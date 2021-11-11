Search icon
Blockchain is a Natural Fit for DAO-like Structures: Unhashed #18 by@musharraf

Blockchain is a Natural Fit for DAO-like Structures: Unhashed #18

Ardana is the first stablecoin to offer a stablecoin solution to foreign exchange on the blockchain. Ardana will use a system of price oracles to ensure that once a user’s deposit breaches its liquidation ratio, that collateral is not lost due to delayed action of the platform. Ardana has picked up inspiration from the current “DeFi 2.0” trend when it comes to PCV (Protocol Controlled Value), so DANA tokens will always have a high liquidity floor for all to interact with. The effectiveness of your liquidity mining program depends on a lot of things.
Mohammad Musharraf

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

