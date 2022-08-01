Blockchain and Everyday Application in Humanity

The blockchain is the most disruptive technology since the internet. It enables trust and accountability in ways that were not possible before, from recording property ownership to making financial records more transparent. The blockchain acts like an immutable, decentralized and transparent shared record of data across many computers (nodes) without the need for any central authority or middleman. Bitcoin transactions are processed in seconds or minutes instead of days or weeks; this makes them suitable for high-frequency trading applications where speed matters most (e-e-g., equities markets).

I write about Philosophy on Medium and Crypto & Startups on Hackernoon. Looking for new opportunities.





The blockchain is the most disruptive technology since the internet. It enables trust and accountability in ways that were not possible before, from recording property ownership to making financial records more transparent.

What is The Blockchain?

Blockchain is a distributed database that stores transactions. It is a digital ledger that records transactions between two parties and allows them to track them for future reference. The blockchain acts like an immutable, decentralized and transparent shared record of data across many computers (nodes) without the need for any central authority or middleman.





Blockchain technology was first developed by Satoshi Nakamoto as part of his paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” in 2008 but has since grown into something much more than that one idea could have imagined at the time; now it has become an integral part of our daily lives and will continue its growth into the near future!

How The Blockchain Is Reshaping The Way We Think

Blockchain is a distributed ledger, meaning that it's made up of thousands or millions of computers that all have the same information. These computers are linked together so that no one computer can manipulate or hack into them. This means that when you make an entry on your blockchain, there's no way for anyone else to change it without you knowing about it first (and having access).





Blockchain technology has been around for nearly ten years and continues to grow in popularity because it offers solutions to many problems common today—including identity theft, fraud prevention and more! For example:





Fraud Prevention – Banks use blockchain technology when processing transactions between customers as well as internal systems so transactions aren't tampered with during processing;

Smart Contracts - Using smart contracts allows businesses to automate certain aspects of their business operations while decreasing costs associated with manual processes like labour management systems. Hence, they're cheaper than traditional methods.

Blockchain in Finance

Blockchain will revolutionize the financial sector. It is a distributed ledger which records transactions and allows users to verify them in real-time, making it immutable and transparent. This means that every single transaction can be tracked on a public ledger, allowing everyone to see exactly where their money is going and who has control of it at any given time.

Blockchain also has many other advantages over traditional databases such as speed, security and cost efficiency:

Speed - Blockchain transactions are processed in seconds or minutes instead of days or weeks; this makes them suitable for high-frequency trading applications where speed matters most (e.g., equities markets). The average Bitcoin transaction takes 10 minutes; Ethereum's gas limit allows around 30 transactions per second with Ethereum 2.0 promising up to 100,000 Transactions per second (TPS)!

Security - Because data stored on the blockchain cannot be altered after being added to its chain, there is no way for hackers or malicious actors to attempt to access these records without getting caught first.









Blockchain in the Supply chain

Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize supply chain management by making it easier for businesses to:

Track shipments, inventory and orders.

Verify the authenticity of products.

The use of blockchain in supply chain management can help reduce fraud and waste by ensuring that every step in the process is accurate and transparent.

BLOCKCHAIN AND SMART CONTRACTS - Technologies, research issues and applications uploaded by Birgit Weimert on Research Gate





Blockchain can also be used to track the source of materials and verify the origin of products, which is especially useful for food and beverage manufacturers who want to make sure that their products are safe for consumption. The transparency provided by blockchain technology means that any problems will be quickly identified and solved before they affect consumers.

Blockchain in Commerce

Blockchain is a technology that allows you to exchange money or other assets directly, without an intermediary. It’s a distributed ledger which records transactions and stores them in a secure way. In essence, blockchain is like an electronic version of the bookkeeping system used during the medieval era by merchants and banks.





Blockchain transactions are stored in blocks on each node across the network, making it impossible for any single party to manipulate data or interfere with the transaction flow on their own computer system (the “network”). This means that when two parties meet at some point along this transaction path – say they want to exchange goods – there will be no need for third parties like banks or even governments anymore since everything will be done through peer-to-peer interactions alone!

Blockchain in Identity management and records

Blockchain technology, which is an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two or more parties efficiently and in a verifiable way, has the potential to transform industries far beyond finance. At its core, blockchain is an immutable record of data that runs across multiple computers. The result is a tamper-proof digital ledger that cannot be manipulated or deleted like traditional databases can be. This means blockchains have the potential to revolutionize identity management and records storage as well as secure data sharing and transfer across borders.

Blockchain in Database and records

Blockchain is a distributed database that records transactions in blocks and enables the transfer of cryptocurrency.





Blockchain stores data in blocks. Blocks are permanent and cannot be modified or deleted without invalidating all records since they were created. This means that if someone tries to change a record in the middle of a transaction, they will break their own chain as well as any records linked to it afterwards.





Due to its decentralized nature, blockchain technology is resistant to modification of data on it by anyone except those who control the network (the miners).

Blockchain and smart contracts

Smart contracts are self-executing contracts that can be used to facilitate and enforce the negotiation and performance of an agreement between two or more parties. They're stored on a blockchain, which means they're recorded in a permanent and tamper-resistant record.





Smart contracts are similar to physical contracts, except the stipulations of the contract are fulfilled in real time via the blockchain. Smart contracts are beneficial, especially to the finance sector, for numerous reasons. These contracts are fulfilled instantly after all stipulations are met, do not require any middlemen and add heightened levels of security. -Sam Daley (Builtin Blog)





The result is that smart contracts allow anyone who has access to the internet – even if they don't have legal expertise –to enter into agreements with each other without having lawyers or mediators involved.

Blockchain in companies and organisations

Blockchain technology can be used to improve the efficiency of your company. It’s a distributed ledger that enables fast, secure and reliable transactions. The blockchain network protects data through encryption, making it nearly impossible for hackers to steal information from the system. Companies are using blockchain to reduce costs, improve security and increase transparency. The technology is also helping them with their supply chain management processes, as well as with customer retention strategies by automating processes such as invoicing or payment processing (for example).

Blockchain in Government

Blockchain is a technology that can be used by governments to improve public services.

Blockchain has the potential to change how government operates and interacts with citizens. It can be used to improve public services such as healthcare, education and digital identity.

The future is brighter, smarter, safer and more fun with blockchain

Blockchain is the future. It's not just a new way of doing business, it's a new way of life. Blockchain will impact all of us and our lives in ways we can't even imagine yet. Blockchain is a decentralized database that stores data across multiple computers in an encrypted format. It’s not just about money — it can also be used for democracy, voting and even tracking food supply chains