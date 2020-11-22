Brutal Facts: Most Artists Can't Draw

Roy Simmons coined that phrase and I like it a lot. “Most artists can’t draw.”

We need to add something: “But all artists can see.”

We can see what’s right and what’s wrong.

We can see opportunities and we can see around corners.

Most of all, we can see art.

Art isn’t only a painting. Art is anything that’s creative, passionate and personal. And great art resonates with the viewer, not only with the creator.

What makes someone an artist?

I don’t think it has anything to do with a paintbrush. There are painters who follow the numbers, or paint billboards or work in a small village in China, painting reproductions.

These folks, while swell people, aren’t artists.

On the other hand, Charlie Chaplin was an artist, beyond a doubt. So is Jonathan Ive, who designed the iPod.

You can be an artist who works with oil paints or marble, sure. But there are artists who work with numbers, business models and customer conversations. Art is about intent and communication, not substances.

An artist is someone who uses bravery, insight, creativity and boldness to challenge the status quo. And an artist takes it personally.

That’s why Bob Dylan is an artist, but an anonymous corporate hack who dreams up Pop 40 hits on the other side of the glass is merely a marketer.

That’s why Tony Hsieh, founder of Zappos, is an artist, while a boiler room of telemarketers is simply a scam.

Tom Peters, corporate gadfly and writer, is an artist, even though his readers are businesspeople. He’s an artist because he takes a stand, he takes the work personally and he doesn’t care if someone disagrees. His art is part of him, and he feels compelled to share it with you because it’s important, not because he expects you to pay him for it.

Art is a personal gift that changes the recipient.

The medium doesn’t matter. The intent does.

Art is a personal act of courage, something one human does that creates change in another.

If Jackson Pollock is art and Andy Warhol is art and performance art is art... then what is art?

It’s not about the craft, certainly.

If Shakespeare is art and Sam Shepard is art, and Eric Bogosian is art, then Jerry Seinfeld must be art, too, right?

Is it art when Harvard scientist Jill Bolte Taylor holds us spellbound for eighteen minutes talking about her near-fatal stroke?

Certainly.

And I think it’s art when a great customer service person uses a conversation to convert an angry person into a raving fan.

And it’s art when Craig Newmark invents a new business model that uses the Internet to revolutionize the classifieds.

Or when Ed Sutt invents a better nail, one that saves lives and money.

The semantics matter here, because we’re going to explore what it is to make art, and we need to decide what art is before we can determine if that’s useful to you.

So, back to my definition: Art is a personal gift that changes the recipient.

An artist is an individual who creates art.

The more people you change, the more you change them, the more effective your art is.

Art is not related to craft, except to the extent that the craft helps deliver the change.

Technical skill might be a helpful component in making art, but it’s certainly not required.

Art doesn’t have to be decorative; it can be useful as long as the use causes change.

Art is certainly not limited to painting or sculpture or songwriting. If there is no change, there is no art. If no one experiences it, there can be no change.

By definition, art is human.

A machine can’t create art, because the intent matters. It’s much more likely to be art if you do it on purpose.

A cook is not an artist. A cook follows a recipe, and he’s a good cook if he follows the recipe correctly. A chef is an artist. She’s an artist when she invents a new way of cooking or a new type of dish that creates surprise or joy or pleasure for the person she created it for.

Art is original.

Marcel Duchamp was an artist when he pioneered Dadaism and installed a urinal in a museum. The second person to install a urinal wasn’t an artist; he was a plumber.

Art is the product of emotional labor.

If it’s easy and risk free, it’s unlikely that it’s art.

The last element that makes it art is that it’s a gift.

You cannot create a piece of art merely for money. Doing it as part of commerce so denudes art of wonder that it ceases to be art.

There’s always a gift intent on the part of the artist.

Organizations use human-created art all the time.

The design of the iPhone is art.

It changes the way some people feel. It changes the way they use the device. It changes the way they communicate.

And there is a gift as well.

People who see the iPhone but don’t buy one still receive the gift.

An ugly iPhone would cost as much as the beautiful one.

The beautiful part is the free prize inside, the bonus, the gift to us from the artist who designed it.

