python App While Keeping Them Updated
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by codejedi #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by ashutoshmishra #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Angular Signals With Practical Use Cases (Part 1)
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by kzarman #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    26 Stories To Learn About Projects
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by learn #projects
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa