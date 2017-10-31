Microsoft introduces Brigade: the new Kubernetes management tool

In October of 2017, Microsoft has released Brigade — an event-driven framework for Kubernetes management. This scripting tool is aimed at handling queues of different tasks triggered by configurable alerts.
The tool was developed by Deis, formerly the proud developers of tools like Draft and Helm, now a department of Microsoft acquired earlier this year. The new solution aimed at Kubernetes management through event-driven scripting, Brigade can perform multiple types of tasks with Docker containers running under Kubernetes.
Brigade is a silent listener by the nature, waiting for the triggers to arise. When the trigger takes place, the Javascript starts working, launching Docker containers and executing multiple operations with/within them. Literally any sequence of actions can be scripted, only the sky is the limit.
The initial Brigade release has such features:
With time the range of functions will surely increase, but even as it is, Brigade is a serverless solution of its own for simple automation of nearly any task a DevOps engineer might think of. All they need is running Javascript on a minicube or their Kubernetes cluster.
Being a fully-functional framework for executing Javascript jobs, Brigade can serve as an automation tool for literally any task within a given infrastructure. To say even more, one job’s output can be a trigger for another job. This allows building chained pipelines for automating tasks like:
Just keep in mind that instead of rummaging through the stocks of libraries in order to create Javascript jobs, Brigade simply connects Docker containers into Kubernetes scripts.
Bestowing even more power to the Kubernetes platform, Brigade allows the DevOps team to chain containers in order to perform literally ANY needed task. Microsoft will add new features in the futures, and we thinks Brigade will become a worthy addition to any DevOps toolkit, whether you prefer AWS or Azure. What do you think about this? We would be glad to know your opinion on the tool in the comments below, and if you find the article worth sharing — please spread the word!
This article was originally published here.
