Beyond Digital: Applying UX Principles to Relocation

User Experience design methodologies are known for their effectiveness in improving the usability, accessibility, and satisfaction of digital products and services. However, their principles can also be applied to solving everyday tasks that we face in various aspects of our lives and can be applied to relocation.





They include understanding user needs, prioritizing simplicity and effectiveness, and fostering innovation through ideation and prototyping.





Moving to another country can be a challenging process that can be overcome and made easier by learning about people and their experiences, using your previous positive experiences in a new environment, and UX design principles to better adapt. Moving doesn’t have to be a cold and bureaucratic process; it can be an unforgettable adventure full of exciting discoveries and opportunities.



The most effective strategy is to be able to adapt your style to the current situation, which means being positive, flexible, and resilient. By applying UX design strategies to the moving process, you can improve your transition experience and turn potential obstacles into manageable steps, making the process smoother and more enjoyable.

1. User Research is Key

Moving to a new country and integrating into a different cultural environment can be daunting. Be prepared to adapt your styles and strategies to fit in and succeed. Just as UX design begins with understanding the user, a successful move begins with comprehensive research. Moving to a new country means immersing yourself in a different cultural and social environment. Use your previous experience and past successful strategies in new contexts to ensure a smoother transition.





Start by understanding local norms, cultural expectations, and workplace behavior in your new environment. Research the neighborhood, transportation, and cultural nuances thoroughly to ensure a smooth transition. Even finding familiar products in the supermarket can be challenging, so take the time to learn about your new environment.





Use the Discovery phase to focus on field research and observation, seeking insights, understanding key personas, and learning how people like you are coping with the same issues you are currently facing. There are many local communities, Facebook groups, and Telegram chats that can be helpful in this regard.

2. Onboarding Rituals

Onboarding is an umbrella term for a wide range of formal and informal activities and processes that require meaningful management. Incorporating onboarding rituals into your life is like giving yourself a cheat code for the city—making yourself feel like a new home has been on your radar for years. It’s a great way to turn your move into a journey of joy and connection.





Create a list of things you want to see and explore. A list is a way to organize your routine, and exploring iconic landmarks, trying out a variety of cuisines, and participating in local traditions can become rituals that make you feel more connected to the city. This can create a sense of belonging and help you connect with your new environment.





“A sense of belonging – the subjective feeling of deep connection with social groups, physical places, and individual and collective experiences – is a fundamental human need that predicts numerous mental, physical, social, economic, and behavioural outcomes”. K.-A. Allen, M. L. Kern, C. S. Rozek, D. M. McInerney, and G. M. Slavich.





3. Wireframe Your Routine

A wireframe is a low-fidelity visualization of your future design that can help you find the right balance between accuracy and speed. You don’t have to go into too much detail, but if you want to create a solid representation of your life in the new place without missing any important details, consider the wireframe as the basis for your planning. A daily routine that includes work, exercise, rest, and exploration will help create it. This structured approach will make the adaptation process easier.





In addition to helping you focus and lowering tension and anxiety, visualization can also be a tactic for boosting resilience and positivity. Wireframes are quick to create and don't require a lot of detail, but you may not be familiar with the details because you've just moved into your new place. Over time, you can refine the final picture.





“Creative visualisation not only helps visualise a favourable resolution to a stressful situation, but can also serve as a “mental rehearsal” for success in any activity”. E. Makarova, E. Degtyareva, and O. Kholina.





4. Social Circle UX Testing

Creating a social circle in a new place often involves building it from scratch, as well as experimenting multiple times with different meet-ups and events to find like-minded people. Just like with UX design, UX testing your social circles helps you find the right mix of connections that add value to the relocation experience.





Local communities, volunteer sessions, apps like Eventbrite, Locals, Meetup, LinkedIn, Bumble for friends, and many more can help you practice and make new friends. Find the right approach for you or try something new, who knows what will work best in a new place. Don’t be afraid to start communicating, even if it’s not clear how or what to do, because the more practice you have, the better you will be at making new connections.

5. Iterate Based on Feedback

After testing your new social circle, you can write down and analyze your findings, as well as seek advice from local residents, get feedback on various aspects of city life, and adjust your approach accordingly. An iterative approach helps in refining the onboarding process by focusing on improvements to meet your needs and expand the accessibility of the new environment, thus illustrating a continuous movement towards a more you-centric approach.





Including and integrating feedback from a variety of people provides a more holistic view of what's happening to you in the new environment, and different perspectives lead to improvement and enrichment.





At the heart of UX design is optimization: an iteratively improved solution to a general problem. Here is a recipe for solving the problems of moving to a new place using an iterative approach: if you fail, try again, just like in the iterative approach in UX design. You can improve your techniques. No one is perfect. Try, get feedback, improve, test again, execute and win! The main thing is to try and never stop!

Conclusion

Hope these ideas inspire you to embrace a design mindset, ease your transition into a new environment, and turn everyday challenges into opportunities. Ultimately, developing a UX design mindset requires dedication but promises invaluable benefits in enhancing the quality of everyday experiences.