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Bitcoin Mining’s Centralization Threat: Six Pools Now Control 95% of Mined Blocks

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byMaksim Boiarov@BoiarovMaksim

Founder of Crypto Payment Gateway Apirone

May 28th, 2025
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Maksim Boiarov@BoiarovMaksim

Founder of Crypto Payment Gateway Apirone

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web3#bitcoin-mining#bitcoin-mining-attacks#51-percent-attack#bitcoin-mining-centralization#bitcoin-mining-pools#mining-bitcoin-in-2025#antpool-hashrate#mining-centralization-index

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