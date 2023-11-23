Binance to Unveil Winning Design for BWT Alpine F1 Team Driver Pierre Gasly

Too Long; Didn't Read Binance unveils winning design for BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Pierre Gasly's helmet at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26, 2023. The winning design, inspired by Binance's brand and Gasley's legacy, features a vibrant pink color to shine under the Abu Dhabi night lights. The lucky winner receives a replica of the helmet personally autographed by Gasly. The partnership exemplifies a joint aim to connect the Web3 and sports realms.