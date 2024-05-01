Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Biome.js: The New Challenger to Prettier and ESLintby@walterspieler
    369 reads
    369 reads

    Biome.js: The New Challenger to Prettier and ESLint

    by Thibault WalterspielerMay 1st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The article discusses the potential decline of the Prettier/ESLint era due to the emergence of Biome.js, a new tool that combines formatting and linting capabilities. Developed as a fork of the abandoned project Rome, Biome.js outperforms Prettier and ESLint in speed and efficiency and simplifies installation by integrating all necessary functionalities into one tool. Despite its advantages, such as native TypeScript support and a single configuration file, Biome.js faces challenges in complete support for various frameworks and has still some bugs. The article advises maintaining ESLint and Prettier for now due to their extensive industry adoption but acknowledges Biome.js as a promising alternative to watch.
    featured image - Biome.js: The New Challenger to Prettier and ESLint
    Thibault Walterspieler HackerNoon profile picture


    Is this the end of the Prettier/ESLint era?

    Prettier/ESLint

    If you're a developer, you're surely familiar with Prettier and ESLint. With over eight years of existence, they have established themselves as references in the JavaScript ecosystem.

    Prettier, as a code formatter, has not only made coding easier by enforcing stylistic uniformity but has also put an end to countless debates over coding standards within teams.


    Tab vs space indent ⚔️


    By automating and standardizing code formatting, Prettier allows one to focus on logic and features rather than the aesthetics of the code.

    On the other hand, ESLint is a powerful JS linting tool. Designed to identify and report syntax errors, style issues, and bad practices in the code, it thus helps to maintain quality standards and consistency within projects.

    Prettier bounty 🏆

    Recently, Christopher Chedeau (Vjeux), the creator of Prettier and co-creator of React Native, promised a $10,000 bonus for any Rust project that passes more than 95% of the JS Prettier test suite.


    Prettier bounty


    Why this competition? In practice, Prettier has been the dominant code formatter for JavaScript, and due to a lack of competition, there has been little incentive to push its performance and improve the tool.


    In reality, for many developers in recent years, Prettier has been the default JS code formatter. This overwhelming market dominance resulted in a lack of competition, leading, in turn, to a loss of interest among maintainers in improving the tool's performance.


    By funding and then highlighting a competitor written in Rust, capable of passing the majority of its JS test suite, Prettier thus recreated this healthy competition that will potentially allow it to challenge the details of its current implementation.

    Interested in the initiative as well as the outcome of this bounty hunt, many tech players like Guillermo Rauch, CEO of Vercel, have increased the reward to a total of $22,500.


    Vjeux tweet


    From this competition, one project emerged victorious: Biome.js 🎉

    Biome.js, one tool to rule them all

    Biome is a fork of Rome, which was originally an ambitious tool written in Rust but abandoned in October 2023. It includes both a linter and a formatter, putting an end to the time-consuming difficulties associated with reconciling ESLint and Prettier rules.


    Biome.js landing


    On paper, Biome.js offers several advantages:

    • Better performance: according to their benchmarks, it boasts a formatting speed that surpasses Prettier by 25 times and dethrones ESLint by 15 times on a MacBook Pro M1.
    • Simplified installation: only one dependency to install, replacing ESLint, Prettier, and several plugins necessary for their proper functioning.
    • A single configuration file for both formatting and linting.
    • Native TypeScript support.

    Should we migrate now?

    If this tool is so powerful, why hasn't it been universally adopted yet? After several weeks of use, I've identified some edge cases that might hinder its adoption:




    To conclude my opinion, I believe it's preferable to continue using ESLint + Prettier for now because their wider support and massive adoption by the industry give them a lead that's still too significant.


    However, Biome.js is a very promising project that should be kept an eye on, as its evolution could potentially lead it to replace these two pillars of the JS ecosystem, which are Prettier and ESLint, one day. 🧐

    How to use it?

    For those curious to still try out this tool, simply run this command in your project:

    npx @biomejs/biome init

    It will install all the necessary dependencies in your project and create a biome.jsonc file, which, similar to a .prettierrc or .eslintrc, will allow you to configure your project.


    If you want to fully take advantage of Biome.js in VSCode, you can install the Biome extension. And if you're using a different IDE, take a look at the documentation.


    Thanks to Alex Mongeot for helping me write this article. ❤️


    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Thibault Walterspieler HackerNoon profile picture
    Thibault Walterspieler@walterspieler
    I'm a freelance fullstack engineer based in Lyon 🇫🇷
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #nodejs #biome.js #eslint #prettier #javascript #rust #code-formatting #code-quality

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Code Smell 236 - What to Do With Excessively Long Code Lines
    by mcsee
    Jan 04, 2024
    #clean-code
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Pieces of Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin
    by thawkin3
    Nov 29, 2021
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Ways to Prevent and Manage Technical Debt—Tips from Developers
    by alexomeyer
    Jun 03, 2021
    #technical-debt
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Expert Tips for Improving Code Reviews: A Guide for Developers
    by dainemawer
    Feb 24, 2023
    #code-review
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Coding Hacks to Remember in 2023
    by vijay-singh-khatri
    Dec 29, 2022
    #coding
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas