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Breaking Down Organizational Barriers to Accelerate Software Development

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byIllia Halashko@hacker9096769

Head of Engineering

July 13th, 2024
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Illia Halashko@hacker9096769

Head of Engineering

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business#organizational-structure#business-development#project-management#product-management#process-management#improving-software-delivery#feature-delivery#hackernoon-top-story

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