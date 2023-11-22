Bridging Worlds: READYgg and Aptos Labs Unite to Revolutionize Web3 Gaming
Too Long; Didn't ReadREADYgg, in a landmark partnership with Aptos Labs, is set to onboard 15 million Web2 players into the world of Web3 gaming. This collaboration signifies a massive shift in the gaming industry, leveraging Aptos’ high-speed blockchain technology for seamless gameplay. READYgg’s extensive network of over 20 major Web2 publishers, representing a vast library of 2,000 games, marks a significant step towards integrating traditional gaming with blockchain elements, including NFTs and a unique loyalty system. The initiative aims to democratize access to Web3 game creation, promising a new era of gaming experiences.