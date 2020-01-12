BitBanged SPI in Go [Explained]

Bitcoinist, libertarian, atheist, cryptography fan, and founder of http://qvault.io
I also understand the headache of writing concurrent C code, and anyone familiar with Go knows that this is where it shines.
C++ may run a bit faster, but we knew that if we wrote this particular program in Go, it would likely be about half the size (in lines of code) and we were more confident in our ability to keep the code clean and maintainable.
<code style="box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Consolas, "Andale Mono WT", "Andale Mono", "Lucida Console", "Lucida Sans Typewriter", "DejaVu Sans Mono", "Bitstream Vera Sans Mono", "Liberation Mono", "Nimbus Mono L", Monaco, "Courier New", Courier, monospace; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); background-color: transparent; border: 0px; padding: 0px; font-size: 0.85em; border-radius: 3px;">package main
import (
"fmt"
"time"
"github.com/davecheney/gpio"
)
// AdcRead represents the data needed to perform a read operation on the ADC component
type AdcRead struct {
Cs gpio.Pin
Clock gpio.Pin
Miso gpio.Pin
NumBits int
ResultsChan chan uint32
}
// Exec reads the current value stored in the ADC register
func (reader AdcRead) Exec() {
// Start the CS Low to begin the read
reader.Cs.Clear()
// Initialize an impty uint32 to store the value we are reading
var result uint32
// Loop over each bit the the component sends back (The number depends varies from
// component to component, read the datasheet)
for i := 0; i < reader.NumBits; i++ {
// Set the clock to logic high
reader.Clock.Set()
// Read 1 bit in, if it is high, then add a "1" to our rightmost bit
bit := reader.Miso.Get()
if bit {
result |= 0x1
}
// Shift Left to get to the next bit to be read
if i != reader.NumBits-1 {
result <<= 1
}
// The clock will pulse low, then high again to get the next bit
reader.Clock.Clear()
}
// Set chip select low to end the read
reader.Cs.Set()
// Send the result back through the channel to whatever part of our
// application cares about it
reader.ResultsChan <- result
}
func main() {
// Open necessary pins. The numbers here are examples, they should be changed based
// on which pins you use
const csPinNumber = 5
const clockPinNumber = 6
const misoPinNumber = 7
csPin, err := gpio.OpenPin(csPinNumber, gpio.ModeOutput)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Error opening cs pin: %v\n", err)
}
clockPin, err := gpio.OpenPin(clockPinNumber, gpio.ModeOutput)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Error opening clock pin: %v\n", err)
}
misoPin, err := gpio.OpenPin(misoPinNumber, gpio.ModeInput)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Error opening miso pin: %v\n", err)
}
resultsChan := make(chan uint32, 1)
adcReader := AdcRead{
Cs: csPin,
Clock: clockPin,
Miso: misoPin,
NumBits: 32, // Our ADC component sends a 32 bit value
ResultsChan: resultsChan,
}
// Execute each read at 10 Hz
c := time.Tick(time.Duration(100) * time.Millisecond)
go func() {
for range c {
adcReader.Exec()
}
}()
// Print everything that comes through the results channel
for true {
result := <-resultsChan
fmt.Println(result)
}
}</code>
View repository: https://github.com/lane-c-wagner/spi