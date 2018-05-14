Search icon
Beyond the Ice Cube Tray

David Smooke

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

image

GREETINGS FROM THE HACKER NOON UNIVERSE. HERE ARE THIS WEEK’S TOP TECH STORIES.

Deep Thoughts, Drama & Actionable Tips for Crypto & Software Development.

Deep Developer Thoughts

COMPUTER SCIENCE: EXPECTATION OF COMMUNITY VS REALITY by Piyush Badkul

How To Tell Your Own Story: Hype Reels by Meg Adams

Just-In-Case vs. Just-In-Time Learning by Osman Ahmed Osman

The most common problem I’ve seen in product/engineering process by Lily Chen

Deep Crypto Thoughts

Crypto Moats by Robert Miller

Digital Asset Ownership: Why It Matters & How Blockchain Will Save The Day by Luke Lappala

Facebook’s (hypothetical) crypto strategy by Monica Desai

Why the Price of Bitcoin Doesn’t Matter by Beautyon

Crypto Drama

Has Craig Wright Committed Perjury? New Information in the Kleiman Case by Peter McCormack

Developer Drama

Why Developers Should NOT Use MacBook Pro by Charlee Li

Actionable Developer Tips

Build a realtime map using Kotlin by Neo Ighodaro

How to Make Mountains Memorable With Perlin Noise by John David Martin

3 easy steps to writing compound components by Steven Natera

React 16.0–16.3 new features for every day use by Artem Sapegin

Actionable Crypto Tips

A HUGE List of Crypto Influencers to Follow on Youtube by Crowdcreate

Investing VS Trading In Cryptocurrencies by Hansel

Portfolio Diversity: A Technical Analysis by ShrimpyApp

Trading: earning an income or building wealth? by AndyN

Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted.

Kind Regards,

David Smooke, AMI Network

by David Smooke @David. Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
