113 reads

Breaking Big Tech's AI Monopoly Requires Decentralized Cross-Chain Rails

by
byScott Stuart@hacker43859299

Scott Stuart is CEO of Kava, driving decentralized AI and blockchain innovation.

October 2nd, 2025
featured image - Breaking Big Tech's AI Monopoly Requires Decentralized Cross-Chain Rails
    Speed
    Voice
Scott Stuart
← Previous

What Wall Street Won’t Admit: They Need Decentralized AI Infrastructure More Than Crypto Needs Them

About Author

Scott Stuart HackerNoon profile picture
Scott Stuart@hacker43859299

Scott Stuart is CEO of Kava, driving decentralized AI and blockchain innovation.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#blockchain#web3#decentralization#cross-chain#big-tech#antitrust#crypto-infrastructure

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Mas

Related Stories