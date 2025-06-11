Bitronix Launches First AI-Powered Gaming Trading Platform On Telegram

Prague, June 11, 2025 – Bitronix, a novel financial technology startup, announced the release of the first game-based platform in Telegram for automated trading. Bitronix Bitronix With over 10 years of data showing 48% annual returns, the EU-licensed platform addresses the critical issue of inaccessible AI investment tools by democratising sophisticated trading technology for everyday users, starting at just $10 with a $1,000 KYC-free limit. Bitronix AI Trading Bots Deliver Proven Performance in Telegram Bitronix AI Trading Bots Deliver Proven Performance in Telegram Bitronix’s core technology has four adjustable risk profiles powered by AI trading bots for the user to select according to their risk appetite. The fully featured Telegram mini-app uses a strategy with over 12 years of market testing and a proven 48% annualized return. It therefore enables the general public, especially in non-bankable countries, to access institutional-grade trading. "Bitronix represents the kind of innovation crypto truly needs, a platform where anyone can start earning with the help of AI, without complexity or barriers," said CEO Fabrice Tischhauser. "This is algorithmic trading reimagined: simple, transparent, and built for the next generation of users. We're proud to support a product that puts real value in the hands of everyday people." "Bitronix represents the kind of innovation crypto truly needs, a platform where anyone can start earning with the help of AI, without complexity or barriers," said CEO Fabrice Tischhauser. "This is algorithmic trading reimagined: simple, transparent, and built for the next generation of users. We're proud to support a product that puts real value in the hands of everyday people." The platform transforms trading into an engaging experience where users earn "Bits" for their activity – an in-game currency that provides a share of the platform's commissions and entry opportunities into weekly giveaways. The referral system and in-app rewards create additional earning potential, allowing users to take part in cash prize draws based on their activity level. Accessibility and Regulatory Framework Through instant and fee-free deposits and withdrawals, Bitronix eliminates the limits. What's more, newly signed-up users will enjoy a 0% trading fee for 30 days. Users only need to deposit $10 to get started, and don’t need to verify their ID for deposits under $1,000. Advanced users get full KYC/AML compliance for higher-level features. Bitronix is compliant with European standards and easy to onboard. newly signed-up users newly signed-up users **Bitronix Telegram **integration is a mini-app embedded within, with which the user can execute their AI trading strategies directly within the app, providing a seamless experience. As a result, the technical hurdles that have historically limited access to powerful trading tools are considerably reduced. Bitronix Telegram Bitronix Telegram The EU regulates Bitronix, which protects its users. Bitronix's European licensing sets it apart from unlicensed companies, as the platform is transparent to users due to its performance monitoring and risk disclosure. Exclusive Launch Package Offers $5,000 in Rewards and Zero Fees Exclusive Launch Package Offers $5,000 in Rewards and Zero Fees To celebrate the launch, Bitronix offers exclusive bonuses starting from a $10 deposit. New users receive a comprehensive launch package: become one of 100 winners in a $5,000 giveaway, enjoy 0% fees for 30 days, and receive 10,000 Bits as a starter bonus. The giveaway takes place inside the app where users earn Bits for completing tasks and can spend them to enter cash prize draws. The more Bits earned through app tasks and actions, the higher the chances of winning during the one-month duration. The Bitronix ecosystem will become a marketplace for AI-driven investment strategies in cryptocurrency. As per CEO Fabrice Tischhauser, the vision is democratizing AI-based investment products for the masses. The advanced trading modes of the 12-month roadmap include hedging and DeFi exposure. Additionally, plans for the development of a partnership layer and features accessible to users holding 10,000 USD in BITRONITY tokens are also in place. BITRONITY represents the platform's premium tier designed for high-value users and institutional participants. Users who hold 10,000 USD worth of BITRONITY tokens gain access to advanced partnership opportunities, enhanced staking mechanics, and premium application features that cater to sophisticated trading strategies and larger investment portfolios. Early users can join the waitlist to secure priority access and unlock these exclusive launch benefits. The platform creates a unique value proposition by combining proven algorithmic strategies with gaming elements and social integration, addressing growing demand for accessible AI investment tools. join the waitlist join the waitlist About Bitronix About Bitronix Bitronix is a fintech company that aims to democratise AI-based investment products worldwide. The firm’s mission, which is immediately accessible sophisticated trading strategies of everyone, is achievable by means of advanced algorithmic trading and effective user experience design. The EU-regulated platform is committed to superior user protection and transparency. Follow Bitronix for more information below. Website: https://bit.ly/4kWipKT Telegram: https://t.me/+Qzdwj4M-fE02Mzgy Join Waitlist: https://t.me/BitronixAppBot?start=example This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Program Program