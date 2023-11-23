Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Binance to Unveil Winning Design for BWT Alpine F1 Team Driver Pierre Gaslyby@ishanpandey

    Binance to Unveil Winning Design for BWT Alpine F1 Team Driver Pierre Gasly

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Binance unveils winning design for BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Pierre Gasly's helmet at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26, 2023. The winning design, inspired by Binance's brand and Gasley's legacy, features a vibrant pink color to shine under the Abu Dhabi night lights. The lucky winner receives a replica of the helmet personally autographed by Gasly. The partnership exemplifies a joint aim to connect the Web3 and sports realms.
    featured image - Binance to Unveil Winning Design for BWT Alpine F1 Team Driver Pierre Gasly
    web3 #binance-f1-token #alpine-token
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture

    @ishanpandey

    Ishan Pandey

    Building and Covering the latest events, insights and views in the AI and Web3 ecosystem.

    Receive Stories from @ishanpandey

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by ishanpandey #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
    Published at Jan 19, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!