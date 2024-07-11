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Translating Business Needs into Technical Solutions

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byIllia Halashko@hacker9096769

Head of Engineering

July 11th, 2024
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Illia Halashko@hacker9096769

Head of Engineering

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TOPICS

business#business-strategy#engineering-management#technical-analysis#system-design#software-development#tech-leadership#agile-methodology#stakeholder-communication

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