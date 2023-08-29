Bringing Python to the Web: A Guide to Running Python in Your HTML

In the ever-evolving landscape of , the integration of diverse programming languages has become a hallmark of innovation. , renowned for its versatility and ease of use, has expanded beyond its traditional domain and ventured into the realm of web development. Imagine a scenario where the power of Python seamlessly converges with the dynamic nature of HTML, enriching your web projects with interactive functionalities and dynamic content. web development Python This article dives into the fascinating concept of running Python code within HTML, unraveling the potential it holds, and guiding you through the steps to achieve this synergy. Whether you're a seasoned developer looking to enhance your skill set or a newcomer intrigued by the possibilities, join us on a journey to explore the integration of Python in HTML and discover how this fusion could revolutionize the way we create web applications. is a framework that allows users to create rich Python applications in the browser using HTML's interface and the power of Pyodide, WASM, and modern web technologies. It was announced at PyCon US 2022 by Anaconda, makers of the Python distribution for scientific computing. PyScript PyScript works by compiling Python code to , which is a low-level language that can be run in the browser. This means that PyScript code can be , . The image is a basic skeleton visualization of how PyScript works. WebAssembly executed directly in the browser without the need for a server or a JavaScript interpreter PyScript provides a number of features that make it a powerful tool for creating web applications. These features include: PyScript gives you access to the full power of the Python standard library, including modules like NumPy, Pandas, and SciPy. This makes it possible to create complex and data-intensive web applications in Python. Full access to the Python standard library: PyScript is designed to be easy to learn and use, even for beginners. The syntax is very similar to regular Python, and there are no complex build or deployment steps required. Easy to learn and use: PyScript is compatible with existing web technologies, such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. This means that you can use PyScript to create web applications that look and feel like any other web application. Compatible with existing web technologies: Alright, let's kick things off just like we do in any programming adventure - by saying 'Hello, World!' But hold onto your hats, because this time, we're going to do it with a twist of PyScript magic! Basic HTML Structure <!DOCTYPE html>\n<html>\n\n <head>\n <meta charset="utf-8">\n <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">\n <title>PyScript | Hello, World!</title>\n </head>\n \n <body>\n </body>\n\n</html> Linking the PyScript files Just add the below two lines and that’s it, we are ready to go with PyScript. <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://pyscript.net/latest/pyscript.css" />\n<script defer src="https://pyscript.net/latest/pyscript.js"></script> Let’s print Hello, World! and display the IP address Hello, world! <br>\n Hostname and IP Address: \n <py-script>\n import socket\n hostname = socket.gethostname()\n display(hostname)\n ip_address = socket.gethostbyname(hostname)\n display(ip_address)\n </py-script> Inside the body, type in the above code. Here’s the explanation: : This line of HTML code displays the text "Hello, world!" and then includes a tag. The tag is an HTML line break element, which creates a new line after the text "Hello, world!". Hello, world! <br> <br> <br> : This is plain text that follows the line break created by the tag. It's simply a label indicating that the following content will display the hostname and IP address. Hostname and IP Address: <br> Inside the tag: <py-script> : This Python code imports the module, which provides access to various networking functionalities, including hostnames and IP addresses. import socket socket : This line retrieves the current host's standard hostname using the function and assigns it to the variable . hostname = socket.gethostname() socket.gethostname() hostname : This displays the hostname to the user. display(hostname) : This line uses the function to resolve the IP address associated with the hostname obtained earlier. The IP address is then assigned to the variable . ip_address = socket.gethostbyname(hostname) socket.gethostbyname() ip_address : It shows the IP address in the browser. display(ip_address) And that’s it once you run the HTML file, you will be able to see similar results as shown below. PyScript is still under development, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we create web applications. It makes it possible to use Python, the world's most popular programming language, to create rich and interactive web applications that can be run in any browser. Here are some examples of what you can do with PyScript: Create data visualization applications using NumPy and Pandas. Build machine learning models using scikit-learn. Develop interactive web games. Create custom web widgets and components. Write educational content that is interactive and engaging. The possibilities are endless! If you're interested in learning more about PyScript, several resources are available online. The official PyScript website has a getting-started guide, a tutorial, and a community forum. There are also a number of blog posts and articles about PyScript that you can find by searching online. Do check out my Repo which contains all the resources related to PyScript. Open for contribution. Everything’s PyScript I hope this article has given you a brief overview of PyScript. It's an exciting new technology that has the potential to change the way we create web applications. Thanks for the read.