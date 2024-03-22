Blockchain Beyond Coding: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Education

Today, I am speaking with Reza Bashash, Tech Lead & Co-Creator at Coreum, and we will discuss the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to blockchain education.





We will also talk about the wider effects of blockchain education, how important it is for businesses and universities to work together, and the challenges and strategies for integrating blockchain education into university curriculums.

Can you explain the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in blockchain education and why Coreum has focused on this?

Taking a multidisciplinary approach to blockchain education is crucial because it mirrors the ecosystem’s inherent complexity and diversity. Blockchain encapsulates a vast array of technological components in its operations, and it stretches into multiple sectors with its own learning curves and nuances.





Think of it this way: Blockchain technology in the context of cybersecurity or voting requires different background knowledge than its use in tokenizing real-world assets or other use cases.





At Coreum, we recognize this diversity as part of why blockchain technology is so revolutionary. By emphasizing a multi-faceted, multidisciplinary approach to workshops and other educational tools, we prepare students and anyone fascinated by blockchain technology to understand the breadth of what it can achieve.





Likewise, it helps students prepare for the challenges that may pop up across blockchain technology sectors.





How does the program specifically cater to students from non-technical backgrounds, such as business, marketing, and UX/UI design, to get them involved in the blockchain ecosystem?





A successful project does not only rely on the underlying technology but the actual product and business around it—which means that our program has to resonate with students who are not in technical programs or have backgrounds in tech.





However, just because students might not be explicitly involved in the technical aspects of blockchain technology doesn’t mean they don’t need to understand what happens behind the scenes.





Our workshops ensure that the students have a solid understanding of the technical aspects of blockchain. They also highlight how it interacts with UI/UX and other critical business aspects.





How does the program encourage collaboration between students of different specialties, and what benefits do you see from such interactions?





Through our interdisciplinary workshops and partnership programs with universities, Coreum facilitates an environment where students across faculties and departments can collaborate on blockchain projects and collaborate according to their specialties.





By taking a hands-on approach, these programs not only broaden the student’s understanding of the technology but also show how they can contribute by combining valuable skill sets.





In the long run, it creates a space where students can interact with each other, which eventually leads to innovative solutions that are technically sound, market-ready, and user-friendly.





With the inclusion of compliance in the program, how do you educate students about the legal and ethical considerations of blockchain technology?





Coreum’s university partnerships and workshops focus on technical implementations and interactions. We strongly encourage students to educate themselves and conduct thorough research on project specifics from a legal and ethical standpoint.





Beyond technology and finance, in what other sectors do you see blockchain education having a significant impact?





As I mentioned in the first question, blockchain’s diversity is its strength—which means it has the power to impact nearly any sector through its technological framework. Coreum’s educational initiatives take every measure to emphasize the vast scope of blockchain’s potential to the students taking the program.





We do this to ensure that students know the possibilities beyond the finance and tech horizons, which are impressive but greatly reduce the blockchain’s true capabilities.





Blockchain education is especially critical now in sectors that its technology can immediately augment, and we hope to inspire students in these areas to understand its capabilities. That includes fields such as humanitarian work and philanthropy, healthcare, supply chain management, and even the education system itself.





What role do partnerships between academia and the blockchain industry play in shaping the future of blockchain education?





Academia is a nest for innovation. We constantly hear about some of the most innovative technological solutions of our time being sparked by students while they’re still in university. But if students aren’t aware of new technologies and how they can improve so many different sectors, they don’t know how to contribute to building something transformative.





Coreum’s aim with its university partnerships is to continue dialogue and collaboration with the academic realm and exemplify how education can evolve through blockchain development. Students are builders of the future, so it makes sense to meet them at their level and educate them in a way that engages them with blockchain technology early on.





Could you provide examples of how students from fields like marketing or design can apply their skills in blockchain projects through your program?

Coreum’s workshops offer students practical opportunities to use their skills and industry knowledge in a highly collaborative environment. For students in marketing or design, these workshops engage them with blockchain projects, where they can develop branding strategies for startups or design user interfaces and experiences for blockchain applications.





These experiences shape their practical abilities and highlight the indispensable role that diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise play in the blockchain ecosystem.





What are the biggest challenges in bridging the knowledge gap between traditional education systems and the rapidly evolving blockchain industry?





What can often happen in traditional education systems dealing with new technologies is that the technology itself moves faster than educators can catch up to it. When an educator completes a course or workshop, the technology they’re trying to inform and familiarize students with may have already evolved to something new.





Our Coreum workshops tackle this issue head-on by continuously updating their curriculum and content. This ensures that educators and students have the most current information and tools to remain at the forefront of blockchain’s consistent innovations and advancements.





How can blockchain education be effectively integrated into university curricula without disrupting traditional disciplines?





Effectively integrating blockchain into existing university curricula and systems can happen without necessarily upending how students learn now or interfering with their other studies.





Coreum advocates for universities and other higher education institutions to offer elective courses, interdisciplinary projects, and extracurricular workshops.





Using this multifaceted strategy, students interested in blockchain can pursue education in the field alongside their major, enriching their educational and professional journey without disrupting traditional disciplines.





Forcing students to learn about fields that they have no interest in is not conducive to a productive or impactful learning environment. Still, they should be encouraged to be inquisitive throughout their educational tenure.





Looking ahead, how do you see the role of multidisciplinary education evolving in the blockchain ecosystem, and what plans does Coreum have to support this approach further?





As blockchain technology becomes more integral to various industries and subsectors, we’re likely to witness a heightening demand for educational initiatives for it. That being said, retaining the multidisciplinary approach in any case is important.





Coreum continues its commitment to offering workshops and expanding its partnerships with universities and other educational institutions. As we look ahead, we are working to continue fostering inclusive educational environments that encourage collaboration to prepare students for the future of blockchain technology.



