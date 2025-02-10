Bringing Blockchain to the Classroom with Blockly

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work

2.1 The Impact of Blockchain Technology on Education

2.2 Incorporating Scratch into Tinker Learning for Computational Thinking

2.3 Using Polygon SDK for JavaScript to Interact with a Smart Contract

2.4 Challenges in Blockchain Education and the Need for User-friendly Tools

3 Methods

4 Results

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions and References

5 DISCUSSION

The potential of blockchain technology in the Internet of Things (IoT) context has significant implications for education. Educators can play a crucial role in helping young learners understand blockchain’s advantages, particularly its ability to store data in a decentralized manner. By using a distributed network of computers to maintain a tamper-proof ledger of transactions, blockchain eliminates the need for a central authority to manage and validate data.





In the context of IoT, blockchain can store all the data generated transparently and securely, ensuring accessibility without intermediaries or gatekeepers. This allows different groups or organizations to share data, collaborate, and reduce costs. Furthermore, blockchain technology enables visual programming tools like Blockly to simplify developing and deploying IoT applications without requiring complex programming skills or hardware expertise. As blockchain technology becomes more accessible, it will create new opportunities for innovative educational programs and projects that leverage its unique features and benefits. The emergence of user-friendly block-based programming tools for teaching blockchain will empower students to explore and experiment with blockchain concepts, build decentralized applications and smart contracts, and participate in the growing blockchain ecosystem. This will ignite a new wave of digital literacy and entrepreneurship among young learners, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to navigate and contribute to the decentralized future.





One promising application of blockchain technology in education is creating a transparent and immutable system for tracking academic progress and achievement. By leveraging blockchain, students can have a verified and tamper-proof-record of their educational accomplishments to share with potential employers or academic institutions. This reduces the burden on educators and institutions to maintain accurate records and enables more personalized and adaptive learning experiences.





Adopting blockchain technology in education can revolutionize how we track, measure, and verify academic progress and achievement, empowering students to take control of their educational records and futures. As educators, it is crucial to help young learners understand the implications of this technology and how it can be used to create more equitable, transparent, and collaborative ecosystems.





Authors: (1) Yun-Cheng Tsai, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan ([email protected]); (2) Jiun-Yu Huang, Small Town Intelligence Co., Ltd, Taiwan ([email protected]); (3) Da-Ru Chiou, Taitung Tung Hai Junior High School, Taiwan ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



