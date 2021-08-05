Bluetooth Trackers vs GPS trackers: Which are Better?

There are two main types of GPS trackers currently widely available on the market; Bluetooth and GPS trackers. But which tracker is better? This article will outline the pros and cons of both trackers, and which may be better for your needs.\n\n\\\nBluetooth tracking technology was first created in 2012 and has advanced considerably since then. Bluetooth trackers are handy, compact gadgets that connect to your phone and can be attached to anything you fear you might lose. Bluetooth trackers are most commonly used to keep track of your keys, wallet, or other small, personal items. As Bluetooth trackers use such little power, they usually do not need to be recharged, as the battery will die after a year or so and the unit will need to be entirely replaced. \n\n\\\nAs GPS trackers are more complex pieces of technology, they are rechargeable and can last a week or so before needing to be charged. Unlike the GPS alternative, the main benefit of Bluetooth trackers is their affordability. A Bluetooth tracker can be purchased for around £20, whereas a GPS tracker will cost over £50, due to the more advanced technology it uses.\n\n\\\nWhilst Bluetooth trackers are great for keeping an eye on personal items, functionally, they do pale in comparison to GPS trackers and GPS technology. \n\n\\\nAs Bluetooth is commonly used in compact smartphones, the signal area in which a Bluetooth tracker will work is quite small. Bluetooth trackers have a maximum range of roughly 30-40 meters and this range will depend on the current location of your phone. This means if you are out of this range, there is no way to find your missing object unless you aimlessly walk around hoping your phone detects the Bluetooth signal.\n\n\\\nYou can use GPS trackers for a variety of functions. Unlike Bluetooth trackers, GPS trackers have an unlimited range as they can track the location of an object across the world, where GPS signals are available. GPS tracking devices connect with satellites, providing the exact, real-time location of an object, updating as the object moves. GPS is a far more reliable method of tracking because of this, as it has a far more expansive signal range. Modern GPS trackers, from expert providers like Online Spy Shop, come with mobile phone software, allowing you to have constant access to the location of the object you’re tracking.\n\n\\\nGPS trackers also allow you to set up a geofence area, these are areas in which you will receive alerts if the object you are tracking enters these areas. This is not possible for Bluetooth trackers as their function is limited to when you are within the Bluetooth connection range. It is also worth remembering that Bluetooth signals are weak even within range, thus Bluetooth can perform poorly through thick walls or sheltered areas.\n\n\\\nTo summarise, which tracker is better for you, depends on what you are using it for. Bluetooth trackers are great for keeping track of smaller possessions like your keys and wallet, however, they are not feasible to use for vehicles or anything that could travel. \n\n\\\nIf you are worried about your car or motorcycle being stolen, a GPS tracker is a much more reliable method of tracking as the tracker will never go out of range. GPS trackers are also more suitable for tracking pets, relatives or for commercial use.