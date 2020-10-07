Before you go, check out these stories!

Hackernoon logoBrad Michelson on Writing About Fintech and Infancy Industries by@noonies

Brad Michelson on Writing About Fintech and Infancy Industries

October 7th 2020
Author profile picture

@nooniesNoonies

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Brad Michelson is an NYC-based marketer, regular top contributor to Hacker Noon, and 2020 Noonie Nominee. Scroll down to find out why Brad's into writing about fintech, and what his personal strategy is when it comes to failure.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year- LATEST TECH STORIES

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a NYC-based marketer. Foodie and hockey fan.

Before I got into marketing I was a music journalist/photographer.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I love writing about fintech, in particular the crypto industry. The space is in its infancy so everyone is creating new paths for the first time. It's an exciting thing to be a part of.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Aside from the end of the release of a COVID vaccine, I'm very excited about the consumer fintech space heating up. The recent IPO of Lemonaid has basically given permission for other major fintechs to revisit that conversation. A lot of exciting things on the horizon for brands like SoFi, Betterment, Coinbase, and more.

5. What are you worried about right now?

I think we're at the stage of work-from-home life where we are all comfortable with the idea of it and how it works. However no one has quite figured out how to make this easy, especially for those living in small apartments. Curious to see how this might evolve over time.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don't be afraid to fail. The things you learn from failure are what bring you to the next stage.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Learning to work from home was a big transition. I'm the kind of person who thinks that in-person team coordination is really valuable. This is especially true in marketing.

Coming up with new ways to stay creative with your team is one of the biggest challenges I've had during this crisis.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Right now? Maybe $TSLA.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Good marketing can make up for sub-optimal product.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Twitter

11. What are you currently learning?

Currently reading more about team management.

